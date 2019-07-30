LGC Capital Ltd. Announces Name Change to Elixxer Ltd.

/EIN News/ -- MONTRÉAL, July 30, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- LGC Capital Ltd. (TSX-V: LG / OTCQB: LGGCF) is pleased to announce that the TSX Venture Exchange (the “TSX-V”) has conditionally approved the change of name of the Corporation to Elixxer Ltd. The name change was approved by the Corporation’s shareholders at the annual and special meeting held on May 22, 2019 (see press release dated May 23, 2019). The Corporation expects the name change to become effective at the opening of markets on Tuesday, August 6, 2019. The Corporation will trade under the new symbol “ELXR” on the TSX-V.



The Corporation’s new website will be Elixxer.com. The Corporation’s new CUSIP number will be 28660W101, and the new ISIN number is CA28660W1014. There is no change in the share capital of the Corporation, and shareholders are not required to exchange their existing share certificates for new certificates.

For further information, please contact:

John McMullen, President

Tel: (514) 788-1499

john@lgc-capital.com

Renmark Financial Communications Inc.

Melanie Barbeau: mbarbeau@renmarkfinancial.com

Media – Kellie Coppin: kcoppin@renmarkfinancial.com

Tel: (416) 644-2020 or (514) 939-3989

www.renmarkfinancial.com

Caution Regarding Press Releases

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Service Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Notice Regarding Forward Looking Statements

This press release may contain forward-looking statements with respect to LGC and its operations, strategy, investments, financial performance and condition. These statements can generally be identified by use of forward-looking words such as “may”, “will”, “expect”, “estimate”, “anticipate”, “intends”, “believe” or “continue” or the negative thereof or similar variations. The actual results and performance of LGC could differ materially from those expressed or implied by such statements. Such statements are qualified in their entirety by the inherent risks and uncertainties surrounding future expectations. Some important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from expectations include, among other things, general economic and market factors, competition, government regulation and the factors described under “Risk Factors and Risk Management” in LGC’s most recent Management’s Discussion and Analysis filed on SEDAR (www.sedar.com). The cautionary statements qualify all forward-looking statements attributable to LGC and persons acting on its behalf. Unless otherwise stated, all forward-looking statements speak only as of the date of this press release, and LGC has no obligation to update such statements, except to the extent required by applicable securities laws.



