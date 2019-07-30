TÜV Rheinland Receives OSHA’s NRTL Recognition for Product Safety Testing in Greater China

Expansion includes four recognized testing and certification sites and two recognized testing standards

/EIN News/ -- LITTLETON, Mass., July 30, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- TÜV Rheinland, a global leader in independent inspection services, today announced that the Occupational Safety and Health Administration (OSHA) has granted National Recognized Testing Laboratory (NRTL) status to four product safety testing laboratories in Greater China and two additional recognized testing standards. This recognition increases TÜV Rheinland’s certification strength in the United States market and will benefit customers in both Greater China and the U.S. with faster time-to-market.



The expanded scope of recognition, effective June 5, 2019, signifies that TÜV Rheinland meets the requirements specified in 29 CFR 1910.7. The four recognized laboratories in Greater China - Shenzhen, Shanghai, Taipei and Taichung - will provide customers with independent safety testing and certification services for the U.S. market proving that the products meet the relevant U.S. safety standards. The two new standards, NFPA 496 (Purged and Pressurized Enclosures for Electrical Equipment) and UL698A (Standard for Industrial Control Panels Relating to Hazardous (Classified) Locations) are essential for compliance as these standards are used to evaluate electrical equipment safety in explosive atmospheres, including Flammable Liquids, Flammable Gases, Explosive Dust and more.

OSHA is dedicated to the implementation of scientifically rigorous occupational safety and health standards. In accordance with OSHA requirements, civil or industrial products used in the workplace in the U.S. are subject to NRTL certification to demonstrate compliance with workplace safety requirements. Third-party independent laboratories authorized by OSHA have the right to inspect the relevant products and issue corresponding product safety certificates after the products pass the test as a pass to enter the U.S. market.

OSHA staff examined TÜV Rheinland’s expansion application, conducted on-site assessments, and examined other pertinent information and found that TÜV Rheinland meets the requirements for expansion of recognition for the four new sites in Greater China and the two additional testing standards.

For more information on TÜV Rheinland testing and certification capabilities, contact info@us.tuv.com or call 1-888-743-4652.

