Oklahoma Public School Resource Center (OPSRC) and Edlio, LLC partner to provide schools affordable website solution

July 30, 2019

Edlio, LLC., a leading provider of community engagement solutions for K-12 public, private and charter schools, announced a strategic partnership with the Oklahoma Public School Resource Center (OPSRC), a nonprofit that supports public schools across Oklahoma.



The two organizations have teamed up to offer OPSRC member schools a discounted website package that makes beautiful designs and robust function more feasible. These affordable websites, which are mobile friendly, will help schools share important information and news about their district. The sites will also help strengthen community engagement by offering a more streamlined online presence that school leaders can easily and regularly update.



“We are excited to be a part of the OPSRC community and to have the opportunity to further our communication efforts in the great state of Oklahoma,” said Ali Arsan, CEO of Edlio. “With a mission to drive transformation and increase academic achievement within Oklahoma's public education system, I believe that together, Edlio and the OPSRC will be able to offer the most streamlined and robust communication solution to public schools in Oklahoma.”



Edlio focuses exclusively on K-12 education communities with the goal of offering a complete communication solution that is robust, yet easy to use. Built by the experts in education, their content management system (CMS) powers unique websites. Edlio not only strives to design websites that are accessible to everyone, but their dedication to training and technical support creates opportunities for collaboration and learning.



"Switching to Edlio has transformed our website experience,” said Chisholm Trail Technology Center Superintendent, Max Thomas. “We’re much more efficient with regularly updating content, our website administrators are much more confident in their editing skills, and the overall site is easier for our community to navigate. We couldn’t be happier.”



About OPSRC

Headquartered in Oklahoma City, the Oklahoma Public School Resource Center (OPSRC) is a nonprofit organization that provides essential resources, professional development and technical assistance to the state’s public schools. OPSRC advocates for high-quality instruction for all Oklahoma students and supports increasing classroom innovation to provide them a challenging, globally competitive education.



About Edlio, LLC.

Edlio makes communicating with parents simpler. Powering 10,000 school and district websites in North America is Edlio's own easy-to-use content management system (CMS). With offices in Los Angeles, Mountain View, Austin, Chicago, Mexico City, and Vancouver, BC, Edlio knows what schools need to succeed.



For more information about Edlio, visit Edlio.com, or follow Edlio on their blog, LinkedIn, Facebook, Twitter, or Instagram.

Tracy Wehringer Edlio, LLC. 609-273-0796 twehringer@edlio.com



