OPTIZMO™ Featured on the Silicon Review Top 50 Best Workplaces List for 2019

A combination of innovative technology and an experienced team drive success

/EIN News/ -- AUSTIN, Texas, July 30, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- OPTIZMO Technologies, the industry leader in suppression list management, has been featured by the Silicon Review on their 2019 Top 50 Best Workplaces List .



The Silicon Review is the world’s most trusted online and print community for business & technology professionals. Community members include thought-provoking CEOs, CIOs, CTOs, IT VPs and managers, along with jillions of diverse business professionals. The company’s 50 Best lists recognize leading companies across the business and technology arena.

“We are thrilled to be featured by the Silicon Review,” said Khris Thayer, CEO and Co-Founder of OPTIZMO. “Being recognized as a top workplace, is a testament to our team and the company culture that we all contribute to and help maintain,as we grow.”

OPTIZMO is a recognized leader and innovator in the email compliance industry, providing the world’s largest and most used platform for email suppression list management and opt-out processing. The company processes hundreds of millions of opt-out requests every year and stores billions of records for its clients, while providing unrivaled value and client support across the ad tech, performance marketing, and data security sectors.

The feature article discusses a number of the factors that have lead OPTIZMO to its success and growth over the years. Along with its innovative technology platform, the individual team members are a huge key to the company’s performance, while maintaining a company culture that sets the standard for a growing tech company.

OPTIZMO, is also celebrating its 10th Anniversary in 2019 . Founded in 2009, by co-founders Khris Thayer (CEO) and Grant Fern (CTO), the company was created to support the constantly evolving needs of advertisers, brands, agencies and networks to facilitate their effective use of the email marketing channel, while remaining compliant with regulations like the US CAN-SPAM Act of 2003. The company was also named to the Inc. 5000 in 2018, as one of the fastest growing private companies in the United States.

About OPTIZMO

OPTIZMO Technologies is the recognized thought-leader in the email and online marketing space for email suppression list management, email campaign management, data management, and risk mitigation services relative to email compliance. With an expert staff in pursuit of unrivaled efficiency, innovative technology and an insatiable desire to problem-solve, clients find a customer-centric business model that not only enhances the way OPTIZMO clients do business, but drives the company forward. The company is headquartered in Austin, TX, and has offices and team members in Charleston, Denver, and Brisbane, Australia.

Media Contact:

Tom Wozniak

Executive Director of Marketing

tom@optizmo.com



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.