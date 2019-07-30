VIQ Solutions Appoints Tony Incardona, SVP of Global Sales and Business Development, to Build on Expansive Q2 Growth

/EIN News/ -- Highly accomplished sales executive provides leadership to accelerate global sales growth



PHOENIX, ARIZONA, July 30, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- VIQ Solutions Inc . (“VIQ” or the “Company”) (TSX Venture Exchange: VQS and OTC Markets: VQSLF), a global expert providing cyber-secure AI digital voice and video capture technology and transcription services, today announced the appointment of Tony Incardona as SVP of Sales and Business Development. Mr. Incardona brings over 30 years’ experience driving sales initiatives, leading client collaborations, and fostering new business relationships.

Mr. Incardona’s appointment is the final piece completing VIQ’s seasoned leadership team. He will have executive responsibility for building a global sales organization, strengthening the corporate sales strategy and creating global partnerships. His appointment is a critical step in VIQ's ability to anticipate evolving client needs, drive new business around the world and to achieve revenue growth objectives.

"VIQ is at a vital point in leading the transformation of the transcription industry," said Mr. Incardona. "VIQ’s industry-leading, innovative technology coupled with a strong, highly regarded transcription services team is creating a wave of excitement in the evidentiary documentation industry. I’m truly looking forward to building our global sales organization and leading it to the next level."

Prior to this appointment, Mr. Incardona served as Vice President, Mid-Market U.S. & Field Sales Engineering at Nuance Healthcare, a global healthcare industry leader providing clinical documentation technologies and services to over 1,200 U.S. hospitals. At Nuance Healthcare, he directed the sales and service efforts of all U.S. stand-alone clinics and hospitals with approximately 500 beds.

“Last quarter represented a key growth period for VIQ and reinforced the need for our solution in the marketplace,” said Susan Sumner, VIQ’s COO. “Mr. Incardona’s track record and experience within a highly regulated industry, like healthcare, will only help to accelerate growth within our key verticals - including insurance, courts and law enforcement.”

Mr. Incardona joins VIQ on August 15, working remotely from Sarasota, FL. He will report to VIQ’s COO, Susan Sumner.

For additional information: Please contact Laura Haggard, Chief Marketing Officer, VIQ Solutions, email: lserranohaggard@viqsolutions.com .

For more information about VIQ, please visit viqsolutions.com .

About VIQ Solutions Inc.

VIQ Solutions is a global expert in video capture software and audio recording with voice-to-text capabilities. VIQ provides a cyber-secure AI technology and service platform to law enforcement, immigration, medical, legal, insurance, courts, and transcription service providers, enabling them to unlock the value of their enterprise digital media and streamline their document-creation workflow, using artificial intelligence tools for measurable business gains.

