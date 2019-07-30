Global Business Travel Market Outlook to 2022: Insights Into Bleisure, an Explosive Trend for the Travel Sector

/EIN News/ -- Dublin, July 30, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Key Trends in Business Travel: Analysis of Traveller Types, Key Market Trends, Key Destinations, Challenges and Opportunities" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



This report provides analysis of traveller types and key market trends which are contributing to one of the major segments within tourism currently - business travel. Major and upcoming destinations are assessed, along with growth forecasts to provide valuable insight. Challenges along with opportunities in the industry are explained in relation to industry examples.



Select Highlights



A prime traveler segment other than typical leisure and VFR (visiting friends and relatives) markets is the business traveler. An incredible 217 million international arrivals (15.3%) were solely for business in 2018 while 1.06 billion domestic trips (9.7%) were undertaken for business purposes.

Accessibility, social awareness, technological developments, visa facilitation and most crucially, connectivity have aided the expansive growth of business travel. Connectivity is the major influencer of this growth.

Destinations also brand themselves as a 'MICE' destination in order to capitalize on the events industry in association with their respective convention and visitor bureaus. Through collaborative operations, subsidies may also be offered in order to attract greater interest to the host location to improve the economy spurring regeneration and regional development.

Both domestic and outbound business travel trips are forecast to grow rapidly over the next few years according to the author's datasets. International arrivals solely for business travel will rise by 18.1% by 2022 (from 217 million in 2018 to 257 million in 2022).

The combining of business and leisure creating 'Bleisure' is an explosive trend for the travel sector.

Key Topics Covered



Snapshot Traveler Types Bleisure Traveler Eco-business Traveler Key Market Trends Hotels Airlines Key Destinations Key Destinations: Europe Key Destination in Focus: China Developing Destination in Focus: Malaysia Challenges & Opportunities Appendix

Companies Mentioned



Qatar Airways

Singapore Airlines

Emirates

Virgin Atlantic

Cathay Pacific

InterContinental

Hilton

Four Seasons

Marriott

Accor

Carlson Wagonlit

Air France

