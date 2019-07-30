AmeraMex International Announces Approval to Uplist to OTCQB Venture Market

/EIN News/ -- CHICO, Calif., July 30, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- AmeraMex International, Inc. (OTC: AMMX), a provider of heavy equipment for logistics companies , infrastructure construction and forestry conservation , announces that effective today, it is approved for trading on the OTCQB Venture Market under the symbol AMMX.



AmeraMex CEO Lee Hamre commented, “We have achieved two important milestones in the Company’s history – becoming a fully reporting company and uplisting from the OTC Pink Market to trading on the OTCQB Venture Market. These important milestones will continue to build shareholder value through more stringent reporting standards and increased investor transparency. The increased transparency will provide current and potential investors the information needed to analyze, value and trade the Company’s stock.

“Our management team believes that the broader exposure afforded by the OTCQB coupled with the fall launch of our investor campaign will raise our visibility within the investment community and assist in increasing the liquidity of our common stock,” added Hamre.

A copy of the Form 10 can be found on the SEC website, www.sec.gov , by searching for AmeraMex International, Inc.

About AmeraMex International

AmeraMex International sells, leases and rents heavy equipment to companies within multiple industries including construction, logistics, mining, and lumber. AmeraMex, with a US and international customer base, has over 30 years of experience in heavy equipment sales and service. Follow AmeraMex on Twitter @ammx_intl and visit the AmeraMex website, www.AMMX.net or www.hamreequipment.com for additional information and equipment videos.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements. All statements other than statements of historical facts included in this press release are forward-looking statements. In some cases, forward-looking statements can be identified by words such as "believe," "expect," "anticipate," "plan," "potential," "continue" or similar expressions. Such forward-looking statements include risks and uncertainties, and there are important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. Investors are encouraged to review the Company’s filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Investors should not place any undue reliance on forward-looking statements since they involve known and unknown, uncertainties and other factors which are, in some cases, beyond the Company’s control which could, and likely will, materially affect actual results, levels of activity, performance or achievements. Any forward-looking statement reflects the Company’s current views with respect to future events and is subject to these and other risks, uncertainties and assumptions relating to operations, results of operations, growth strategy and liquidity. The Company assumes no obligation to publicly update or revise these forward-looking statements for any reason, or to update the reasons actual results could differ materially from those anticipated in these forward-looking statements, even if new information becomes available in the future.

Investor and Media Relations

McCloud Communications, LLC

Marty Tullio, Managing Member

Office: 949.632.1900 or Marty@McCloudCommunications.com



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.