Wasabi Announces Integration of Hot Cloud Storage with Scalar Studio Cloud to Deliver Blazing Fast & Affordable Render Services

Wasabi, the hot cloud storage company, today announces a reseller partnership with Scalar, a Toronto based CDW Company and Canada’s leading IT solutions provider. Together, the companies have integrated Wasabi into Scalar’s StudioCloud managed infrastructure service for Media & Entertainment. StudioCloud is a private cloud-based server farm based on industry-leading, high performance technology, that is purposely-built for animation/visual effects rendering. With Wasabi, StudioCloud users now have instant and on-demand access to Wasabi’s disruptive, low cost, high performance storage solution to stage and render projects of any size and archive them.

StudioCloud takes the burden of technology off the hands of filmmakers and television producers to let them focus on creating great work. With over 100,000 render cores and six data centers across North America, StudioCloud offers completely secure, fully managed and infinitely scalable compute services for studios of any size. Flexible rental terms allow StudioCloud users to quickly scale up the render and storage capacity they need and stay within the term length allocated to their projects.

A truly agile and cost effective storage hub for hybrid and multi-cloud media workflows is delivered by Wasabi as it is built on a revolutionary file system and architecture and has multiple data centers across the United States and in Europe. Wasabi writes and reads data faster than competing cloud storage services to accelerate the StudioCloud workflow. The company has transformed the cloud storage market by offering a single tier of ultra-high performance storage with no charges for data egress or API calls.

The technical complexity and increasing cost of producing content for modern animated films is driving studios to move more production and render work to the cloud. A single project often requires thousands of servers and hundreds of terabytes of storage, making it virtually impossible for studios to afford and sustain. Together, Scalar and Wasabi are helping producers to deploy entire studios of infrastructure in a matter of days, for the precise duration needed, and provide options to nearline portions of work in progress or archive data.

“Scalar’s animation & VFX clients face the ongoing challenge of staggering data growth on their complex render projects,” stated Paul Kerr, CEO of Scalar. “Now we can help studios access Wasabi’s high-performance and cost-effective storage tier for nearline and archive data workloads. With the pairing of Wasabi and the capability for collaboration over vast geographical areas, we see the vision for StudioCloud users to embrace a global production pipeline as a reality made possible today.”

”Wasabi hot cloud storage is a natural complement to StudioCloud in terms of performance, pricing and scalability,” states David Friend, CEO of Wasabi. “Together, we enable studios to create the most visually stunning entertainment by using state of the art storage and compute resources without capital expenditure and eliminate the ongoing costs of equipment maintenance, management and upgrade. This partnership provides studios with the competitive edge to manage costs and focus their creative and financial resources on making the next great content instead of worrying about prohibitive storage costs.”

About Wasabi:

Wasabi is the hot cloud storage company delivering disruptive storage technology that is 1/5th the price and up to 6x the speed of Amazon S3 with no fees for egress or API requests. Unlike first generation cloud vendors, Wasabi focuses solely on providing the world's best cloud storage platform. Created by Carbonite co-founders and cloud storage pioneers David Friend and Jeff Flowers, Wasabi is on a mission to commoditize the storage industry. Wasabi is a privately held company based in Boston, MA. Follow and connect with Wasabi on Twitter, Facebook, LinkedIn and our blog.

About Scalar:

Scalar is Canada’s leading IT solutions provider, focused on security, infrastructure, and cloud. In 2019, Scalar was acquired by CDW. With headquarters in Toronto, there are 9 offices across Canada. Scalar was recently named one of Canada’s Best Managed Companies, named to CRN’s 2018 Solution Provider 500 List, and listed on the Growth 500 for the ninth year running. In addition, Scalar was deemed a major player in the IDC MarketScape for Canadian managed security service providers and ranked the #1 ICT security company on the 2014-2018 editions of the Branham 300. For further details, visit www.scalar.ca or follow Scalar on Twitter.

