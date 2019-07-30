Live Cell Encapsulation Market Size to Grow at 3.22% CAGR, Forecast 2018-2023 | Industry Analysis by Manufacturing Technique, Polymer Type and Application Prediction by MarketResearchFuture

Live Cell Encapsulation Market Research Report Insights and Industry Analysis by By Manufacturing Technique (Simple Dripping, Electrostatic Dripping), Polymer Type (Alginate, HEMA-MMA, Chitosan, PAN-PVC), Application (Drug Delivery), and Region, Competitive Market Size, Share, Trends, and Forecast, 2018-2023

/EIN News/ -- Pune, India, July 30, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Market Research Future (MRFR) estimates that the global live cell encapsulation market is expected to register a CAGR ~ 3.22% during the forecast period of 2018 to 2023, with an estimated market value of USD 249.87 million in 2017.

Market Overview

Numerous factors such as a high level of research activities in live cell encapsulation technologies and the rising awareness programs in various countries are anticipated to fuel the growth of the market. Moreover, the increasing investments by various public and private organizations have created a lucrative option for many companies to invest in providing new encapsulation techniques, leading to the overall growth of the market. Furthermore, the inclination towards novel drug delivery systems for disease management fuels the growth of the market during the forecast period.

Receive Free Sample of this Report @ https://www.marketresearchfuture.com/sample_request/7772

However, the lack of skilled technicians, and ethical and legal issues, and unaffordability of various small-scale companies to enter the market due to high product manufacturing costs are expected to curb the growth of live cell encapsulation market. Moreover, the availability of high-quality raw material is also restraining the growth of the market.

The global live cell encapsulation market is currently dominated by many market players. The key players in the market are involved in new product launches and strategic collaborations to strengthen its market position. For instance, in August 2018, Balchem Italia S.r.l., a wholly owned subsidiary of Balchem Corporation, acquired Bioscreen Technologies, S.r.l., a privately held manufacturer of encapsulated and fermented feed nutrition ingredients. With this, the company aims to expand its position in the market.

Competitive Analysis

Some of the key players in the global live cell encapsulation market are Evonik Industries, Balchem Corporation, Biotime, Inc., Blacktrace Holdings Ltd., Sigilon Therapeutics, Inc., BÜCHI Labortechnik AG, Encapsys, LLC, Lycored, MiKroCaps, Living Cell Technologies, Merck KGaA, Reed Pacific Pty Limited, Neurotech Holdings, LLC, Sernova Corporation, and Viacyte, Inc.

Segmentation

The global live cell encapsulation market has been segmented into manufacturing technique, polymer type, and application. The market, based on manufacturing technique, has been segmented into simple dripping, electrostatic dripping, coaxial airflow, rotating disk atomization, and others. The market, by polymer type, has been further segmented into alginate, HEMA-MMA, Chitosan, silica, cellulose sulfate, PAN-PVC, and others. The market, by application, has been segmented into drug delivery, regenerative medicine, cell transplantation, and others.

Browse the market data and information spread across 160 pages with 33 data tables and 57 figures of the report “Live Cell Encapsulation Market Research Report - Global Forecast till 2023” in-depth alongside table of content (TOC) at: https://www.marketresearchfuture.com/reports/live-cell-encapsulation-market-7772

Regional Analysis

The market in the Americas is expected to dominate the global live cell encapsulation market during the forecast period owing to the increasing per capita healthcare expenditure, and the heavy adoption of new technology in the region. Europe is expected to hold the second largest position in the global live cell encapsulation market. The market growth in this region is because of the presence of a well-established healthcare system and increase in life-threatening diseases. For instance, according to cancer research UK, there were approximately 9,921 cases of cancer diagnosed in 2015. Such high rates of cancer are likely to increase demand for the use of new techniques such as encapsulation as well as an increase in the market demand for cellular research. These factors are expected to have a positive impact on the live cell encapsulation market. Asia-Pacific is estimated to be the fastest growing region in the market due to the huge patient pool of chronic diseases and government initiatives of healthcare reforms. The market in the Middle East & Africa is likely to account for the smallest share of the global Live Cell Encapsulation Market. The market growth in this region owes to the low disposable income in the region.

About Market Research Future:

At Market Research Future (MRFR), we enable our customers to unravel the complexity of various industries through our Cooked Research Report (CRR), Half-Cooked Research Reports (HCRR), & Consulting Services.

MRFR team have supreme objective to provide the optimum quality market research and intelligence services to our clients. Our market research studies by products, services, technologies, applications, end users, and market players for global, regional, and country level market segments, enable our clients to see more, know more, and do more, which help to answer all their most important questions.

In order to stay updated with technology and work process of the industry, MRFR often plans & conducts meet with the industry experts and industrial visits for its research analyst members.

Contact: Market Research Future Office No. 528, Amanora Chambers Magarpatta Road, Hadapsar, Pune - 411028 Maharashtra, India Phone: +16468459312 Email: sales@marketresearchfuture.com



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.