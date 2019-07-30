Global AI in Healthcare Market Research Report, 2019 - Key Trends, Value Chain, Use Cases, and Future Outlook

/EIN News/ -- Dublin, July 30, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Artificial Intelligence - Transforming the future of Healthcare" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



Insights, real world examples of innovation and implementation of disruptive technologies across the value chain.



Scope

AI Reduces labor and operational costs by optimizing product or business

AI Intelligence Operates 24x7 without interruptions or breaks and has no downtime

Reasons to Buy

Gain insights into extensive applications of Artificial Intelligence in Healthcare

Gain insights into Market Drivers & Inhibitors of Artificial Intelligence in Healthcare

Gain insights into Key Trends, Value Chain and Use Cases of Artificial Intelligence in Healthcare

Gain insights into future outlook of Artificial Intelligence in Healthcare

Key Topics Covered



1. Artificial Intelligence: Overview



2. Artificial Intelligence: Key Benefits



3. Current Healthcare Challenges & Potential AI Solutions



4. Healthcare Value Chain



5. Artificial Intelligence: Value Chain & Use Cases



6. Artificial Intelligence: Drug Discovery & Development



7. Artificial Intelligence: Clinical Trials



8. Artificial Intelligence: Manufacturing & Supply Chain



9. Artificial Intelligence: Sales & Marketing



10. Artificial Intelligence: End-user



11. Artificial Intelligence: Future Outlook



