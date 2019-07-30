There were 866 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 160,278 in the last 365 days.

Global AI in Healthcare Market Research Report, 2019 - Key Trends, Value Chain, Use Cases, and Future Outlook

/EIN News/ -- Dublin, July 30, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Artificial Intelligence - Transforming the future of Healthcare" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Insights, real world examples of innovation and implementation of disruptive technologies across the value chain.

Scope

  • AI Reduces labor and operational costs by optimizing product or business
  • AI Intelligence Operates 24x7 without interruptions or breaks and has no downtime

Reasons to Buy

  • Gain insights into extensive applications of Artificial Intelligence in Healthcare
  • Gain insights into Market Drivers & Inhibitors of Artificial Intelligence in Healthcare
  • Gain insights into Key Trends, Value Chain and Use Cases of Artificial Intelligence in Healthcare
  • Gain insights into future outlook of Artificial Intelligence in Healthcare

Key Topics Covered

1. Artificial Intelligence: Overview

2. Artificial Intelligence: Key Benefits

3. Current Healthcare Challenges & Potential AI Solutions

4. Healthcare Value Chain

5. Artificial Intelligence: Value Chain & Use Cases

6. Artificial Intelligence: Drug Discovery & Development

7. Artificial Intelligence: Clinical Trials

8. Artificial Intelligence: Manufacturing & Supply Chain

9. Artificial Intelligence: Sales & Marketing

10. Artificial Intelligence: End-user

11. Artificial Intelligence: Future Outlook

Companies Mentioned

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/14xjgz

Research and Markets also offers Custom Research services providing focused, comprehensive and tailored research.

