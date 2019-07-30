T2 Biosystems to Present at the Canaccord Genuity Growth Conference

/EIN News/ -- LEXINGTON, Mass., July 30, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- T2 Biosystems, Inc. (the “Company”) (NASDAQ:TTOO), a leader in the development and commercialization of innovative medical diagnostic products for critical unmet needs in healthcare, announced today that John Sprague, Chief Financial Officer, and Tom Lowery, Chief Scientific Officer, are scheduled to present at the 39th Annual Canaccord Genuity Growth Conference. The conference is being held on August 7-8 at the InterContinental Hotel in Boston, Massachusetts.



Mr. Sprague and Dr. Lowery are scheduled to present on Wednesday, August 7, 2019 at 4:30-4:55 p.m. ET. Mr. Sprague and Dr. Lowery will be available for one-on-one meetings during the conference. The presentation will be webcast live and available for replay, and may be accessed by visiting the Investors/Events & Presentations section of the Company’s website at www.t2biosystems.com. A replay of the webcast will be available shortly after the conclusion of the presentation and will be archived on the Company's website for 90 days following the presentation.

About T2 Biosystems:

T2 Biosystems, a leader in the development and commercialization of innovative medical diagnostic products for critical unmet needs in healthcare, is dedicated to improving patient care and reducing the cost of care by helping clinicians effectively treat patients faster than ever before. T2 Biosystems’ products include the T2Dx® Instrument, T2Candida® Panel, and T2Bacteria® Panel, and are powered by the proprietary T2 Magnetic Resonance (T2MR®) technology. T2 Biosystems has an active pipeline of future products, including products for the detection of additional species and antibiotic resistance markers of sepsis pathogens, and tests for Lyme disease.

Media Contact:

Gina Kent, Vault Communications

gkent@vaultcommunications.com

610-455-2763

Investor Contact:

Zack Kubow, W2O Group

zkubow@w2ogroup.com

415-658-6436







EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.