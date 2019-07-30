Level One Bancorp, Inc. Reports Double Digit Loan and Deposit Growth Year Over Year, Coupled With a 21% Reduction in Nonaccrual Loans in 2019

/EIN News/ -- FARMINGTON HILLS, Mich., July 30, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Level One Bancorp, Inc. (“Level One”) (Nasdaq: LEVL) today reported financial results for the second quarter of 2019, which included net income of $3.6 million, or $0.45 per diluted share. This compares to net income of $3.5 million, or $0.44 per diluted share, in the preceding quarter and $4.0 million, or $0.53 per diluted share, in the second quarter of 2018.

Patrick J. Fehring, President and Chief Executive Officer of Level One, commented "We are pleased to announce a solid second quarter with earnings of $3.6 million, or fully diluted earnings per share of $0.45. Our earnings were driven by quarter over quarter increases of 3.9% in loans and 6.8% in deposits, and year over year increases of 11.5% in loans and 15.4% in deposits. In addition, our noninterest income increased by $2.0 million, or 139%, from the second quarter of 2018, primarily due to the doubling of our mortgage originators in the third quarter of 2018. Finally, our asset quality improved as nonaccrual loans declined by $2.1 million during the quarter."

He added, "Offsetting these improvements, there was a $310 thousand increase in the provision for unfunded commitments (rolling up to other noninterest expense) due to a change in assumptions within the calculation. We continue to focus on our strategic priorities to ensure a strong organization for our shareholders, team members, and clients."

Second Quarter 2019 Financial Highlights

Net income was $3.6 million, or $0.45 per diluted share, for the second quarter of 2019

Net interest margin, on a fully taxable equivalent ("FTE") basis, was 3.50%, compared to 3.76% in the preceding quarter and 3.99% in the second quarter of 2018

Noninterest income increased 139.46% to $3.5 million in the second quarter of 2019, compared to $1.5 million in the second quarter of 2018, primarily due to higher mortgage banking activities income

Total assets increased 13.79% to $1.51 billion at June 30, 2019, compared to $1.32 billion at June 30, 2018

Total loans increased 11.54% to $1.17 billion at June 30, 2019, compared to $1.05 billion at June 30, 2018

Total deposits increased 15.42% to $1.23 billion at June 30, 2019, compared to $1.07 billion at June 30, 2018

Book value per share increased 13.83% to $21.07 per share at June 30, 2019, compared to $18.51 per share at June 30, 2018

Tangible book value per share increased 14.97% to $19.81 per share at June 30, 2019, compared to $17.23 per share at June 30, 2018

Balance Sheet Review

Level One's total assets were $1.51 billion at June 30, 2019, an increase of $89.2 million, or 6.30%, from $1.42 billion at December 31, 2018, and up $182.5 million, or 13.79%, from $1.32 billion at June 30, 2018. The increase in total assets from December 31, 2018 was primarily due to an increase in originated loans, mortgage loans held for sale, securities available for sale, and cash and cash equivalents.

The investment securities portfolio was $218.1 million at June 30, 2019, an increase of $13.8 million, or 6.80%, from $204.3 million at December 31, 2018, and up $22.1 million, or 11.27%, from $196.0 million at June 30, 2018. The increase in the investment securities portfolio year to date and during the twelve months ended June 30, 2019 reflects our plan to increase the investment securities portfolio in line with total assets.

Total loans were $1.17 billion at June 30, 2019, an increase of $39.9 million, or 3.54%, from $1.13 billion at December 31, 2018, and up $120.7 million, or 11.54%, from $1.05 billion at June 30, 2018. The growth in total loans compared to December 31, 2018 and June 30, 2018 was primarily due to growth in our commercial loan portfolio and residential real estate loan portfolio.

Total deposits were $1.23 billion at June 30, 2019, an increase of $94.8 million, or 8.36%, from $1.13 billion at December 31, 2018, and up $164.2 million, or 15.42%, from $1.07 billion at June 30, 2018. The increase in deposits compared to December 31, 2018 and June 30, 2018 was primarily due to growth in our money market, savings and time deposits. Total deposit composition at June 30, 2019 consisted of 29.96% of demand deposit accounts, 25.66% of savings and money market accounts and 44.38% of time deposits.

Operating Results

Level One's net interest income decreased $277 thousand, or 2.18%, to $12.4 million in the second quarter of 2019, compared to $12.7 million in the preceding quarter, primarily as a result of higher costs of funds, partially offset by interest income on the higher balances of originated loans. Net interest income remained relatively flat as compared to the second quarter of 2018.

Level One’s net interest margin, on a FTE basis, was 3.50% in the second quarter of 2019, compared to 3.76% in the preceding quarter and 3.99% in the second quarter of 2018. This decrease in the net interest margin compared to the preceding quarter was primarily as a result of higher cost of funds and lower average loan yield quarter over quarter. The decrease in net interest margin year over year was primarily due to higher cost of funds as the federal funds rate rose 50 basis points.

Level One's noninterest income increased $1.2 million, or 52.10%, to $3.5 million in the second quarter of 2019, compared to $2.3 million in the preceding quarter, and increased $2.0 million, or 139.46%, compared to $1.5 million in the second quarter of 2018. The increase in noninterest income compared to the preceding quarter was primarily due to an increase in mortgage banking activity income as a result of increased volume of mortgage loans sold as well as an increase in volume of loans held for sale. The increase in noninterest income year over year was attributable to the same factors mentioned in the quarter to quarter analysis above, as well as an increase in the volume of our mortgage banking derivatives which is included in mortgage banking activities income. The increase in the mortgage banking activities income year over year was predominantly as a result of the doubling of our mortgage team in third quarter 2018.

Level One's noninterest expense increased $799 thousand, or 7.71%, to $11.2 million in the second quarter of 2019, compared to $10.4 million in the preceding quarter, and increased $1.5 million, or 15.06%, compared to $9.7 million in the second quarter of 2018. The increase in noninterest expenses quarter over quarter as well as year over year was primarily a result of increased salary and employee benefits due to the overall growth in team member headcount and a $310 thousand increase in the provision for unfunded commitment due to a change in the assumptions within the calculation, which resulted in a better representation of our line of credit utilization. The efficiency ratio, which is a measure of operating expenses as a percentage of net interest income and noninterest income, for the second quarter of 2019 was 70.15%, compared to 69.10% for the preceding quarter and 69.99% in the second quarter of 2018.

Level One's income tax provision was $767 thousand, or 17.75% of pretax income, in the second quarter of 2019, as compared to $747 thousand, or 17.73% of pretax income, in the preceding quarter and $860 thousand, or 17.65% of pretax income, in the second quarter of 2018.

Asset Quality

Nonaccrual loans were $14.5 million, or 1.25% of total loans, at June 30, 2019, a decrease of $3.9 million from nonaccrual loans of $18.4 million, or 1.64% of total loans, at December 31, 2018, and an increase of $3.2 million from nonaccrual loans of $11.3 million, or 1.08% of total loans, at June 30, 2018. The decrease in nonaccrual loans compared to December 31, 2018 is primarily due to the pay-off of a large loan relationship on nonaccrual status during the first quarter 2019. The increase in nonaccrual loans compared to second quarter 2018 was primarily due to four commercial loan relationships totaling $9.0 million moving to nonaccrual status, partially offset by pay-offs of three commercial loan relationships totaling $5.7 million.

Level One had $373 thousand of other real estate owned assets at June 30, 2019, compared to no other real estate owned assets at December 31, 2018 and June 30, 2018. Nonperforming assets, consisting of nonaccrual loans and other real estate owned, as a percentage of total assets were 0.99% at June 30, 2019, compared to 1.30% at December 31, 2018, and 0.85% at June 30, 2018.

In addition, we had $331 thousand of loans 90 days or more past due and still accruing at June 30, 2019, compared to $243 thousand at December 31, 2018 and $259 thousand at June 30, 2018, all of which consisted of purchase credit impaired loans.

Performing troubled debt restructured loans that were not included in nonaccrual loans at June 30, 2019 were $921 thousand, compared to $931 thousand at December 31, 2018 and $2.5 million at June 30, 2018. The decrease in performing trouble debt restructurings year over year was due to one commercial loan relationship totaling $1.5 million moving to nonaccrual. Borrowers who are in financial difficulty and who have been granted concessions that may include interest rate reductions, forbearance agreements, and principal deferral or reduction, are categorized as troubled debt restructured loans.

Net chargeoffs in the second quarter of 2019 were $36 thousand, or 0.01% of average loans on an annualized basis, compared to $28 thousand of net chargeoffs, or 0.01% of average loans on an annualized basis, for the preceding quarter and $669 thousand of net recoveries, or 0.26% of average loans on an annualized basis, for the quarter ended June 30, 2018.

Level One's second quarter of 2019 provision for loan losses was a provision expense of $429 thousand, compared to a provision expense of $422 thousand in the preceding quarter and a provision benefit of $710 thousand in the second quarter of 2018. The increase in the provision expense year over year was primarily due to a $700 thousand recovery in the second quarter of 2018. The allowance for loan losses was $12.4 million, or 1.06% of total loans, at June 30, 2019, compared to $11.6 million, or 1.03% of total loans, at December 31, 2018, and $11.5 million, or 1.10% of total loans, at June 30, 2018. As of June 30, 2019, the allowance for loan losses as a percentage of nonaccrual loans was 84.94%, compared to 62.70% at December 31, 2018, and 101.67% at June 30, 2018.

Capital

Total shareholders’ equity was $162.9 million at June 30, 2019, an increase of $11.1 million, or 7.32%, compared with $151.8 million at December 31, 2018, primarily as a result of increased retained earnings and accumulated other comprehensive income. Total shareholders' equity increased $19.4 million, or 13.54%, from $143.4 million at June 30, 2018 as a result of the same factors previously mentioned.

Recent Developments

Second Quarter Dividend : On June 20, 2019, Level One’s Board of Directors declared a quarterly cash dividend of $0.04 per share. This dividend was paid out on July 15, 2019, to stockholders of record at the close of business on June 30, 2019.

About Level One Bancorp, Inc.

Level One Bancorp, Inc. is the holding company for Level One Bank, a full-service commercial and consumer bank headquartered in Michigan with assets of approximately $1.51 billion as of June 30, 2019. It operates twelve banking centers throughout southeast Michigan and west Michigan. Level One Bank's success has been recognized both locally and nationally as the U.S. Small Business Administration's (SBA) "Community Lender of the Year" and "Export Finance Lender of the Year" and one of S&P Global's Top 10 "Best-Performing Community Banks" in the nation. Level One's commercial division provides a menu of products including lines of credit, term loans, leases, commercial mortgages, SBA loans, export-import financing, and a full suite of treasury management and private banking services. The consumer division offers personal savings and checking accounts and a complete array of consumer loan products including residential mortgages, home equity loans, auto loans, and credit card services. Level One Bank offers a variety of online banking services and a robust mobile banking application for individuals and businesses. Level One Bank offers the sophistication of a big bank, the heart of a community bank, and the spirit of an entrepreneur. For more information, visit www.levelonebank.com .

Forward-Looking Statements

This release contains "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 that reflect management’s current views of future events and operations. These forward-looking statements are based on the information currently available to the Company as of the date of this release. It is important to note that these forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance and involve risk and uncertainties, including, but not limited to, the ability of the Company to implement its strategy and expand its lending operations, changes in interest rates and other general economic, business and political conditions, including changes in the financial markets, as well as other risks described in the Company's filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The Company does not undertake any obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements to reflect changes in assumptions, the occurrence of unanticipated events, or otherwise.

Summary Consolidated Financial Information (Unaudited) As of or for the three months ended

June 30,

March 31,

December 31,

September 30,

June 30,

(Dollars in thousands, except per share data) 2019

2019

2018

2018

2018

Earnings Summary Interest income $ 17,657 $ 17,442 $ 17,041 $ 16,629 $ 15,380 Interest expense 5,216 4,724 4,228 3,560 2,965 Net interest income 12,441 12,718 12,813 13,069 12,415 Provision (benefit) for loan losses 429 422 (51 ) 619 (710 ) Noninterest income 3,477 2,286 2,307 1,924 1,452 Noninterest expense 11,167 10,368 10,384 10,454 9,705 Income before income taxes 4,322 4,214 4,787 3,920 4,872 Income tax provision 767 747 836 665 860 Net income $ 3,555 $ 3,467 $ 3,951 $ 3,255 $ 4,012 Per Share Data Basic earnings per common share $ 0.46 $ 0.45 $ 0.51 $ 0.42 $ 0.54 Diluted earnings per common share 0.45 0.44 0.50 0.41 0.53 Book value per common share 21.07 20.15 19.58 18.77 18.51 Tangible book value per share (1) 19.81 18.88 18.31 17.50 17.23 Shares outstanding (in thousands) 7,728 7,749 7,750 7,749 7,749 Average basic common shares (in thousands) 7,741 7,752 7,750 7,749 7,456 Average diluted common shares (in thousands) 7,856 7,869 7,893 7,901 7,613 Selected Period End Balances Total assets $ 1,505,376 $ 1,456,552 $ 1,416,215 $ 1,446,269 $ 1,322,913 Securities available-for-sale 218,145 226,874 204,258 199,051 196,047 Total loans 1,166,501 1,131,097 1,126,565 1,114,999 1,045,789 Total deposits 1,229,445 1,151,463 1,134,635 1,130,311 1,065,216 Total liabilities 1,342,509 1,300,433 1,264,455 1,300,810 1,179,468 Total shareholders' equity 162,867 156,119 151,760 145,459 143,445 Tangible shareholders' equity (1) 153,121 146,337 141,926 135,570 133,501 Performance and Capital Ratios Return on average assets (annualized) 0.95 % 0.96 % 1.11 % 0.95 % 1.23 % Return on average equity (annualized) 8.92 8.99 10.69 8.95 11.97 Net interest margin (fully taxable equivalent)(2) 3.50 3.76 3.73 3.97 3.99 Efficiency ratio (noninterest expense/net interest income plus noninterest income) 70.15 69.10 68.68 69.73 69.99 Dividend payout ratio 8.69 6.72 5.87 7.13 5.78 Total shareholders' equity to total assets 10.82 10.72 10.72 10.06 10.84 Tangible equity to tangible assets (1) 10.24 10.11 10.09 9.44 10.17 Common equity tier 1 to risk-weighted assets 11.64 11.78 11.82 11.75 12.11 Tier 1 capital to risk-weighted assets 11.64 11.78 11.82 11.75 12.11 Total capital to risk-weighted assets 13.79 13.95 14.00 13.99 14.44 Tier 1 capital to average assets (leverage ratio) 10.01 10.19 10.21 10.31 10.60 Asset Quality Ratios: Net charge-offs (recoveries) to average loans 0.01 % 0.01 % 0.10 % 0.07 % (0.26 )% Nonperforming assets as a percentage of total assets 0.99 1.17 1.30 0.89 0.85 Nonaccrual loans as a percent of total loans 1.25 1.47 1.64 1.15 1.08 Allowance for loan losses as a percentage of period-end loans 1.06 1.06 1.03 1.07 1.10 Allowance for loan losses as a percentage of nonaccrual loans 84.94 71.85 62.70 92.36 101.67 Allowance for loan losses as a percentage of nonaccrual loans, excluding allowance allocated to loans accounted for under ASC 310-30 79.41 66.33 57.71 84.72 92.93 (1) See section entitled "GAAP Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures" below. (2) Presented on a tax equivalent basis using a 21% tax rate.

GAAP Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures

Some of the financial measures included in this earnings release are not measures of financial performance recognized by GAAP. These non-GAAP financial measures include tangible shareholders' equity, tangible book value per share, and the ratio of tangible shareholders' equity to tangible assets. Our management uses these non-GAAP financial measures in its analysis of our performance, and we believe financial analysts and others frequently use these measures, and other similar measures, to evaluate capital adequacy. We calculate: (i) tangible shareholders' equity as total shareholders' equity less core deposit intangibles and goodwill; (ii) tangible book value per share as tangible shareholders' equity divided by shares of common stock outstanding; and (iii) tangible assets as total assets, less core deposit intangibles and goodwill.

The following presents these non-GAAP financial measures along with their most directly comparable financial measure calculated in accordance with GAAP:

As of (Dollars in thousands, except per share data)

June 30,

2019

March 31,

2019 December 31,

2019 September 30,

2018

June 30,

2018 (Unaudited) (Unaudited) (Unaudited) (Unaudited) Total shareholders' equity $ 162,867 $ 156,119 $ 151,760 $ 145,459 $ 143,445 Less: Goodwill 9,387 9,387 9,387 9,387 9,387 Core deposit intangibles 359 395 447 502 557 Tangible shareholders' equity $ 153,121 $ 146,337 $ 141,926 $ 135,570 $ 133,501 Shares outstanding (in thousands) 7,728 7,749 7,750 7,749 7,749 Tangible book value per share $ 19.81 $ 18.88 $ 18.31 $ 17.5 $ 17.23 Total assets $ 1,505,376 $ 1,456,552 $ 1,416,215 $ 1,446,269 $ 1,322,913 Less: Goodwill 9,387 9,387 9,387 9,387 9,387 Core deposit intangibles 359 395 447 502 557 Tangible assets $ 1,495,630 $ 1,446,770 $ 1,406,381 $ 1,436,380 $ 1,312,969 Tangible equity to tangible assets 10.24 % 10.11 % 10.09 % 9.44 % 10.17 %





Consolidated Balance Sheets As of June 30, December 31, June 30, (Dollars in thousands) 2019 2018 2018 Assets (Unaudited) (Unaudited) Cash and cash equivalents $ 50,120 $ 33,296 $ 34,767 Securities available-for-sale 218,145 204,258 196,047 Federal Home Loan Bank stock 8,325 8,325 8,303 Mortgage loans held for sale, at fair value 22,822 5,595 3,991 Loans: Originated loans 1,088,395 1,041,898 946,724 Acquired loans 78,106 84,667 99,065 Total loans 1,166,501 1,126,565 1,045,789 Less: Allowance for loan losses (12,353 )

(11,566 ) (11,465 ) Net loans 1,154,148 1,114,999 1,034,324 Premises and equipment, net 13,188 13,242 13,144 Goodwill 9,387 9,387 9,387 Other intangible assets, net 359 447 557 Bank-owned life insurance 11,992 11,866 11,703 Income tax benefit 791 2,467 2,510 Other assets 16,099 12,333 8,180 Total assets $ 1,505,376 $ 1,416,215 $ 1,322,913 Liabilities Deposits: Noninterest-bearing demand deposits $ 317,747 $ 309,384 $ 320,213 Interest-bearing demand deposits 50,605 52,804 57,060 Money market and savings deposits 315,477 287,575 247,542 Time deposits 545,616 484,872 440,401 Total deposits 1,229,445 1,134,635 1,065,216 Borrowings 76,934 99,574 86,594 Subordinated notes 14,920 14,891 14,867 Other liabilities 21,210 15,355 12,791 Total liabilities 1,342,509 1,264,455 1,179,468 Shareholders' equity Common stock, no par value per share: Authorized - 20,000,000 shares Issued and outstanding - 7,728,280 shares at June 30, 2019, 7,750,216 shares at December 31, 2018, and 7,748,641 shares at June 30, 2018 89,442 90,621 90,201 Retained earnings 69,295 62,891 56,383 Accumulated other comprehensive income (loss), net of tax 4,130 (1,752 ) (3,139 ) Total shareholders' equity 162,867 151,760 143,445 Total liabilities and shareholders' equity $ 1,505,376 $ 1,416,215 $ 1,322,913





Consolidated Statements of Income (Unaudited) Three months ended

Six months ended

June 30, March 31, June 30, June 30, June 30, (In thousands, except per share data) 2019 2019 2018 2019 2018 Interest income Originated loans, including fees $ 14,125 $ 13,894 $ 11,833 $ 28,019 $ 23,011 Acquired loans, including fees 1,637 1,757 2,293 3,394 4,719 Securities: Taxable 980 936 667 1,916 1,241 Tax-exempt 595 545 380 1,140 731 Federal funds sold and other 320 310 207 630 452 Total interest income 17,657 17,442 15,380 35,099 30,154 Interest Expense Deposits 4,617 4,121 2,487 8,738 4,665 Borrowed funds 346 353 225 699 444 Subordinated notes 253 250 253 503 503 Total interest expense 5,216 4,724 2,965 9,940 5,612 Net interest income 12,441 12,718 12,415 25,159 24,542 Provision expense (benefit) for loan losses 429 422 (710) 851 (156 ) Net interest income after provision for loan losses 12,012 12,296 13,125 24,308 24,698 Noninterest income Service charges on deposits 662 625 618 1,287 1,260 Net gain (loss) on sales of securities 7 (7 ) — — — Mortgage banking activities 2,316 1,120 404 3,436 640 Net gain on sale of commercial loans — — 11 — 11 Other charges and fees 492 548 419 1,040 913 Total noninterest income 3,477 2,286 1,452 5,763 2,824 Noninterest expense Salary and employee benefits 7,193 6,913 6,169 14,106 12,125 Occupancy and equipment expense 1,168 1,204 1,074 2,372 2,120 Professional service fees 385 362 471 747 737 Marketing expense 288 176 291 464 433 Printing and supplies expense 104 68 112 172 216 Data processing expense 606 595 511 1201 947 Other expense 1,423 1,050 1,077 2,473 2,262 Total noninterest expense 11,167 10,368 9,705 21,535 18,840 Income before income taxes 4,322 4,214 4,872 8,536 8,682 Income tax provision 767 747 860 1,514 1,502 Net income $ 3,555 $ 3,467 $ 4,012 $ 7,022 $ 7,180 Earnings per common share: Basic earnings per common share $ 0.46 $ 0.45 $ 0.54 $ 0.91 $ 1.02 Diluted earnings per common share $ 0.45 $ 0.44 $ 0.53 $ 0.89 $ 1.00 Cash dividends declared per common share $ 0.04 $ 0.04 $ 0.03 $ 0.08 $ 0.06 Weighted average common shares outstanding—basic 7,741 7,752 7,456 7,746 7,050 Weighted average common shares outstanding—diluted 7,856 7,869 7,613 7,862 7,211

Net Interest Income and Net Interest Margin (Unaudited) For the three months ended

June 30, 2019

March 31, 2019

June 30, 2018

(Dollars in thousands) Average Balance Interest (1) Average

Rate (2) Average Balance Interest (1) Average

Rate (2) Average Balance Interest (1) Average

Rate (2) Interest-earning assets: Gross loans (3) $ 1,164,871 $ 15,762 5.43 % $ 1,125,213 $ 15,651 5.64 % $ 1,045,715 $ 14,126 5.42 % Investment securities (4): Taxable 143,841 980 2.73 141,282 936 2.69 114,957 667 2.33 Tax-exempt 87,287 595 3.26 80,760 545 3.17 58,976 380 3.10 Interest earning cash balances 32,606 206 2.53 28,076 176 2.54 25,828 119 1.85 Federal Home Loan Bank Stock 8,325 114 5.49 8,325 134 6.53 8,303 88 4.25 Total interest-earning assets $ 1,436,930 $ 17,657 4.96 % $ 1,383,656 $ 17,442 5.14 % $ 1,253,779 $ 15,380 4.94 % Non-earning assets: Cash and due from banks 24,347 24,794 17,800 Premises and equipment 13,239 13,289 12,621 Goodwill 9,387 9,387 9,387 Other intangible assets, net 376 425 589 Bank-owned life insurance 11,948 11,893 11,650 Allowance for loan losses (12,039 ) (11,563 ) (11,473 ) Other non-earning assets 16,804 11,841 7,839 Total assets $ 1,500,992 $ 1,443,722 $ 1,302,192 Interest-bearing liabilities: Interest-bearing demand deposits $ 56,434 $ 69 0.49 % $ 53,299 $ 48 0.37 % $ 64,394 $ 48 0.30 % Money market and savings deposits 295,371 1,125 1.53 306,496 1,094 1.45 276,496 678 0.98 Time deposits 582,874 3,423 2.36 544,130 2,979 2.22 445,894 1,761 1.58 Borrowings 59,272 346 2.33 55,814 353 2.57 48,604 225 1.86 Subordinated notes 14,910 253 6.78 14,896 250 6.81 14,859 253 6.83 Total interest-bearing liabilities $ 1,008,861 $ 5,216 2.07 % $ 974,635 $ 4,724 1.97 % $ 850,247 $ 2,965 1.40 % Noninterest-bearing liabilities and shareholders' equity: Noninterest bearing demand deposits 315,530 300,680 306,547 Other liabilities 17,144 14,136 10,923 Shareholders' equity 159,457 154,271 134,475 Total liabilities and shareholders' equity $ 1,500,992 $ 1,443,722 $ 1,302,192 Net interest income $ 12,441 $ 12,718 $ 12,415 Interest spread 2.89 % 3.17 % 3.54 % Net interest margin (5) 3.47 3.73 3.97 Tax equivalent effect 0.03 0.03 0.02 Net interest margin on a fully tax equivalent basis 3.50 % 3.76 % 3.99 %

(1) Interest income is shown on actual basis and does not include taxable equivalent adjustments.

(2) Average rates and yields are presented on an annual basis and includes a taxable equivalent adjustment to interest income of $115 thousand, $83 thousand, and $76 thousand on tax-exempt securities for the three months ended June 30, 2019, March 31, 2019, and June 30, 2018, respectively, using a federal income tax rate of 21%.

(3) Includes nonaccrual loans.

(4) For presentation in this table, average balances and the corresponding average rates for investment securities are based upon historical cost, adjusted for amortization of premiums and accretion of discounts.

(5) Net interest margin represents net interest income divided by average total interest-earning assets.

For the six months ended

June 30, 2019

June 30, 2018

(Dollars in thousands) Average Balance Interest (1) Average Rate (2) Average Balance Interest (1) Average Rate (2) Interest-earning assets: Gross loans (3) $ 1,145,151 $ 31,413 5.53 % $ 1,041,404 $ 27,730 5.37 % Investment securities (4): Taxable 142,569 1,916 2.71 108,581 1,241 2.31 Tax-exempt 84,041 1,140 3.28 56,997 731 3.12 Interest earning cash balances 30,353 382 2.54 26,455 225 1.71 Federal Home Loan Bank Stock 8,325 248 6.01 8,303 227 5.51 Total interest-earning assets $ 1,410,439 $ 35,099 5.05 % $ 1,241,740 $ 30,154 4.92 % Non-earning assets: Cash and due from banks 24,570 18,163 Premises and equipment 13,264 12,990 Goodwill 9,387 9,387 Other intangible assets, net 401 616 Bank-owned life insurance 11,921 11,610 Allowance for loan losses (11,802 ) (11,646 ) Other non-earning assets 14,335 10,006 Total assets $ 1,472,515 $ 1,292,866 Interest-bearing liabilities: Interest-bearing demand deposits $ 54,875 $ 117 0.43 % $ 63,950 $ 99 0.31 % Money market and savings deposits 300,903 2,219 1.49 275,105 1,226 0.90 Time deposits 563,609 6,402 2.29 451,195 3,340 1.49 Borrowings 57,553 699 2.45 52,689 444 1.70 Subordinated notes 14,903 503 6.79 14,852 503 6.83 Total interest-bearing liabilities $ 991,843 $ 9,940 2.02 % $ 857,791 $ 5,612 1.32 % Noninterest-bearing liabilities and shareholders' equity: Noninterest bearing demand deposits 308,146 302,635 Other liabilities 15,648 9,933 Shareholders' equity 156,878 122,507 Total liabilities and shareholders' equity $ 1,472,515 $ 1,292,866 Net interest income $ 25,159 $ 24,542 Interest spread 3.03 % 3.60 % Net interest margin (5) 3.60 3.99 Tax equivalent effect 0.03 0.02 Net interest margin on a fully tax equivalent basis 3.63 % 4.01 %

(1) Interest income is shown on actual basis and does not include taxable equivalent adjustments.

(2) Average rates and yields are presented on an annual basis and includes a taxable equivalent adjustment to interest income of $226 thousand and $150

thousand on tax-exempt securities for the six months ended June 30, 2019 and June 30, 2018, respectively, using the statutory tax rate of 21%.

(3) Includes nonaccrual loans.

(4) For presentation in this table, average balances and the corresponding average rates for investment securities are based upon historical cost, adjusted for

amortization of premiums and accretion of discounts.

(5) Net interest margin represents net interest income divided by average total interest-earning assets.

Loan Composition (Unaudited) As of June 30, March 31, December 31, September 30, June 30, (Dollars in thousands) 2019 2019 2018 2018 2018 Commercial real estate: Non-owner occupied $ 364,504 $ 361,066 $ 367,671 $ 362,450 $ 361,341 Owner-occupied 193,500 187,001 194,422 190,131 172,615 Total commercial real estate 558,004 548,067 562,093 552,581 533,956 Commercial and industrial 420,812 401,588 383,455 397,060 363,239 Residential real estate 186,737 180,386 180,018 164,356 147,763 Consumer 948 1,056 999 1,002 831 Total loans $ 1,166,501 $ 1,131,097 $ 1,126,565 $ 1,114,999 $ 1,045,789

Impaired Assets (Unaudited) As of

June 30,



March 31,



December 31,

September 30,



June 30,

(Dollars in thousands) 2019

2019

2018 2018

2018

Nonaccrual loans Commercial real estate $ 2,979 $ 2,694 $ 5,927 $ 4,559 $ 2,557 Commercial and industrial 9,559 10,495 9,605 5,763 5,983 Residential real estate 2,006 3,456 2,915 2,546 2,737 Consumer — — — 5 — Total nonaccrual loans 14,544 16,645 18,447 12,873 11,277 Other real estate owned 373 373 — — — Total nonperforming assets 14,917 17,018 18,447 12,873 11,277 Performing troubled debt restructurings Commercial real estate — — — 1,511 1,517 Commercial and industrial 558 562 568 574 578 Residential real estate 363 363 363 365 364 Total performing troubled debt restructurings 921 925 931 2,450 2,459 Total impaired assets $ 15,838 $ 17,943 $ 19,378 $ 15,323 $ 13,736 Loans 90 days or more past due and still accruing $ 331 $ 453 $ 243 $ 354 $ 259





Media Contact: Nicole Ransom (248) 538-2183 Investor Relations Contact: Peter Root (248) 538-2186



