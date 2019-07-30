Global Digital Vault Markets Report 2019: Historical Years 2014-2017, Base Year of 2018, 2019 Estimates & 2020-2024 Forecasts

/EIN News/ -- Dublin, July 30, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Digital Vault Market By Component (Solution and Service), By Organization Size (SME and Large Enterprise), By End User (BFSI, Government, IT & Telecom and Others), By Region, Competition, Forecast & Opportunities, 2024" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The global digital vault market is projected to grow from $ 538 million in 2018 to $ 1074 million by 2024, exhibiting a CAGR of over 12% during the forecast period, owing to increasing compliances & regulations for data protection.



Digital vault is a system designed to secure the data stored through firewall, encryption and access control solutions. Digital vaults provide security to data, which is in transit from the vault to application running on another device and to the data which is stored in vaults through multi-level encryption techniques. Increasing requirement for cloud-based security solutions is expected to aid market growth.



Digital vault market can be segmented based on component, organization size and end-user. In terms of component, the market can be bifurcated into solution and service. Solution segment is expected to capture the largest market share during the forecast period, as digital vault solutions protect the data using multiple security layers, such as encryption, firewall, virtual private network (VPN). In terms of service, professional services segment dominated the market in 2018 and the trend is likely to continue in the coming years, as these services help enterprises to understand the need and implementation of solutions as well as provide solutions to achieve their strategic goals.



On the basis of organization size, the market can be segmented into small & medium enterprises (SMEs) and large enterprises. Increasing number of cyber attacks is boosting the demand for digital vault software among large enterprises. Digital vault market caters to various end-users including BFSI, IT & telecom, government and others. On account of increasing concerns regarding the protection of sensitive financial data, more and more financial institutions are adopting digital vaults.



In 2018, North America accounted for the largest share in the global digital vault market and is expected to maintain its market dominance during the forecast years, owing to increasing investments by established economies, such as Canada and the US in research & development activities.



Major players operating in digital vault market are Symantec Corporation, Johnson Controls, Inc., CyberArk Software Ltd, Micro Focus International plc, International Business Machine Corporation, Oracle Corp., Keeper Security, Inc., Hitachi, Ltd, Microsoft Corp. and Multicert.



Major companies are developing advanced technologies and launching new products in order to stay competitive in the market. Other competitive strategies include mergers & acquisitions and new product developments. In 2018, Oracle Corp. acquired cloud-based application provider Zenedge to secure organizations from digital threats.



Years considered for this report:

Historical Years: 2014-2017

Base Year: 2018

Estimated Year: 2019

Forecast Period: 2020-2024

Key Topics Covered:



1. Product Overview



2. Research Methodology



3. Executive Summary



4. Voice of Customer

4.1. Key Benefits of Digital Vault

4.2. Factors Influencing Purchase Decisions



5. Global Digital Vault Market Outlook

5.1. Market Size & Forecast

5.1.1. By Value

5.2. Market Share & Forecast

5.2.1. By Component (Solution and Services)

5.2.1.1. Solution (Account Management, Identity & Access Management, Data Loss Prevention, Digital Asset Management and Others)

5.2.1.2. Services (Professional Services and Managed Services)

5.2.2. By Organization Size (SME and Large Enterprise)

5.2.3. By End User (BFSI, Government, IT & Telecom and Others)

5.2.4. By Region (North America; Europe; Asia-Pacific; South America and Middle East & Africa)

5.2.5. By Company (2018)

5.3. Market Attractiveness Index



6. North America Digital Vault Market Outlook

6.1. Market Size & Forecast

6.1.1. By Value

6.2. Market Share & Forecast

6.2.1. By Component

6.2.2. By Organization Size

6.2.3. By End User

6.2.4. By Country

6.3. North America: Country Analysis

6.3.2. Canada Digital Vault Market Outlook

6.3.3. Mexico Digital Vault Market Outlook



7. Europe Digital Vault Market Outlook

7.1. Market Size & Forecast

7.1.1. By Value

7.2. Market Share & Forecast

7.2.1. By Component

7.2.2. By Organization Size

7.2.3. By End User

7.2.4. By Country

7.3. Europe: Country Analysis

7.3.1. United Kingdom Digital Vault Market Outlook

7.3.2. Germany Digital Vault Market Outlook

7.3.3. France Digital Vault Market Outlook

7.3.4. Italy Digital Vault Market Outlook

7.3.5. Spain Digital Vault Market Outlook



8. Asia-Pacific Digital Vault Market Outlook

8.1. Market Size & Forecast

8.1.1. By Value

8.2. Market Share & Forecast

8.2.1. By Component

8.2.2. By Organization Size

8.2.3. By End User

8.2.4. By Country

8.3. Asia-Pacific: Country Analysis

8.3.1. Japan Digital Vault Market Outlook

8.3.2. China Digital Vault Market Outlook

8.3.3. South Korea Digital Vault Market Outlook

8.3.4. India Digital Vault Market Outlook

8.3.5. Australia Digital Vault Market Outlook



9. South America Digital Vault Market Outlook

9.1. Market Size & Forecast

9.1.1. By Value

9.2. Market Share & Forecast

9.2.1. By Component

9.2.2. By Organization Size

9.2.3. By End User

9.2.4. By Country

9.3. South America: Country Analysis

9.3.1. Brazil Digital Vault Market Outlook

9.3.2. Colombia Digital Vault Market Outlook

9.3.3. Argentina Digital Vault Market Outlook



10. Middle East & Africa Digital Vault Market Outlook

10.1. Market Size & Forecast

10.1.1. By Value

10.2. Market Share & Forecast

10.2.1. By Component

10.2.2. By Organization Size

10.2.3. By End User

10.2.4. By Country

10.3. MEA: Country Analysis

10.3.1. South Africa Digital Vault Market Outlook

10.3.2. Saudi Arabia Digital Vault Market Outlook

10.3.3. UAE Digital Vault Market Outlook

10.3.4. Qatar Digital Vault Market Outlook



11. Market Dynamics

11.1. Drivers

11.2. Challenges



12. Market Trends & Developments



13. Competitive Landscape

13.1. Competition Outlook

13.2. Company Profiles

13.2.1. Symantec Corporation

13.2.2. Johnson Controls, Inc.

13.2.3. CyberArk Software Ltd

13.2.4. Micro Focus International plc

13.2.5. International Business Machine Corporation

13.2.6. Oracle Corp.

13.2.7. Keeper Security, Inc.

13.2.8. Hitachi, Ltd

13.2.9. Microsoft Corp.

13.2.10. Multicert



