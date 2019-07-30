Motor Graders Market to Reach US$ 5,842.9 Mn by 2026; A Rise in the Research and Development Activities to Boost Growth, says Fortune Business Insights

Key companies covered in the Motor Graders Market Research report include LeeBoy, Caterpillar Inc., Veekmas Oy, Deere & Company, AB Volvo, Komatsu Ltd, Calder Brothers Corporation, SANY Group, Liugong Machinery Co., Ltd., CNH Industrial N.V., and other market players.

/EIN News/ -- Pune, July 30, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global Motor Graders Market is anticipated to grow due to a rise in the need for shallow finish that is of a better quality. In a new study, titled, “ Motor Graders Market : Global Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast, 2019-2026,” Fortune Business Insights predicts that the market will rise at a CAGR of 7.4% between 2019 to 2026.The report has pegged the overall value of the market at US$ 3,799.0 Mn in 2018. Furthermore, it forecasts that the market is likely to reach at US$ 5,842.9 Mn by 2026.

The report classifies the market on the bases of four segments, namely, by capacity, by type, by application, and by region. By capacity, the market is further divided into small motor graders (80-150 HP), medium motor graders (150-300 HP), and large motor graders (above 300 HP). In terms of type, the market is grouped into articulated frame motor grader and rigid frame motor grader. By application, the market is segmented into construction, forestry and agriculture, mining, and others.



Capability to Smoothen the Grading Process Likely to Increase Demand for Motor Graders

The report suggests that the global Motor Graders Market growth is projected to occur as the motor graders provide faster and smoother grading process unlike the other heavy equipment or construction vehicles, namely, scrapers and bulldozers, that offer rough grading process. Numerous significant market players are investing persistently in research and development activities so that the graders can be upgraded to provide advanced and much better draft control as well as steering. This will help in operating in extreme weather and harsh underfoot conditions such as sand, snow, and mud. Furthermore, the launch of motor graders has created a shift in the market. Previously, grading was undertaken with the help of heavy equipment machinery and dozers. But motor graders aid in specialized grading that is not restricted to only a specific surface. Also, motor graders are infused with another advantage. They can be used with multiple attachments for various applications in mining and construction industry, namely, underground mining, soil foundation for buildings, and pavement of roads.

Increasing Developments in Infrastructure to Favor Growth of the Market in Asia Pacific

The global Motor Graders Market is geographically segmented into Asia Pacific, Latin America, the Middle East and Africa, Europe, and North America. Fortune Business Insights predicts that Asia Pacific is expected to lead the global Motor Graders Market during the forecast period. The region had reached at US$ 1011.2 Mn in the year 2018. A rise in the capital investments by governments and increasing developments in infrastructure are anticipated to boost the Motor Graders Market sales in this region. Moreover, China has been investing huge amounts in renewable energy, public infrastructure, and residential construction projects. This is further expected to propel the Motor Graders Market in Asia Pacific. Europe, on the other hand, is projected to witness a rapid growth and rise steadily at 5.4% CAGR. This will take place due to the improvements in employment levels, rise in the adoption of productive, environment-friendly and effective technologies, and new infrastructural projects. Germany, which is considered to be the residence of Europe’s best-performing machine and equipment sector, has been facing an ever grossing demand for construction projects. Thus, the region will have an opportunity to generate high Motor Graders Market revenue.



The report provides elaborative analysis of the market dynamics and competitive landscape. Various key insights provided in the report are the price trend analysis, recent industry developments such as mergers & acquisitions, the regulatory scenario in key countries, SWOT analysis, and key industry trends.





Key companies covered in the report

Caterpillar Inc.

Deere & Company

Komatsu Ltd

LeeBoy

Liugong Machinery Co., Ltd.

Calder Brothers Corporation

CNH Industrial N.V.

Veekmas Oy

SANY GROUP

AB Volvo



Table of Content:

Market Dynamics Drivers, Restraints and Opportunities Emerging Trends of Market





Key Insights Macro and Micro Economic Factors Key Technological Developments Porter’s Five Forces Analysis Industry SWOT Analysis Price Trend Analysis





Global Motor Graders Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast, 2015-2026 Key Findings / Summary Market Sizing Estimations and Forecasts – By Type (US$ Mn and Million Units) Rigid Frame Articulated frame Market Sizing Estimations and Forecasts – By Capacity (US$ Mn) Small Motor Graders (80 – 150 HP) Medium Motor Graders (150 – 300 HP) Large Motor Graders (Above 300 HP) Market Sizing Estimations and Forecasts – By Application (US$ Mn) Construction Mining Forestry & Agriculture Others Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast – By Geography (US$ Mn) North America Europe Asia Pacific Middle East and Africa Latin America



Competitive Analysis

Strategic Recommendations



