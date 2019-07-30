Duty Free Retailing Sales Trends, 2017-2022: Cosmetics & Toiletries is the Most Purchased Category

/EIN News/ -- Dublin, July 30, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Trends in Duty Free Retailing" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



Global duty free sales are projected to register a CAGR of 7.1% over the next five years to reach US$75.4 billion by 2022.



A pick up in global tourism, an increased number of outbound trips by the Chinese, greater availability of affordable travel options, and the ensuing rise in consumer affluence in the APAC region are all projected to support sales growth over that period.



Highlights



Revival of global tourism and improved access of duty free goods will drive sales growth

Dominated by South Korea and China, APAC is the largest duty free market in the world

The APAC region surpasses the global average, with Europe set to register low growth

Cosmetics & toiletries is the most purchased category through duty free

Sub-channel duty free expenditure (US$ billion) and share (%) in 2017 and 2022

Seven of the top 10 countries worldwide will be in APAC, highlighting the region's dominance

Key Topics Covered



Market data Key Trends Space Expansion & Optimization Impact of Tourism Technology Trends Marketing & Promotional Strategies Favorable Federal Initiatives Appendix

Companies Mentioned



Dufry

Unifree Duty Free

Hyundai

Lotte Duty Free

Jesselton Duty Free

China Duty Free

