KIDF receives congratulatory messages from UN Secretary-General and Pakistani Prime Minister

/EIN News/ -- ORDOS, INNER MONGOLIA, China, July 30, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Seventh Kubuqi International Desert Forum (KIDF) convening between July 27 and 28 at the Qixing Lake in the Elion Eco-restoration Demonstration Area, a national Green Economy Innovation Base in the Kubuqi Desert, Inner Mongolia, China, has received a special congratulatory message from the UN Secretary-General, Mr. António Guterres.



As Mr. António Guterres noted in his letter, the world loses 12 million hectares of productive land due to desertification every year, leading to falling crop yields and food loss. That being said, we have seen opportunities and positive changes in desertification control, conducive to mitigating climate change and protecting water resources for the progress of human civilization. As the first country in the world that has achieved zero growth of desertification, China has witnessed a decrease in the areas of both desertified and degraded lands, significantly advancing the UN goal of Land Degradation Neutrality worldwide by 2030. And the Kubuqi Model representing a proven Chinese solution to desertification for ecological progress, will continue to be promoted by the UN Environment and UNCCD to support the fight against desertification. Commending the KIDF as “an opportunity to share and scale up success stories in and beyond China,” Mr. António Guterres sent his “best wishes for a productive forum” to further facilitate the Kubuqi Model going global.

In another congratulatory letter sent by a Pakistani special envoy, Mr. Imran Khan, Prime Minister of Pakistan, acknowledged the remarkable success in desertification prevention and control under China’s green Belt and Road Initiative. Believing that ELION’s replicable Kubuqi Model can benefit many more countries and regions and bring well-being to the local population, he expressed his desire that the “Kubuqi Model and experience can be soon replicated in Pakistan under the ‘Ten Billion Tree Tsunami Programme’ to set another example of positive cooperation between the brotherly countries of China and Pakistan.”

Elion Eco-restoration Demonstration Area, a national Green Economy Innovation Base in the Kubuqi Desert



