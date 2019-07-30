Americas Pay-TV Markets, 2018 to 2023 - Households are Swapping Their Traditional Pay-TV Subscriptions for OTT Alternatives

/EIN News/ -- Dublin, July 30, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Pay-TV Market Trends & Opportunities in the Americas, 2019" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



Pay-TV Market Trends & Opportunities in the Americas, 2019 provides an executive-level overview of the pay-TV market in the Americas. It delivers deep qualitative and quantitative insight into the pay-TV market in the region, analyzing key trends and strategies adopted by service providers.



Pay-TV penetration in the Americas is set to decline through 2023 dragged down by ongoing cord-cutting trends in North America (NA), where an increasing number of households are swapping their traditional pay-TV subscriptions for OTT alternatives.



The popularization of third party video OTT platforms and the rapid evolution of viewer's habits towards non-linear video are forcing pay-TV operators to enhance their traditional service propositioned with more innovative features and embrace the OTT world.



It provides in-depth analysis of the following:

Section 1: Americas in a global context; looks at the pay-TV market in a global context, focusing on penetration and service adoption trends.

Section 2: Pay-TV market in the Americas; provides a detailed description of the pay-TV market in the Americas, looking at subscriber growth, penetration trends, and service adoption by technology.

Section 3: Competitive market trends in Americas; analyzes the three main trends affecting the pay-TV market in the region, focusing on: network improvements, the threat of alternative OTT video platforms and the increasing role that pay-TV players play in video content creation.

Section 4: Pay-TV revenue evolution in Americas; analyzes main ARPU and revenue trends in the Americas for the 2018-2023 period.

Key findings and recommendations; the Insider concludes with a number of key findings and a set of recommendations for pay-TV service providers.

Highlights

Over the last few years, North American markets have been experiencing subscriber declines as a result of customers swapping their traditional pay-TV subscriptions for OTT video alternatives, a trend that we expect will continue over the forecast period.

Although cord-cutting is still not affecting countries in Latin America yet, we expect subscriber growth to decelerate.

With the increasing demand for HD and 4K content, OTT video and interactive pay-TV platforms is forcing pay-TV service provides to allocate significant investments to upgrade and expand their network infrastructure.

With the rapid popularization of OTT distribution platforms, competition for exclusive content rights is ramping up, making access to prime content more difficult and expensive for traditional pay-TV service providers.

An increasing number of pay-TV operators are opting for vertically integrating content production, whether by creating their own dedicated units or through the acquisition of production companies.

Reasons to Buy

This Insider Report provides a comprehensive examination of the main trends taking place in the Americas pay-TV market, helping executives fully understand market dynamics, determine what works and what doesn't, formulate effective product development plans, and optimize resource allocation and return on investments.

The report includes examples on strategies adopted by pay-TV service providers that illustrate the findings of the report, providing insight into particular situations in the cloud computing market; this will help the reader understand both the challenges confronted in the real world and the strategies employed to overcome those challenges.

The report discusses concrete opportunities in the pay-TV market, providing a number of actionable recommendations for pay-TV service providers.

With more than ten charts and tables, the report is designed for an executive-level audience, to help to understand the pay-TV market, analyzing key trends and strategies.

Key Topics Covered



Executive summary



Section 1: Americas in a global context

Americas' demographics at a glance

Americas in a global context

Section 2: Pay-TV market in Americas

Pay-TV market in Americas

Regulatory context in Americas

Section 3: Competitive market trends in Americas

Competitive market trends in the Americas

Network improvements in the Americas

OTT threat in the Americas

Content access in the Americas

Section 4: Pay-TV revenue evolution in Americas

Pay-TV ARPU evolution in Americas

Pay-TV service revenue evolution in Americas

Section 5: Key findings and recommendations



Companies Mentioned



AT&T

Comcast

Telefonica

Telefonica/Vivo

Millicom

America Movil

Netflix

Hulu

Time Warner

21st Century Fox

