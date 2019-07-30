Americas Pay-TV Markets, 2018 to 2023 - Households are Swapping Their Traditional Pay-TV Subscriptions for OTT Alternatives
Pay-TV Market Trends & Opportunities in the Americas, 2019 provides an executive-level overview of the pay-TV market in the Americas. It delivers deep qualitative and quantitative insight into the pay-TV market in the region, analyzing key trends and strategies adopted by service providers.
Pay-TV penetration in the Americas is set to decline through 2023 dragged down by ongoing cord-cutting trends in North America (NA), where an increasing number of households are swapping their traditional pay-TV subscriptions for OTT alternatives.
The popularization of third party video OTT platforms and the rapid evolution of viewer's habits towards non-linear video are forcing pay-TV operators to enhance their traditional service propositioned with more innovative features and embrace the OTT world.
It provides in-depth analysis of the following:
- Section 1: Americas in a global context; looks at the pay-TV market in a global context, focusing on penetration and service adoption trends.
- Section 2: Pay-TV market in the Americas; provides a detailed description of the pay-TV market in the Americas, looking at subscriber growth, penetration trends, and service adoption by technology.
- Section 3: Competitive market trends in Americas; analyzes the three main trends affecting the pay-TV market in the region, focusing on: network improvements, the threat of alternative OTT video platforms and the increasing role that pay-TV players play in video content creation.
- Section 4: Pay-TV revenue evolution in Americas; analyzes main ARPU and revenue trends in the Americas for the 2018-2023 period.
- Key findings and recommendations; the Insider concludes with a number of key findings and a set of recommendations for pay-TV service providers.
Highlights
- Over the last few years, North American markets have been experiencing subscriber declines as a result of customers swapping their traditional pay-TV subscriptions for OTT video alternatives, a trend that we expect will continue over the forecast period.
- Although cord-cutting is still not affecting countries in Latin America yet, we expect subscriber growth to decelerate.
- With the increasing demand for HD and 4K content, OTT video and interactive pay-TV platforms is forcing pay-TV service provides to allocate significant investments to upgrade and expand their network infrastructure.
- With the rapid popularization of OTT distribution platforms, competition for exclusive content rights is ramping up, making access to prime content more difficult and expensive for traditional pay-TV service providers.
- An increasing number of pay-TV operators are opting for vertically integrating content production, whether by creating their own dedicated units or through the acquisition of production companies.
Reasons to Buy
- This Insider Report provides a comprehensive examination of the main trends taking place in the Americas pay-TV market, helping executives fully understand market dynamics, determine what works and what doesn't, formulate effective product development plans, and optimize resource allocation and return on investments.
- The report includes examples on strategies adopted by pay-TV service providers that illustrate the findings of the report, providing insight into particular situations in the cloud computing market; this will help the reader understand both the challenges confronted in the real world and the strategies employed to overcome those challenges.
- The report discusses concrete opportunities in the pay-TV market, providing a number of actionable recommendations for pay-TV service providers.
- With more than ten charts and tables, the report is designed for an executive-level audience, to help to understand the pay-TV market, analyzing key trends and strategies.
Key Topics Covered
Executive summary
Section 1: Americas in a global context
- Americas' demographics at a glance
- Americas in a global context
Section 2: Pay-TV market in Americas
- Pay-TV market in Americas
- Regulatory context in Americas
Section 3: Competitive market trends in Americas
- Competitive market trends in the Americas
- Network improvements in the Americas
- OTT threat in the Americas
- Content access in the Americas
Section 4: Pay-TV revenue evolution in Americas
- Pay-TV ARPU evolution in Americas
- Pay-TV service revenue evolution in Americas
Section 5: Key findings and recommendations
