Alacer Gold Announces Second Quarter 2019 Operating and Financial Results With Normalized Earnings Per Share of $0.08

Rod Antal, Alacer’s President and Chief Executive Officer, stated, “Our operations delivered a solid first half with production of 188,853 ounces at consolidated AISC of $692/ounce. With the continued successful ramp up of the sulfide plant and the dependable delivery from the oxide plant, we are generating significant free cash which has led to a $54 million reduction in net debt to $190 million in the first half of the year. The net debt position of $190 million does not include $20 million of gold sale proceeds received on July 1.

Our focus for the balance of the year will continue to be on delivering on our production and cost guidance metrics and the advancement of Ardich.”

Highlights

Operational

The Company surpassed 21 million hours worked and operated 947 days without a lost-time injury.

Commercial production at the Çöpler sulfide plant was declared as of May 31, 2019 1 .

. The Company produced 188,853 ounces of gold through June 30, 2019 with 95,234 ounces produced from the oxide plant and 93,619 ounces produced from the sulfide plant.

Sulfide ore stockpiles at June 30, 2019 represented approximately 742,000 contained gold ounces.

The oxide plant production guidance range increased to 125,000 - 145,000 from 90,000 - 110,000 ounces 1 due to in-pit exploration success, higher recoveries, and positive reconciliation.

due to in-pit exploration success, higher recoveries, and positive reconciliation. Mine site oxide All-in Sustaining Costs2 per ounce were $583, mine site sulfide All-in Sustaining Costs2 per ounce were $574 and Consolidated All‐in Sustaining Costs per ounce2 were $692 through June 30, 2019.

Growth

The Company announced the sale 3 of its 50% equity interest in the Gediktepe Project and as consideration received an uncapped net smelter return (“NSR”) of 2%-10% and contingent cash.

of its 50% equity interest in the Gediktepe Project and as consideration received an uncapped net smelter return (“NSR”) of 2%-10% and contingent cash. The Company’s focus is to extend the Çöpler oxide production in the near term by fast tracking the development of a number of targets. The Company is currently drilling in the Çöpler District with nine exploration diamond drills active, including four drills at Ardich. Drilling in the Çöpler Saddle has identified some mineralized areas and drilling and analysis continues. Çakmaktepe had an approximate 40% positive gold reconciliation to the mine plan. Given this, some infill diamond drilling is being undertaken to help inform a review of the geological model. Engineering to support the phase one extension of the Çöpler heap leach pad (~6 million tonnes) will be complete in Q3 2019.



Financial

The Company ended the second quarter with consolidated cash of $125 million 4 which did not include proceeds of $20 million from bullion sales made on June 28, 2019 which were received on July 1.

which did not include proceeds of $20 million from bullion sales made on June 28, 2019 which were received on July 1. Debt at the end of the quarter was reduced to $315 million resulting in net debt 5 of $190 million—a decrease of $54 million from the start of the year.

of $190 million—a decrease of $54 million from the start of the year. The Company sold 192,260 ounces of gold through June 30, 2019 resulting in gold sales proceeds of $252 million 6 .

. Cash flow from operating activities through June 30, 2019 totaled $59.8 million, excluding the pre-commercial sulfide plant production.

Attributable earnings for Q2 2019 were $4.8 million or $0.02 per share and normalized attributable earnings7 for Q2 2019 were $23.3 million or $0.08 per share. Attributable earnings through June 30, 2019 were $8.2 million or $0.03 per share and normalized attributable earnings7 through June 30, 2019 were $41.5 million or $0.14 per share.

Conference Call / Webcast Details

Alacer will host a conference call on Tuesday, July 30, 2019 at 5:00 p.m. (North America Eastern Daylight Time) / Wednesday, July 31, 2019 at 7:00 a.m. (Australian Eastern Standard Time).

You may listen to the call via webcast at http://services.choruscall.ca/links/alacer20190730.html . The conference call presentation will also be available at the link provided prior to the call commencing.

You may participate in the conference call by dialing:

1-800-319-4610 for U.S. and Canada 1-800-423-528 for Australia 800-930-470 for Hong Kong 800-101-2425 for Singapore 0808-101-2791 for United Kingdom 1-604-638-5340 for International “Alacer Gold Call” Conference ID



If you are unable to participate in the call, a webcast will be archived until October 31, 2019 and a recording of the call will be available on Alacer’s website at www.AlacerGold.com or through replay until Sunday, September 1, 2019 by using passcode 3368# and calling:

1-855-669-9658 for U.S. and Canada

800-984-354 for Australia

About Alacer

Alacer is a leading low-cost intermediate gold producer whose primary focus is to leverage its cornerstone Çöpler Gold Mine and strong balance sheet as foundations to continue its organic multi-mine growth strategy, maximize free cash flow and therefore create maximum value for shareholders. The Çöpler Gold Mine is located in east-central Turkey in the Erzincan Province, approximately 1,100 kilometers (“km”) southeast from Istanbul and 550km east from Ankara, Turkey’s capital city.

Alacer continues to pursue opportunities to further expand its current operating base to become a sustainable multi-mine producer with a focus on Turkey. The Çöpler Mine is processing ore through two producing plants. With the recent completion of the sulfide plant, the Çöpler Mine will produce over 3.5 million ounces at first quartile All-in Sustaining Costs, generating robust free cash flow for approximately the next 20 years.

The systematic and focused exploration efforts in the Çöpler District have been successful as evidenced by the newly discovered Ardich8 deposit. The Çöpler District remains the focus, with the goal of continuing to grow oxide resources that will deliver production utilizing the existing Çöpler infrastructure. In the other regions of Turkey, targeted exploration work continues at a number of highly prospective exploration targets.

Alacer is a Canadian company incorporated in the Yukon Territory with its primary listing on the Toronto Stock Exchange. The Company also has a secondary listing on the Australian Securities Exchange where CHESS Depositary Interests (“CDIs”) trade. Alacer owns an 80% interest in the world-class Çöpler Gold Mine (“Çöpler”) in Turkey operated by Anagold Madencilik Sanayi ve Ticaret A.S. (“Anagold”), and the remaining 20% owned by Lidya Madencilik Sanayi ve Ticaret A.S. (“Lidya Mining”).

