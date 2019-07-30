Ruhnn Holding Limited Filed Fiscal Year 2019 Annual Report on Form 20-F

/EIN News/ -- HANGZHOU, China, July 30, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Ruhnn Holding Limited (“Ruhnn” or the “Company”) (NASDAQ: RUHN), the largest internet key opinion leader (“KOL”) facilitator in China as measured by revenue in 2018, according to Frost & Sullivan, today announced that it has filed its annual report on Form 20-F that includes its audited financial statements for the fiscal year ended March 31, 2019 with the Securities and Exchange Commission (“SEC”) on July 30, 2019. The annual report is available on the Company’s website at ir.ruhnn.com and on the SEC’s website at www.sec.gov.



The Company will provide a hard copy of the annual report, free of charge, to its shareholders and ADS holders upon written request. Requests should be directed to Investor Relations, Ruhnn Holding Limited, 4F, Building 1, Blue Collar Garment Industrial Park, 7-1 North Hong Pu Road, Yu Hang District, Hangzhou, Zhejiang Province, 311100, People’s Republic of China.

About Ruhnn Holding Limited

Ruhnn Holding Limited is the largest internet key opinion leader (“KOL”) facilitator in China as measured by revenue in 2018, according to Frost & Sullivan. The Company connects influential KOLs who engage and impact their fans on the internet to its vast commercial network to build the brands of fashion products. Ruhnn pioneered the commercialization of the KOL ecosystem in China, and operates under both full-service and platform models. The Company’s full-service model integrates key steps of the e-commerce value chain from product design and sourcing and online store operations to logistics and after-sale services. The platform model promotes products sold in third-party online stores and provides advertising services on KOL’s social media spaces to third-party merchants. As of March 31, 2019, the Company had 128 signed KOLs with an aggregate of 155.1 million fans across major social media platforms in China.

For more information, please visit: ir.ruhnn.com.

For investor and media inquiries, please contact:

Ruhnn Holding Limited

In China:

Sterling Song

Senior Director of Investor Relations

Tel: +86-571-2629-8238

E-mail: ir@ruhnn.com

The Piacente Group, Inc.

Emilie Wu

Tel: +86-21-6039-8363

E-mail: ruhnn@thepiacentegroup.com

In the United States:

The Piacente Group, Inc.

Brandi Piacente

Tel: +1-212-481-2050

E-mail: ruhnn@thepiacentegroup.com



