Global Cell Therapy Technologies Market is Expected to Reach USD 34.41 Billion by 2025 : Fior Markets

Global Cell Therapy Technologies Market by Product (Consumables, Equipment, Software), Cell Type (Human Stem & Differentiated, Animal), Process, End User, Region, Global Industry Analysis, Market Size, Share, Growth, Trends, and Forecast 2018 to 2025

/EIN News/ -- New Jersey, NJ, July 30, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Fior Markets launched a study titled, "Global Cell Therapy Technologies Market by Product (Consumables, Equipment, Software), Cell Type (Human Stem & Differentiated, Animal), Process, End User, Region, Global Industry Analysis, Market Size, Share, Growth, Trends, and Forecast 2018 to 2025". As per the report, the global cell therapy technologies market is expected to grow from USD 11.2 Billion in 2017 to USD 34.41 Billion by 2025 at a CAGR of 16.81% during the forecast period from 2018-2025. Rising funding from government as well as private organizations to support cell therapy clinical trials, introduction of effective guidelines for cell therapy manufacturing.

Market Outlook of the Cell Therapy Technologies

Cell therapy is a type of therapy in which live cells are injected into a patient for the treatment of a number of disorders. For example, T-Cells are injected for the treatment of cancer as they are capable of fighting cancer cells during the immunotherapy treatment course. Development of cell banking facilities and resultant expansion of production, storage, and characterization of cells are enhancing volumetric capabilities of the cytotherapy market worldwide. Introduction of effective guidelines for cell therapy manufacturing, and proven effectiveness of products are some of the primary growth stimulants for the market. In addition, declining prices of stem cell therapies are driving the growth of the market.

Regulatory bodies providing support to innovators for novel and effective solutions for patients as driving the growth of the market. In addition, increasing investments by major players strengthening the market. High cost of cell-based research may restrict the growth of the market. However, healthcare industries are making significant use of stem cells for treatment of patients with cancer, blood disorders, and immune-related disorders and this has also increased the demand from developing economies, thus creating new market opportunities for the global cell therapy technologies market expansion in upcoming years.

DOWNLOAD FREE SAMPLE REPORT AT https://www.fiormarkets.com/report-detail/376050/request-sample

Product Segment Analysis of the Cell Therapy Technologies Market

Consumables

Equipment Cell Processing Equipment Single-Use Equipment

Systems & Software

The consumables segment is dominated the market and was valued around USD 4.59 billion in 2017. Factors such as increasing investments by companies to develop advanced products are contributing to the growth of the cell therapy consumables market. In addition, the need of the consumables in every stage of cell processing has increased their demand and this is expected to maintain the dominance of the consumables segment in global cell therapy technologies market in the estimated forecast period.

Cell Type Segment Analysis of the Cell Therapy Technologies Market

Human Cells Stem Cells Differentiated Cells

Animal Cells

The human cells segment is expected to grow with the highest CAGR of 19.31% in the forecast period. The rising adoption of human cells over animal cells for cell therapeutics research, rising prevalence of diseases such as cancer and cardiac abnormalities, and technological advancements are the key factors driving the growth of human cell segment.

Process Segment Analysis of the Cell Therapy Technologies Market

Cell Processing

Cell Preservation, Distribution, and Handling

Process Monitoring and Quality Control

The cell processing segment is expected to witness the highest CAGR of 18.17% during the forecasted period. The cell processing stage makes the maximum use of cell therapy instruments and media, particularly during culture which is driving the market growth. The cell procession is intended to help for recovering disorders from the human cells as well as animal’s cells.

End User Segment Analysis of the Cell Therapy Technologies Market

Life Science Research Companies

Research Institutes

The life science research companies segment is dominating and held the largest share of 55.17% in 2017. The growth can be attributed to the high adoption of advanced instruments in cell-based experiments and cancer research as well as the increasing number of R&D facilities globally.

Browse full report with TOC at https://www.fiormarkets.com/report/global-cell-therapy-technologies-market-by-product-consumables-376050.html

Region Segment Analysis of the Cell Therapy Technologies Market

North America (U.S. , Canada, Mexico)

Europe (Germany, France, U.K., Italy, Spain, Rest of the Europe)

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan India, Rest of APAC)

South America (Brazil and Rest of South America)

Middle East and Africa (UAE, South Africa, Rest of MEA)

North America region dominated the global cell therapy technologies market and generated the largest revenue of USD 3.38 Billion in 2017 where as Asia pacific is expected to register the highest growth in the forecast period. North America region is expected to dominate the market due to advanced healthcare infrastructure in the region and high burden of chronic diseases and increasing R&D activities in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology industries. Asia pacific is expected to register the highest growth in the forecast period. The increasing demand for cell therapy instruments and products from China, India due to the increasing research funding for vaccine development and changing disease profiles is supporting the growth of the market in the region.

Competitive landscape and key vendors



Key players operating in the market are Beckman Coulter, Becton, Dickinson and Company, GE Healthcare, Lonza, Merck KGaA, Miltenyi Biotec, STEMCELL Technologies, Inc., Terumo BCT, and Thermo Fisher Scientific, PHARMICELL Co. Ltd, ANTEROGEN.CO.LTD., Novartis AG, GlaxoSmithKline plc, CELGENE CORPORATION, Bone Therapeutics, Cell Therapies, Celyad, Regen BioPharma, Cellular Therapeutics Ltd, TxCell, Advancells, and among others.

Key players active in the market are involved in collaborative agreements and expansion to bolster the growth of the market. For instance, in 2018, Sartorius offered current and future Lonza media and buffers as part of its extensive portfolio of products for cell-based development and manufacturing.

Market participants are engaged in various strategies to increase their footprints in the market. For instance, in 2017, GE Healthcare acquired Asymptote (UK) in order to strengthen its cell therapy portfolio with a suite of technologies for the cryopreservation of cellular materials.

About the report:

The global cell therapy technologies market is analysed on the basis of value (USD Billion). All the segments have been analyzed on global, regional and country basis. The study includes the analysis of more than 30 countries for each segment. The report offers in-depth analysis of driving factors, opportunities, restraints, and challenges for gaining the key insight of the market. The study includes porter’s five forces model, attractiveness analysis, raw material analysis, supply, demand analysis, competitor position grid analysis, distribution and marketing channels analysis.

For Instant Purchase: https://www.fiormarkets.com/checkout.html?reportid=376050&type=single

Customization of the Report:

The report can be customized as per client requirements. For further queries, you can contact us on sales@fiormarkets.com or +1-201-465-4211. Our executives will be pleased to understand your requirements and offer you the best-suited reports.

About Fior Markets

Fior Markets is a futuristic market intelligence company, helping customers flourish their business strategies and make better decisions using actionable intelligence. With transparent information pool, we meet clients’ objectives, commitments on high standard and targeting possible prospects for SWOT analysis and market research reports. Fior Markets deploys a wide range of regional and global market intelligence research reports including industries like technology, pharmaceutical, consumer goods, food and beverages, chemicals, media, materials and many others. Our Strategic Intelligence capabilities are purposely planned to boost your business extension and elucidate the vigor of diverse industry. We hold distinguished units of highly expert analysts and consultants according to their respective domains. The global market research reports we provide involve both qualitative and quantitative analysis of current market scenario as per the geographical regions segregated and comprehensive performance in different regions with global approach. In addition, our syndicated research reports offer a packaged guide to keep companies abreast of the upcoming major restyle in their domains. Fior Markets facilitates clients with research analysis that are customized to their exact requirements, specifications and challenges, whether it is comprehensive desk research, survey work, composition of multiple methods, in-detailed interviewing or competitive intelligence. Our research experts are experienced in matching the exact personnel and methodology to your business need.

Contact Us



Avinash D

Head of Business Development

Phone: +1-201-465-4211

Email: sales@fiormarkets.com

Web: www.fiormarkets.com

Blog: http://timesslate.com













Related Reports

Global Active Pharmaceutical Ingredient/ API Market - https://www.fiormarkets.com/report/global-active-pharmaceutical-ingredient-api-market-by-type-376047.html



Global Anatomic Pathology Market - https://www.fiormarkets.com/report/global-anatomic-pathology-market-by-product-service-376048.html



Global Breast Cancer Liquid Biopsy Market - https://www.fiormarkets.com/report/global-breast-cancer-liquid-biopsy-market-by-circulating-376049.html



Global Cell Therapy Technologies Market - https://www.fiormarkets.com/report/global-cell-therapy-technologies-market-by-product-consumables-376050.html



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.