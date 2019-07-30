Global Anatomic Pathology Market is Expected to Reach USD 32.91 Billion by 2025 : Fior Markets

Global Anatomic Pathology Market by Product & Service (Instruments, Consumables, Services), Application, End User, Region, Global Industry Analysis, Market Size, Share, Growth, Trends, and Forecast 2018 to 2025

/EIN News/ -- New Jersey, NJ, July 30, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Fior Markets launched a study titled, "Global Anatomic Pathology Market by Product & Service (Instruments, Consumables, Services), Application, End User, Region, Global Industry Analysis, Market Size, Share, Growth, Trends, and Forecast 2018 to 2025". As per the report, the global anatomic pathology market is expected to grow from USD 16.82 Billion in 2017 to USD 32.91 Billion by 2025 at a CAGR of 8.53% during the forecast period from 2018-2025. Rise in elderly population, increasing prevalence of chronic disease and demand for adoption of anatomic pathology to reduce further complications by timely diagnosis in order to improve patient diagnostic are anticipated to propel the growth of the market.

Market Outlook of the Anatomic Pathology

Anatomic pathology involves visualization of human tissue under a microscope for proper diagnosis of the disease or a pathological condition. Anatomic pathology is classified into surgical pathology, oral and maxillofacial pathology, cytopathology, molecular pathology, and forensic pathology. Anatomic pathology includes various procedures such as histopathology, immunohistochemistry, in situ hybridization, cryopathology, tissue cytogenetics, and others. Microscopic examination of tissue samples with the help of one or more stains is a standard procedure performed in anatomic pathology. There are several products commercially available, which have applications in anatomic procedures such as tissue processing systems, cryostats microtomes and immunohistochemistry.

Microtomes are used to cut tissue block at room temperature with precision, control, and comfort. They can be operated manually and also available in semi-automated and fully automated. Cryostats are used to cut sections of frozen tissue blocks at subzero temperatures. Immunohistochemistry involves imaging of antigens in cells of a tissue section to interpret tissue distribution of diseases. Immunohistochemistry is widely used in diagnosis of cancers, and for identification of expressed tumor antigens.

Rising cases of chronic disease and increasing requirement to address the timely diagnosis of medical conditions are driving the market. In addition, growing awareness and increase in patient pool in developing countries are also driving the growth of the market. Changing regulatory requirements and lack of skilled professionals may restrict the growth of the market. However, increase in healthcare expenditure and increase in usage of biomarkers during disease diagnosis are bolstering the market progression.

DOWNLOAD FREE SAMPLE REPORT AT https://www.fiormarkets.com/report-detail/376048/request-sample

Product & Service Segment Analysis of the Anatomic Pathology Market

Instruments Tissue Processing Systems Slide Staining Systems Microtomes Other Instruments

Consumables Antibodies & Reagents Kits Probes Other Consumables

Services Cytopathology Histopathology



The services segment is dominating the market and is anticipated to grow with the highest CAGR of 10.42% over the forecast period. Detection of diseases at early stage minimizes the severity of diseases leading to reduced mortality rate. Increasing prevalence of chronic diseases, rise in elderly population and the following growth in the number of anatomic pathology tests are driving the growth. For instance, According to the WHO, the population aged 60 years is expected to double from about 11% in 2000 to 22% in 2050 across the globe.

Application Segment Analysis of the Anatomic Pathology Market

Diseases Diagnosis

Drug Discovery & Development

Other Applications

The disease diagnosis segment is dominating and was valued around USD 8.73 billion in 2017. The growth of the segment can be attributed to the growing patient population and improving healthcare infrastructure in developing countries.

End-User Segment Analysis of the Anatomic Pathology Market

Pathology Labs

Research Institutes

Hospitals

Others

Pathology labs based segment is dominating market and held the largest market share of 41.11% in 2017. Growing awareness regarding benefits of early detection and technological advancement are projected to drive the growth of the segment.

Browse full report with TOC at https://www.fiormarkets.com/report/global-anatomic-pathology-market-by-product-service-376048.html

Region Segment Analysis of the Anatomic Pathology Market

North America (U.S. , Canada, Mexico)

Europe (Germany, France, U.K., Italy, Spain, Rest of the Europe)

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan India, Rest of APAC)

South America (Brazil and Rest of South America)

Middle East and Africa (UAE, South Africa, Rest of MEA)

North America region dominated the global anatomic pathology market and was valued around USD 7.09 Billion in 2017 where as Europe held second position in the forecast period. North America dominated the market owing to increasing aging population, rising acceptance of personalized medicine and easier product approval process in the region are major factors accelerating the demand of the products in the forecast period. Europe held the second largest share due to high R&D investment and presence of unexplored opportunities in this region serve as high growth drivers.

Competitive landscape and key vendors



Companies operating in the market include Thermo Fisher Scientific, Danaher Corporation, F. Hoffmann-La Roche AG, Agilent Technologies, Quest Diagnostics Incorporated, Sakura Finetechnical Co., Ltd., Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings, NeoGenomics Laboratories, Inc., Bio SB, BioGenex, Cardinal Health, Inc., CliniSys Group, Syntec Scientific, Biocartis NV among others.

Market participants are engaged in the development and introduction of novel instruments for successful disease diagnosis. For instance, in January 2016, the CliniSys subsidiary MIPS acquired Fresco Consult and added LIS DaVinci laboratory information system to its offering. This acquisition has enhanced its product portfolio of clinical laboratory. Such initiatives lead to increase in the usage rate of anatomy pathological systems for clinical applications and support a wide range of diagnosis applications.

Furthermore, in 2018, F. Hoffmann LA Roche Ltd. launched VENTANA DP 200 Slide Scanner, which provides high-speed scanning of histology slides for digital pathology.

For instance, in May 2016, Leica Biosystems and UCLA Department of Pathology and Laboratory Medicine collaborated to accelerate adoption of digital pathology.

New agreements and collaboration by players is driving the growth of the market. For instance, in 2018, Philips and NovoPath Inc. combined their NovoPath anatomic pathology software platform, Philips IntelliSite Pathology Solution and Wholeslide Imaging System.

About the report:

The global anatomic pathology market is analysed on the basis of value (USD Billion). All the segments have been analyzed on global, regional and country basis. The study includes the analysis of more than 30 countries for each segment. The report offers in-depth analysis of driving factors, opportunities, restraints, and challenges for gaining the key insight of the market. The study includes porter’s five forces model, attractiveness analysis, raw material analysis, supply, demand analysis, competitor position grid analysis, distribution and marketing channels analysis.

For Instant Purchase: https://www.fiormarkets.com/checkout.html?reportid=376048&type=single

Customization of the Report:

The report can be customized as per client requirements. For further queries, you can contact us on sales@fiormarkets.com or +1-201-465-4211. Our executives will be pleased to understand your requirements and offer you the best-suited reports.

About Fior Markets

Fior Markets is a futuristic market intelligence company, helping customers flourish their business strategies and make better decisions using actionable intelligence. With transparent information pool, we meet clients’ objectives, commitments on high standard and targeting possible prospects for SWOT analysis and market research reports. Fior Markets deploys a wide range of regional and global market intelligence research reports including industries like technology, pharmaceutical, consumer goods, food and beverages, chemicals, media, materials and many others. Our Strategic Intelligence capabilities are purposely planned to boost your business extension and elucidate the vigor of diverse industry. We hold distinguished units of highly expert analysts and consultants according to their respective domains. The global market research reports we provide involve both qualitative and quantitative analysis of current market scenario as per the geographical regions segregated and comprehensive performance in different regions with global approach. In addition, our syndicated research reports offer a packaged guide to keep companies abreast of the upcoming major restyle in their domains. Fior Markets facilitates clients with research analysis that are customized to their exact requirements, specifications and challenges, whether it is comprehensive desk research, survey work, composition of multiple methods, in-detailed interviewing or competitive intelligence. Our research experts are experienced in matching the exact personnel and methodology to your business need.

Contact Us

Avinash D

Head of Business Development

Phone: +1-201-465-4211

Email: sales@fiormarkets.com

Web: www.fiormarkets.com

Blog: http://marketresearchtime.com













Related Reports

Global Immunoassay Market - https://www.fiormarkets.com/report/global-immunoassay-market-by-product-service-reagents-376055.html



Global Joint Reconstruction Devices Market - https://www.fiormarkets.com/report/global-joint-reconstruction-devices-market-by-technique-joint-376056.html



Global Oncology Nutrition Market - https://www.fiormarkets.com/report/global-oncology-nutrition-market-by-cancer-type-head-376057.html



Global Particle Therapy Market - https://www.fiormarkets.com/report/global-particle-therapy-market-by-type-heavy-ion-376058.html



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.