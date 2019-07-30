Global Breast Cancer Liquid Biopsy Market is Expected to Reach USD 879.41 Million by 2025 : Fior Markets

Global Breast Cancer Liquid Biopsy Market by Circulating Biomarkers (Circulating Tumor Cells, Cell-free DNA, others), End User, Region, Global Industry Analysis, Market Size, Share, Growth, Trends, and Forecast 2018 to 2025

As per the report, the global breast cancer liquid biopsy market is expected to grow from USD 147.07 Million in 2017 to USD 879.41 Million by 2025 at a CAGR of 25.37% during the forecast period from 2018-2025. Monitoring and therapy selection of metastatic breast cancers and rising applications of liquid biopsy owing to its advantages over conventional biopsy is expected to boost growth of the breast cancer liquid biopsy market.

Market Outlook of the Breast Cancer Liquid Biopsy

Liquid biopsy is a fast evolving substitute for conventional tumour biopsies. It is developed to acquire the most amount of molecular information about cancer with less surgical invasion. With rapid advancements in NGS technology, liquid biopsies are estimated to take prime position in cancer related probe and investigation. It is used for cancer diagnosis and treatment monitoring. This procedure involves the detection of molecular cancer biomarkers in the biological fluids. In this, samples of biological fluids, such as blood, urine, serum, and saliva are taken and then enriched by using different techniques, such as next generation sequencing (NGS), and polymerase chain reaction (PCR) to detect the mutations causing cancer.

Rising prevalence of breast cancer cases around the world and increasing demand for better minimally invasive therapies for treatment are positively impacting the market. In addition, technological advancements to detect cancer at early stage are some of the factors contributing to the growth of global breast cancer liquid biopsy market in the forecast period. High cost of the treatment may restrict the growth of the market. However, commercialization of these liquid biopsy products, assays and tests are projected to boost the growth of the global breast cancer liquid biopsy market.

Circulating Biomarker Segment Analysis of the Breast Cancer Liquid Biopsy Market

Circulating Tumor Cells (CTCs)

Cell-free DNA (cfDNA)

Extracellular Vesicles (EVs)

Other Circulating Biomarkers

The cfDNA segment is dominating the global breast cancer liquid biopsy market and is expected to grow with the highest CAGR of 27.01% in the forecast period. Due to its occurrence in other body fluids along with the blood of cancer patients and the real-time results obtained by the analysis of cfDNA are the major factors contributing to the growth of cfDNA in the breast cancer liquid biopsy market. The use of the various pre-existing methods for blood purification and sampling has further driven the market growth.

End User Segment Analysis of the Breast Cancer Liquid Biopsy Market

Reference Laboratories

Hospitals and Physician Laboratories

Other End Users

Reference laboratories segment held the largest market share in global breast cancer liquid biopsy market and was valued around USD 60.27 million in 2017. Availability of advanced genetic testing equipment has increased volume of liquid biopsy test samples to reference laboratories. Furthermore, the increasing prevalence of metastatic cancer across the world and implications of commercialization of liquid biopsies is anticipated to increase the market share of the reference laboratories segment during the forecast period.

Region Segment Analysis of the Breast Cancer Liquid Biopsy Market

North America (U.S. , Canada, Mexico)

Europe (Germany, France, U.K., Italy, Spain, Rest of the Europe)

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan India, Rest of APAC)

South America (Brazil and Rest of South America)

Middle East and Africa (UAE, South Africa, Rest of MEA)

North America region is dominating the global breast cancer liquid biopsy market with USD 69.09 Million in 2017 where as Asia Pacific is expected to register the highest CAGR in the assessment period. North America is dominating the market owing to easy accessibility and high adoption of PCR and NGS among healthcare professionals and the increasing incidence of breast cancer are driving the demand in the region. Asia pacific is anticipated to witness the highest growth in the forecast period. Infrastructural developments, rising penetration of cutting-edge diagnostic technologies and the growing focus of global life science companies in this region are propelling the growth in the region.

Competitive landscape and key vendors

Key players operating in the global breast cancer liquid biopsy market include Bio-Rad Laboratories Inc., Janssen Diagnostics, Biocept Inc., Guardant Health, Inc., QIAGEN, Myriad Genetics, Roche AG, Trovagene Inc., Adaptive Biotechnologies, Epic Sciences, Cynvenio Biosystems, Inc., Illumina, Inc., Menarini Silicon Biosystems, MDxHealth, Sysmex Inostics GmbH, Genomic Health, NeoGenomics Laboratories, Inc., Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc., Fluxion Biosciences, Inc, Isogen Life Science B.V., and among others.

Manufacturers are focusing on development of new tests in the liquid biopsy market, which is bolstering the growth in assessment period. For instance, in 2017, Precipio, which is a U.S.-based organization carried out merger with Transgenomic for commercializing ICE COLD PCR (ICP) for liquid biopsies. These are specifically used for the enrichment of mutant DNA sequences over wild-type DNA through selective amplification.

In addition, global breast cancer liquid biopsy market participants are engaged in various strategies to increase their footprints in the market. For instance, in August 2017, Cynvenio Biosystems, Inc. launched ClearID HER2 Expression Test. This new test allows doctors to perform real-time monitoring and analysis of HER2 levels in their patients without using tissue biopsy.

Established and small players are actively focusing on research and development of methods in liquid biopsy through strategic partnerships. For instance, in May 2017, Natera collaborated with Baylor Genetics to develop a non-invasive prenatal test, Vistara. This test will help in detection of de novo mutations in single gene disorders. In addition, in November 2017, Biodesix, which is a U.S.-based company developed an innovative way of extracting circulating RNA from plasma in collaboration with Norgen Biotek.

About the report:

The global breast cancer liquid biopsy market is analysed on the basis of value (USD Million). All the segments have been analyzed on global, regional and country basis. The study includes the analysis of more than 30 countries for each segment. The report offers in-depth analysis of driving factors, opportunities, restraints, and challenges for gaining the key insight of the market. The study includes porter’s five forces model, attractiveness analysis, raw material analysis, supply, demand analysis, competitor position grid analysis, distribution and marketing channels analysis.

