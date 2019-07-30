Clinical Trial Management System Market Futuristic Growth Overview, Current Trends, Technological Advancement, Development Strategy by Top Key Players and Business Outlook to 2023, Says MRFR

Clinical Trial Management System Market Research Insights and Industry Analysis by Type (Enterprise Clinical Trial Management System), Delivery Model (Licensed Enterprise), Component (Service) and End-User (Medical Device Manufacturers), and Regional Competitive Share, Size, Trends, and Forecast, 2018-2023

/EIN News/ -- Pune, India, July 30, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Market Research Future Reports Has Published Its Latest Reports On The Clinical Trial Management System Market is mostly a software system which helps to plan, prepare, and manage a large amount of clinical trials data that is produced by biotechnological and pharmaceutical companies

Market Overview

The growing clinical trials failure rates, lengthy clinical trials approval time, and strict government guidelines are likely to hamper the growth of the clinical trial management system market. Drug research has gained momentum in the past few years. It has led to the need for a standard platform for the management of data and results.

Rising prevalence of chronic diseases such as cancer, diabetes, etc. has led to a drastic rise in the demand for effective drugs and treatments. This, in turn, has intensified the need for clinical trials, which is likely to boost the revenue generation of the clinical trial management system market in the years to come. In addition, the developments in the healthcare IT industry is poised to act as a growth catalyst for market players. However, the implementation of stricter regulations, coupled with the rising rate of clinical trials failure is anticipated to undermine market growth in the years to come.

Receive Free Sample of this Report @ https://www.marketresearchfuture.com/sample_request/2054

Competitive Analysis

eClinForce, Inc., Forte Research Systems Inc., Oracle, iWeb Technologies, Medidata Solutions, PAREXEL, Bio-Optronics, Bioclinica, and IBM are some of the key vendors contributing to the development of the global clinical trial management system market. These players are poised to devise growth strategies that are expected to lead the growth trajectory of the global market over the next couple of years. Some of the growth strategies opted by the market participants are mergers & acquisitions, partnerships, collaborations, product portfolio development, and technological innovation, among others.

Market Segmentation

The global clinical trial management system market research has been segmented on the basis of type, delivery model, component, and end-user.

On the basis of type , the market has been classified as an enterprise clinical trial management system and site clinical trial management system.

On the basis of delivery model , the market has been classified as web-based (Hosted CTMS), licensed enterprise and cloud-based CTMS.

On the basis of component , the market has been classified as software and service.

On the basis of end-user , the market has been classified as medical device manufacturers, pharmaceutical and biopharmaceutical companies, contract research organizations, and others.

On the basis of region , the market is segmented into the Americas, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and the Middle East & Africa.

Regional Analysis

On the basis of region, the study of the global Clinical Trial Management System Market spans across four regions – Asia Pacific, the Middle East & Africa (MEA), Europe, and Americas.

Americas is set to dictate the growth pattern of the global market over the next couple of years owing to the presence of robust healthcare IT industry. Europe, at the second spot, is poised to witness increasing investments. This, in turn, is projected to benefit the growth rate of the clinical trial management system market in the region. Asia Pacific is also prognosticated to grow substantially due to the rapid developments being observed in the healthcare sector.

Latest Developments in the Global Clinical Trial Management System Market:

In July 2019, ObjectiveGI, a gastrointestinal-focused clinical research company, has collaborated with Clinical Research IO has announced the launch of a clinical research electronic source model for direct data capture research capabilities. The ObjectiveGI platform introduced offers clinical research data management to physicians and the patients participating in the concerned research with enhanced quality and efficiency.

In July 2019, Symbio, the New York-based Contract Research Organization (CRO), has collaborated with OmniComm, a data management technology company. The companies have signed a five year agreement for managing and developing clinical study databases.

In July 2019, Veeva Systems, a cloud-computing company focused on pharmaceutical and life sciences, has been selected by a global medical device company, Alcon, for the deployment of Veeva Vault Clinical Data Management System (CDMS) for electronic data capture (EDC).

Browse the market data and information spread across 85 pages of the report “Clinical Trial Management System Market Report - Global Forecast to 2023” in-depth alongside table of content (TOC) at: https://www.marketresearchfuture.com/reports/clinical-trial-management-system-market-2054



Browse Related Reports:

Drug Discovery Services Market Research Report: By Drug Type (Small Molecule Drug, Biologics), by Type (DMPK, Pharmaceutical Services, Others), by Therapeutic Area (Oncology, Others), by Process, by Technology, and by End-User – Global Forecast Till 2023

https://www.marketresearchfuture.com/reports/drug-discovery-services-market-5870

About Market Research Future:

Our team have supreme objective to provide the optimum quality market research and intelligence services to our clients. Our market research studies by products, services, technologies, applications, end users, and market players for global, regional, and country level market segments, enable our clients to see more, know more, and do more, which help to answer all their most important questions.

In order to stay updated with technology and work process of the industry, MRFR often plans & conducts meet with the industry experts and industrial visits for its research analyst members.

Contact: Market Research Future Office No. 528, Amanora Chambers Magarpatta Road, Hadapsar, Pune – 411028 Maharashtra, India +1 646 845 9312 Email: sales@marketresearchfuture.com



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.