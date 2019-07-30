Medical Specialty Bags: Worldwide Market Insights Report, 2019 to 2023
Increasing number of surgical, dialysis, and blood transfusion procedures
The growing prevalence of various diseases such as cancer, IBD, and diverticulitis has increased the demand for ostomy procedures across the world. Every year over a hundred thousand ostomy procedures are being performed in North America. Cardiac surgeries generally account for nearly 15% of blood transfusions. The high prevalence of these surgeries has increased the consumption of blood bags.
Patients with medical conditions such as chronic renal failure regularly receive dialysis treatments, which has led to a growth in the demand for CAPD bags. The increase in the number of such medical procedures is expected to drive the growth of the global medical specialty bags market size at a CAGR of almost 6% during the forecast period.
High growth potential in emerging countries
The growing geriatric population, the rapid expansion of the middle-class community, and increasing disposable income in developing countries are creating significant growth opportunities for medical specialty bags manufacturers.
The growing demand for better and price-sensitive healthcare in developing countries has encouraged vendors to develop innovative products with local materials at affordable prices. These factors are expected to contribute to the growth of the market over the forecast period.
Market Dynamics
The report looks at factors such as increasing incidence of diseases, increasing number of surgical, dialysis, and blood transfusion procedures, and technological advances.
However, risk factors and complications associated with medical specialty bags, consolidation of buyer groups, and intense competition among vendors leading to pricing pressure may hamper the growth of the medical specialty bags industry over the forecast period.
Segment Analysis
The medical specialty bags market analysis considers the sales of ostomy bags, IV fluid bags, CAPD bags, other medical specialty bags, urine bags, enteral feeding bags, blood bags, and anesthesia and resuscitation bags. The analysis also considers the sales of medical specialty bags in Asia, Europe, North America, and RoW.
In 2018, the ostomy bags segment had a significant market share, and this trend is expected to continue over the forecast period. Factors such as the growing geriatric population will play a significant role in the ostomy bags segment to maintain its market position.
Competitive Landscape
With the presence of several players, quite a few players, the global medical specialty bags market is moderately fragmented. This robust vendor analysis is designed to help clients improve their market position, and in line with this, this report provides a detailed analysis of several medical specialty bags manufacturers, that include:
- B. Braun Melsungen
- Baxter International
- Coloplast Group
- ConvaTec Group
- Hollister
Also, the medical specialty bags market analysis report includes information on upcoming trends and challenges that will influence market growth. This is to help companies strategize and leverage on all forthcoming growth opportunities.
Key Topics Covered:
PART 01: EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
PART 02: SCOPE OF THE REPORT
PART 03: MARKET LANDSCAPE
- Market ecosystem
- Market characteristics
- Market segmentation analysis
PART 04: MARKET SIZING
- Market definition
- Market sizing 2018
- Market size and forecast 2018-2023
PART 05: FIVE FORCES ANALYSIS
- Bargaining power of buyers
- Bargaining power of suppliers
- Threat of new entrants
- Threat of substitutes
- Threat of rivalry
- Market condition
PART 06: MARKET SEGMENTATION BY PRODUCT
- Comparison by product
- Ostomy bags - Market size and forecast 2018-2023
- IV fluid bags - Market size and forecast 2018-2023
- CAPD bags - Market size and forecast 2018-2023
- Other medical specialty bags - Market size and forecast 2018-2023
- Urine bags - Market size and forecast 2018-2023
- Enteral feeding bags - Market size and forecast 2018-2023
- Blood bags - Market size and forecast 2018-2023
- Anesthesia and resuscitation bags - Market size and forecast 2018-2023
- Market opportunity by product
PART 07: CUSTOMER LANDSCAPE
PART 08: MARKET SEGMENTATION BY END-USER
PART 09: GEOGRAPHIC LANDSCAPE
- Geographic comparison
- North America - Market size and forecast 2018-2023
- Europe - Market size and forecast 2018-2023
- Asia - Market size and forecast 2018-2023
- RoW - Market size and forecast 2018-2023
- Key leading countries
- Market opportunity
PART 10: DECISION FRAMEWORK
PART 11: DRIVERS AND CHALLENGES
PART 12: MARKET TRENDS
- High growth potential in emerging countries
- Increasing marketing strategies of vendors
- Increasing focus on the use of eco-friendly materials in medical specialty bags
PART 13: VENDOR LANDSCAPE
- Overview
- Landscape disruption
PART 14: VENDOR ANALYSIS
- Vendors covered
- Vendor classification
- Market positioning of vendors
- B. Braun Melsungen AG
- Baxter International Inc.
- Coloplast Group
- ConvaTec Group PLC
- Hollister Inc.
