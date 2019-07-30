Medical Specialty Bags: Worldwide Market Insights Report, 2019 to 2023

/EIN News/ -- Dublin, July 30, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Medical Specialty Bags Market 2019-2023" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



Increasing number of surgical, dialysis, and blood transfusion procedures



The growing prevalence of various diseases such as cancer, IBD, and diverticulitis has increased the demand for ostomy procedures across the world. Every year over a hundred thousand ostomy procedures are being performed in North America. Cardiac surgeries generally account for nearly 15% of blood transfusions. The high prevalence of these surgeries has increased the consumption of blood bags.



Patients with medical conditions such as chronic renal failure regularly receive dialysis treatments, which has led to a growth in the demand for CAPD bags. The increase in the number of such medical procedures is expected to drive the growth of the global medical specialty bags market size at a CAGR of almost 6% during the forecast period.



High growth potential in emerging countries



The growing geriatric population, the rapid expansion of the middle-class community, and increasing disposable income in developing countries are creating significant growth opportunities for medical specialty bags manufacturers.



The growing demand for better and price-sensitive healthcare in developing countries has encouraged vendors to develop innovative products with local materials at affordable prices. These factors are expected to contribute to the growth of the market over the forecast period.



Market Dynamics



The report looks at factors such as increasing incidence of diseases, increasing number of surgical, dialysis, and blood transfusion procedures, and technological advances.



However, risk factors and complications associated with medical specialty bags, consolidation of buyer groups, and intense competition among vendors leading to pricing pressure may hamper the growth of the medical specialty bags industry over the forecast period.



Segment Analysis



The medical specialty bags market analysis considers the sales of ostomy bags, IV fluid bags, CAPD bags, other medical specialty bags, urine bags, enteral feeding bags, blood bags, and anesthesia and resuscitation bags. The analysis also considers the sales of medical specialty bags in Asia, Europe, North America, and RoW.



In 2018, the ostomy bags segment had a significant market share, and this trend is expected to continue over the forecast period. Factors such as the growing geriatric population will play a significant role in the ostomy bags segment to maintain its market position.



Competitive Landscape



With the presence of several players, quite a few players, the global medical specialty bags market is moderately fragmented. This robust vendor analysis is designed to help clients improve their market position, and in line with this, this report provides a detailed analysis of several medical specialty bags manufacturers, that include:



B. Braun Melsungen

Baxter International

Coloplast Group

ConvaTec Group

Hollister

Also, the medical specialty bags market analysis report includes information on upcoming trends and challenges that will influence market growth. This is to help companies strategize and leverage on all forthcoming growth opportunities.



Key Topics Covered:



PART 01: EXECUTIVE SUMMARY



PART 02: SCOPE OF THE REPORT



PART 03: MARKET LANDSCAPE

Market ecosystem

Market characteristics

Market segmentation analysis

PART 04: MARKET SIZING

Market definition

Market sizing 2018

Market size and forecast 2018-2023

PART 05: FIVE FORCES ANALYSIS

Bargaining power of buyers

Bargaining power of suppliers

Threat of new entrants

Threat of substitutes

Threat of rivalry

Market condition

PART 06: MARKET SEGMENTATION BY PRODUCT



Comparison by product

Ostomy bags - Market size and forecast 2018-2023

IV fluid bags - Market size and forecast 2018-2023

CAPD bags - Market size and forecast 2018-2023

Other medical specialty bags - Market size and forecast 2018-2023

Urine bags - Market size and forecast 2018-2023

Enteral feeding bags - Market size and forecast 2018-2023

Blood bags - Market size and forecast 2018-2023

Anesthesia and resuscitation bags - Market size and forecast 2018-2023

Market opportunity by product

PART 07: CUSTOMER LANDSCAPE



PART 08: MARKET SEGMENTATION BY END-USER



PART 09: GEOGRAPHIC LANDSCAPE



Geographic comparison

North America - Market size and forecast 2018-2023

Europe - Market size and forecast 2018-2023

Asia - Market size and forecast 2018-2023

RoW - Market size and forecast 2018-2023

Key leading countries

Market opportunity

PART 10: DECISION FRAMEWORK



PART 11: DRIVERS AND CHALLENGES



PART 12: MARKET TRENDS

High growth potential in emerging countries

Increasing marketing strategies of vendors

Increasing focus on the use of eco-friendly materials in medical specialty bags

PART 13: VENDOR LANDSCAPE

Overview

Landscape disruption

PART 14: VENDOR ANALYSIS

Vendors covered

Vendor classification

Market positioning of vendors

B. Braun Melsungen AG

Baxter International Inc.

Coloplast Group

ConvaTec Group PLC

Hollister Inc.

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/1lx2s8

Research and Markets also offers Custom Research services providing focused, comprehensive and tailored research.

CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900 Related Topics: Medical Devices



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.