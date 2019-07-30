Mobile Robotics Market Expected to Garner $39,585 Million at a CAGR of 21.5% By 2026

The global mobile robotics market is projected to reach $39,585 million by 2026 and is predicted to grow with a healthy growth rate of 21.5% over the forecast period 2019-2026, says a recent research report added by Big Market Research.

/EIN News/ -- Portland, OR, July 30, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global mobile robotics market is projected to reach $39,585 million by 2026 and is predicted to grow with a healthy growth rate of 21.5% over the forecast period 2019-2026, says a recent research report added by Big Market Research.

The report presents the latest industry data and future trends, allowing you to recognize the end users driving Revenue growth and profitability of the market. Additionally, it offers an extensive analysis of key drivers, leading market players, key segments, and regions. Besides this, the experts have deeply studied different geographical areas and presented a competitive scenario to assist new entrants, leading market players, and investors to determine emerging economies. The research also provides a thorough analysis of the developments and driving factors of the market. These insights offered in the report can benefit market players to formulate strategies for the future and gain a strong position in the global market.

Moreover, the study offers a brief overview of each segment and sub-segment in the market. The report segments the Global Mobile Robotics Market based on product, component, application, and region. Based on the product, the study divides the market into unmanned ground vehicle (UGV), unmanned aerial vehicle (UAV), and autonomous underwater vehicle (AUV). By component, the research classifies the market into hardware, software, and support & services. Based on application, it is divided into logistics & warehouse, military & defense, healthcare, domestic, entertainment, education, agriculture & forestry, and others. Regionally, the market is analyzed across North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and LAMEA along with their prominent countries.

Additionally, the report reveals a detailed information about the major players as well as some minor players in the Global Mobile Robotics sector.

The key players profiled in this report include:

• Kuka AG

• Honda Motor Co., Ltd.

• Northrop Grumman Corporation

• iRobot Corporation

• Lockheed Martin Corporation

• Softbank Robotics

• Amazon Robotics

• Kongsberg Maritime

• UBTECH Robotics, Inc.

• Boston Dynamics

The report reveals that these companies are likely to indulge in mergers, collaborations, and partnerships to make the most use of technology, which is further projected to boost the market growth.

The research also highlights the major factors driving the growth of the market. Some of these factors include surge in need for safety of human life, growth in demand of mobile robotics from online sellers, emergence of industry 4.0 into logistics & warehousing, and rise in implementation of mobile robotics in the agricultural sector. The research claims that these factors are anticipated to offer lucrative opportunities for the mobile robotics sector all across the world.

The research also offers Porter’s Five Forces model, which shows the potency of buyers and suppliers functioning in the industry. The in-depth analysis offered in the report helps market players to adapt according to changing market conditions in the regions, and take crucial steps to obtain a dominant position in the industry.

This report is prepared based on an in-depth evaluation of the industry by the experts, and hence, it is a must read document for investors, stakeholders or anyone interested in the mobile robotics industry.

