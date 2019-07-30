Data Recovery Service Market to grow at 6.92% CAGR to hit $ 5555.68 M by 2025 - Analysis by Size, Trends, Revenue, Growth Rate, Application, Competition Analysis and Future Outlook: Orbis Research

Orbisresearch.com has published “Global Data Recovery Service Market Report, History and Forecast 2014-2025, Breakdown Data by Companies, Key Regions, Types and Application” research study to its database.

/EIN News/ -- Dallas, Texas, July 30, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Catastrophic data loss backed by accidental triggers or manual errors have largely contributed towards stellar growth of global data recovery service market. As adoption of cloud data storage is gaining considerable momentum globally, with large scale enterprise adoption, probabilities of data loss has accentuated considerably, further compelling adoption and concomitant growth in global data recovery service market.

Besides cloud storage advances, developments in big data are likely to further lend quantum growth propulsion in data recovery services market. A new business intelligence report under the title, 'Global Data Recovery Service Market Report, History and Forecast 2014-2025, Breakdown Data by Companies, Key Regions, Types and Application' included in the growing repository of Orbis Research opines that the global data recovery service market is anticipated to slate a flourishing growth of 5555.68 M USD towards the trail of 2025, ringing a CAGR of 6.92 % through the forecast span, 2019-25.

Stakeholders such as key market participants in global data recovery service market are akin on upgrading their services to address critical issues of data loss. Companies therefore are increasingly diversifying their skill set with large scale hiring of adept professionals with up-to-date technological understanding. Additionally, catering to expanding end-user segment comprising large and scale enterprises, in addition to individual consumers triggered by growing dependence on data infrastructure are also attributed to keep growth flourishing in global data recovery services market.

Stellar Launches New Data Recovery Services for Windows, Mac and iPhone

Eying indomitable growth prospects and uncompromised stance amidst staggering competition in global data recovery services market, frontline players are poised to further diversify their offerings. In this light, Stellar Information Technology has recently unveiled its latest versions of data recovery services, highly compatible with Windows, Mac, and iPhone. The revamped offering is improvised with improved features such as repair as well as recovery functions. Developments as such are likely to drive multilayered growth prospects in global data recovery service market in forthcoming years.

This report studies the Data Recovery Service market size by players, regions, product types and end industries, history data 2014-2018 and forecast data 2019-2025; This report also studies the global market competition landscape, market drivers and trends, opportunities and challenges, risks and entry barriers, sales channels, distributors and Porter's Five Forces Analysis.

Key market players listed in the report are Prosoft, Seagate US, KLDiscovery Ontrack, DriveSavers, Gillware, SalvageData, Dell, Lenovo, Secure Data, WeRecoverData, Disk Doctors, Stellar Information Technology, Datarecovery, Data Recovery Group, Advanced Data Recovery, Intelli Recovery, The Data Recovery Geeks, ACS Forensics, and Datlabs

Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers:

North America

Europe

China

Rest of Asia Pacific

Middle East & Africa

Central & South America

Market segment by Type, the product can be split into:

1 Commercial

2 Personal

3 Military

4 Other

Market segment by Application, the market can be split into:

1 HDD

2 SSD

3 SD Card

4 USB Flash Drive

5 Mobile Phone

6 PC & Tablet

Major points from Table of Contents:

1 Market Overview of Data Recovery Service 1

2 Global Data Recovery Service Competition Analysis by Players 16

3 Company (Top Players) Profiles and Key Data 22

4 Global Data Recovery Service Market Size by Type and Application (2014-2019) 105

5 North America Data Recovery Service Development Status and Outlook 108

6 Europe Data Recovery Service Development Status and Outlook 112

7 China Data Recovery Service Development Status and Outlook 116

8 Rest of Asia Pacific Data Recovery Service Development Status and Outlook 119

9 Central & South America Data Recovery Service Development Status and Outlook 122

10 Middle East & Africa Data Recovery Service Development Status and Outlook 125

11 Market Forecast by Regions, Product and Application (2019-2025) 128

12 Data Recovery Service Market Dynamics 137

13 Research Finding /Conclusion 140

14 Methodology and Data Source 141

