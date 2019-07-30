Global Dental 3D Printing Market is Expected to Reach USD 9.86 Billion by 2025 : Fior Markets

Global Dental 3D Printing Market by Product and Services (Equipment, Material, Services), Technology, Application, End User, Region, Global Industry Analysis, Market Size, Share, Growth, Trends, and Forecast 2018 to 2025

/EIN News/ -- New Jersey, NJ, July 30, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Fior Markets launched a study titled, "Global Dental 3D Printing Market by Product and Services (Equipment, Material, Services), Technology, Application, End User, Region, Global Industry Analysis, Market Size, Share, Growth, Trends, and Forecast 2018 to 2025". As per the report, the global dental 3D printing market is expected to grow from USD 1.41 Billion in 2017 to USD 9.86 Billion by 2025 at a CAGR of 27.51% during the forecast period from 2018-2025. Rising technological advancement in terms of design, delivery positioning, material, enhanced fabrication and increasing demand of cosmetic dentistry and consolidation of dental laboratories are the major factors which are driving the growth of dental 3D printing market during the forecast period.

Market Outlook of the Dental 3D Printing

Dental 3D printing is an additive manufacturing process. It is performed with the help of CAD/CAM, oral scanning, designing, and 3D printing. Different types of products are made in the dental industry by using 3D printing technology such as dental implants, dental crowns, bridges, physical models for prosthodontics etc. Dental 3D printing is widely adopted in maxillofacial and implant surgery for the development of anatomical models which are used in complex treatments. The user-friendliness of 3D printing procedures have allowed the dentistry industry to print materials convenient to dental requirements by different individuals. High incidences of dental caries are driving the demand of 3D printing. For instance, according to the American College of Prosthodontists, by 2030, there will be more than 200 million partially edentulous patients.

Rising R&D expenses by key players and increasing consumer awareness are some of the factors for the growth of the market. High cost associated with the procedure may hamper the growth of market. However, increasing demand of cosmetic dentistry and consolidation of dental laboratories boosting the growth of the market in coming years.

Product and Services Segment Analysis of the Dental 3D Printing Market

Equipment Dental 3D Printers Dental 3D Scanners

Material Plastics Metals Other Materials

Services

The equipment segment is dominating the dental 3D printing market and was valued around USD 582.33 million in 2017. Increasing demand for personalized and customized dental 3D printers are driving the growth of the market.

Technology Segment Analysis of the Dental 3D Printing Market

Vat Photopolymerization Stereo-lithography Digital Light Processing

Polyjet Technology

Fused Deposition Modelling

Selective Laser Sintering

Others

The vat photopolymerization dominating the segment and held the highest revenue around USD 481.34 million in 2017. The high precision and accuracy of this technique is driving the demand of the segment are major contributing factors for the growth of vat photopolymerization segment.

Application Segment Analysis of the Dental 3D Printing Market

Orthodontics

Prosthodontics

Implantology

The prosthodontics segment dominated the application segment and is expected to register the highest CAGR of 29.01% in the forecast period. Rising prevalence of dental caries and increasing customer acceptance of advanced dental technologies, these factors will lead to the growth of the segment in future. The orthodontics segment is anticipated to growth with significant market share over the forecast period. This growing number of patients with misalignment and gaps in the teeth and developments related to the orthodontics products are the major contributor for the segmental growth of orthodontics in the global dental 3D printing market.

End User Segment Analysis of the Dental 3D Printing Market

Dental Clinics

Dental Laboratories

Academic and Research Institutes

The dental laboratories segment is dominating the global dental 3D printing market in 2017. Increasing number of dental laboratories and rising demand for customized/fabricated dental framing solutions required for various applications are boosting the demand of the market. The adoption of advanced technologies by the dental laboratories and increasing government support for the advance dental education has increased the contribution of academic and research institutes segment in the global dental 3D printing market.

Region Segment Analysis of the Dental 3D Printing Market

North America (U.S. , Canada, Mexico)

Europe (Germany, France, U.K., Italy, Spain, Rest of the Europe)

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan India, Rest of APAC)

South America (Brazil and Rest of South America)

Middle East and Africa (UAE, South Africa, Rest of MEA)

North America region dominated the global dental 3D printing market with the largest share of 41.21% in 2017 where as the Asia Pacific region is the fastest growing region in the market. North America region held the largest share of the market due growing oral care expenditure, rising incidence of dental caries and tooth loss associated with the aging population, technological advancement, increasing demand of cosmetic energy, and rising popularity of digital dentistry. Asia Pacific is the second fastest growing region due to a large base of the target population, and favourable regulatory scenario for clinical trials which are creating opportunity for the growth of the global dental 3D printing market.

Competitive landscape and key vendors



The major players of global dental 3D printing market include 3D Systems, Renishaw, Stratasys, Roland DG, SLM Solutions, EnvisionTEC, Straumann, Formlabs, DENTSPLY Sirona, Prodways Group, EOS, DWS, Rapid Shape, Planmeca, Ultimaker, Kulzer GmbH, Asiga, Ultimaker, Dental Wings, Carbon and among others. The companies are adopting the strategies such as product innovations, mergers & acquisitions, recent developments, joint venture, collaborations, and partnership to maintain their presence in the global dental 3D printing market.

For instance, in 2018, Carbon recently signed an agreement with DENTAC and DREVE, CAD/CAM denture provider company and specialist in dental materials, in order to deliver 3D manufacturing solution for the dental market.

For instance, in 2017, 3D Systems Corporation acquired Vertex-Global Holding B.V. It provides dental materials under Vertex and NextDent brands. The acquisition has increased 3D Systems penetration rate of the former in the global market.

The global dental 3D printing market is analysed on the basis of value (USD Billion). All the segments have been analyzed on global, regional and country basis. The study includes the analysis of more than 30 countries for each segment. The report offers in-depth analysis of driving factors, opportunities, restraints, and challenges for gaining the key insight of the market. The study includes porter’s five forces model, attractiveness analysis, raw material analysis, supply, demand analysis, competitor position grid analysis, distribution and marketing channels analysis.

