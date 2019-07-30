Provident Financial Holdings Reports Fourth Quarter and Fiscal 2019 Results

/EIN News/ -- RIVERSIDE, Calif., July 30, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Provident Financial Holdings, Inc. (“Company”), NASDAQ GS: PROV, the holding company for Provident Savings Bank, F.S.B. (“Bank”), today announced fourth quarter and full year earnings results for the fiscal year ended June 30, 2019.



For the quarter ended June 30, 2019, the Company reported net income of $787,000, or $0.10 per diluted share (on 7.63 million average diluted shares outstanding), down 44 percent from the net income of $1.40 million, or $0.18 per diluted share (on 7.59 million average diluted shares outstanding), in the comparable period a year ago. Compared to the same quarter last year, the decrease in earnings was primarily attributable to a $3.02 million decrease in the gain on sale of loans and a $744,000 increase in equipment expenses, partly offset by a $2.72 million decrease in salaries and employee benefits expense and a $604,000 decrease in the provision for income taxes.

“I am pleased with how we have positioned the Company to take advantage of future opportunities. Capital levels are strong and consistent with our business plan and capital management goals. Our credit quality metrics are very good resulting from our disciplined credit culture, our net interest margin has improved during the fiscal year as a result of our strong deposit franchise, and we are well positioned to capitalize on growth opportunities in the markets we serve,” said Craig G. Blunden, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of the Company. “Additionally, we have largely completed the process of scaling back our operations regarding the origination of salable single-family mortgage loans but we still have some work to do in improving the volume of portfolio single-family mortgage loan originations,” Mr. Blunden concluded.

Return on average assets for the fourth quarter of fiscal 2019 was 0.29 percent compared to 0.48 percent for the same period of fiscal 2018; and return on average stockholders’ equity for the fourth quarter of fiscal 2019 was 2.60 percent compared to 4.65 percent for the comparable period of fiscal 2018.

On a sequential quarter basis, the $787,000 net income for the fourth quarter of fiscal 2019 reflects a $938,000 increase from the net loss of $151,000 in the third quarter of fiscal 2019. The increase in earnings for the fourth quarter of fiscal 2019 compared to the net loss in the third quarter of fiscal 2019 was primarily attributable to a $3.90 million decrease in salaries and employee benefit expenses, partly offset by a $1.70 million decrease in the gain on sale of loans, a $724,000 increase in equipment expenses and the $266,000 provision for income taxes in the fourth quarter of fiscal 2019 in contrast to the $189,000 benefit from income taxes in the third quarter of fiscal 2019 (a $455,000 difference). Diluted earnings (loss) per share for the fourth quarter of fiscal 2019 were $0.10 per share, up from the $(0.02) loss per share during the third quarter of fiscal 2019. Return (loss) on average assets was 0.29 percent for the fourth quarter of fiscal 2019 compared to (0.05) percent in the third quarter of fiscal 2019; and return (loss) on average stockholders’ equity for the fourth quarter of fiscal 2019 was 2.60 percent, compared to (0.49) percent for the third quarter of fiscal 2019.

For the fiscal year ended June 30, 2019 net income increased $2.29 million, or 107 percent, to $4.42 million from $2.13 million in the comparable period ended June 30, 2018; and diluted earnings per share for the fiscal year ended June 30, 2019 increased 107 percent to $0.58 per share (on 7.60 million average diluted shares outstanding) from $0.28 per share (on 7.70 million average diluted shares outstanding) for the prior fiscal year. Compared to the last fiscal year, the increase in earnings was primarily attributable to (a) the one-time, non-cash, net tax charge of $1.87 million from the net deferred tax assets revaluation required by the Tax Cuts and Jobs Act consistent with the lower corporate federal income tax rate applied in the second quarter of fiscal 2018 (not replicated this fiscal year), (b) the $3.42 million litigation reserve recognized in fiscal 2018 (not replicated this fiscal year), (c) a $1.87 million increase in net interest income, (d) a $4.67 million decrease in salaries and employee benefits expense and (e) the application of the lower statutory income tax rate of 29.56% this fiscal year as compared to the blended statutory income tax rate of 35.86% during last fiscal year, partly offset by an $8.67 million decrease in the gain on sale of loans, a $524,000 decrease in loan servicing and other fees and an $898,000 increase in equipment expenses.

Net interest income increased $63,000, or one percent, to $9.37 million in the fourth quarter of fiscal 2019 from $9.31 million for the same quarter of fiscal 2018, attributable to an increase in the net interest margin, partly offset by a lower average interest-earning assets balance. The net interest margin during the fourth quarter of fiscal 2019 increased 24 basis points to 3.52 percent from 3.28 percent in the same quarter last year, primarily due to an increase in the average yield of interest-earning assets resulting primarily from the rise in interest rates over the last year and a slight decrease in the average cost of interest-bearing liabilities. The average yield on interest-earning assets increased by 22 basis points to 4.06 percent in the fourth quarter of fiscal 2019 from 3.84 percent in the same quarter last year; while the average cost of interest-bearing liabilities decreased by three basis points to 0.60 percent in the fourth quarter of fiscal 2019 from 0.63 percent in the same quarter last year. The average balance of interest-earning assets decreased by $71.0 million, or six percent, to $1.06 billion in the fourth quarter of fiscal 2019 from $1.14 billion in the same quarter last year. The average balance of interest-bearing liabilities decreased by $72.1 million, or seven percent, to $955.5 million in the fourth quarter of fiscal 2019 from $1.03 billion in the same quarter last year.

The average balance of loans receivable, including loans held for sale, decreased by $106.6 million, or 11 percent, to $879.8 million in the fourth quarter of fiscal 2019 from $986.4 million in the same quarter of fiscal 2018, primarily due to decreases in both the average balance of loans held for sale (attributable to the previously disclosed scaling back of saleable single-family loan originations) and, to a lesser extent, loans held for investment. The average yield on loans receivable increased by 22 basis points to 4.35 percent in the fourth quarter of fiscal 2019 from an average yield of 4.13 percent in the same quarter of fiscal 2018 reflecting the rise in interest rates over the last year as the predominantly adjustable rate loan portfolio repriced upward and new loans were originated at higher market interest rates. Also, the increase in the average loan yield was attributable to an increase in the average yield of loans held for investment, partly offset by a decrease in the average yield of loans held for sale. The average balance of loans held for investment in the fourth quarter of fiscal 2019 was $872.0 million with an average yield of 4.35 percent, down from $904.8 million with an average yield of 4.09 percent in the same quarter of fiscal 2018. The average balance of loans held for sale in the fourth quarter of fiscal 2019 was $7.8 million with an average yield of 4.29 percent, down from $81.6 million with an average yield of 4.56 percent in the same quarter of fiscal 2018. Loan principal payments received in the fourth quarter of fiscal 2019 were $54.8 million, compared to $64.6 million in the same quarter of fiscal 2018.

The average balance of investment securities increased by $5.2 million, or five percent, to $105.0 million in the fourth quarter of fiscal 2019 from $99.8 million in the same quarter of fiscal 2018. The increase was primarily attributable to purchases of mortgage-backed securities, partly offset by principal payments received on mortgage-backed securities. The average yield on investment securities increased 97 basis points to 2.52 percent in the fourth quarter of fiscal 2019 from 1.55 percent for the same quarter of fiscal 2018. The increase in the average yield was primarily attributable to purchases of mortgage-backed securities which had higher average yields than the existing portfolio and the repricing of variable rate investment securities to higher market interest rates.

In the fourth quarter of fiscal 2019, the Federal Home Loan Bank – San Francisco (“FHLB”) distributed $142,000 of quarterly cash dividends to the Bank on its FHLB stock, slightly higher than the amount received in the same quarter last year.

The average balance of the Company’s interest-earning deposits, primarily cash with the Federal Reserve Bank of San Francisco, increased $30.3 million, or 73 percent, to $71.8 million in the fourth quarter of fiscal 2019 from $41.5 million in the same quarter of fiscal 2018. The average yield earned on interest-earning deposits in the fourth quarter of fiscal 2019 was 2.35 percent, up 51 basis points from 1.84 percent in the same quarter of fiscal 2018 as a result of the impact of increases in the targeted federal funds rate.

Average deposits decreased $55.6 million, or six percent, to $854.4 million in the fourth quarter of fiscal 2019 from $910.0 million in the same quarter of fiscal 2018. The average cost of deposits remained relatively stable, decreasing by two basis points to 0.36 percent in the fourth quarter of fiscal 2019 from 0.38 percent in the same quarter last year. Transaction account balances or “core deposits” decreased $21.9 million, or three percent, to $648.1 million at June 30, 2019 from $670.0 million at June 30, 2018, while time deposits decreased $44.5 million, or 19 percent, to $193.1 million at June 30, 2019 from $237.6 million at June 30, 2018, consistent with the Bank’s strategy to decrease the percentage of time deposits in its deposit base and its asset/liability objectives.

The average balance of borrowings, which consisted of FHLB advances, decreased $16.6 million, or 14 percent, to $101.1 million while the average cost of borrowings increased 12 basis points to 2.65 percent in the fourth quarter of fiscal 2019, compared to an average balance of $117.7 million with an average cost of 2.53 percent in the same quarter of fiscal 2018. The decrease in the average balance of borrowings was primarily due to the early payoff of $10.0 million of long-term FHLB advances and the maturity of short-term FHLB advances.

During the fourth quarter of fiscal 2019, the Company recorded a recovery from the allowance for loan losses of $25,000, as compared to a recovery from the allowance for loan losses of $189,000 recorded during the same period of fiscal 2018 and a provision for loan losses of $4,000 recorded in the third quarter of fiscal 2019 (sequential quarter).

Non-performing assets, with underlying collateral located in California, decreased $745,000, or 11 percent, to $6.2 million, or 0.57 percent of total assets, at June 30, 2019, compared to $7.0 million, or 0.59 percent of total assets, at June 30, 2018. Non-performing loans increased slightly to $6.2 million at June 30, 2019 from $6.1 million at June 30, 2018. The non-performing loans at June 30, 2019 are comprised of 20 single-family loans ($5.2 million), one construction loan ($971,000) and one commercial business loan ($41,000). At June 30, 2019, there was no outstanding real estate owned as compared to $906,000 at June 30, 2018.

Net loan recoveries for the quarter ended June 30, 2019 were $21,000 or 0.01 percent (annualized) of average loans receivable, compared to net loan recoveries of $43,000 or 0.02 percent (annualized) of average loans receivable for the quarter ended June 30, 2018 and net loan recoveries of $15,000 or 0.01 percent (annualized) of average loans receivable for the quarter ended March 31, 2019 (sequential quarter).

Classified assets at June 30, 2019 were $16.2 million, comprised of $8.6 million of loans in the special mention category, $7.6 million of loans in the substandard category and no real estate owned; while classified assets at June 30, 2018 were $15.8 million, comprised of $7.5 million of loans in the special mention category, $7.4 million of loans in the substandard category and $906,000 in real estate owned.

For the quarter ended June 30, 2019, no new loans were restructured from their original terms and classified as restructured loans, while two previously restructured loans were upgraded to the pass category. The outstanding balance of restructured loans at June 30, 2019 was $3.8 million (eight loans), down 27 percent from $5.2 million (11 loans) at June 30, 2018, and down 17 percent from $4.6 million (10 loans) at March 31, 2019 (sequential quarter). As of June 30, 2019, one restructured loan was classified as special mention ($437,000), one restructured loan was classified as substandard accrual ($1.4 million) and six restructured loans were classified as substandard non-accrual ($1.9 million). As of June 30, 2019, 63% or $2.4 million of the restructured loans have a current payment status.

The allowance for loan losses was $7.1 million at June 30, 2019, or 0.80 percent of gross loans held for investment, compared to $7.4 million at June 30, 2018, or 0.81 percent of gross loans held for investment. Management believes that, based on currently available information, the allowance for loan losses is sufficient to absorb potential losses inherent in loans held for investment at June 30, 2019.

Non-interest income decreased by $3.27 million, or 71 percent, to $1.32 million in the fourth quarter of fiscal 2019 from $4.59 million in the same period of fiscal 2018, primarily as a result of a decrease in the gain on sale of loans during the current quarter as compared to the comparable period last year. On a sequential quarter basis, non-interest income decreased $1.73 million, or 57 percent, primarily as a result of the decline in the gain on sale of loans.

The gain on sale of loans decreased $3.02 million, to $21,000 for the quarter ended June 30, 2019 from $3.04 million in the comparable quarter last year (reflecting primarily the impact of a substantially lower loan sale volume resulting from the previously disclosed scaling back of the saleable single-family loan originations) and decreased $1.70 million from the quarter ended March 31, 2019 (sequential quarter). Total loan sale volume, which includes the net change in commitments to extend credit on loans to be held for sale, was $1.7 million in the quarter ended June 30, 2019, down from $236.3 million in the comparable quarter last year and $95.8 million in the quarter ended March 31, 2019 (sequential quarter). The average loan sale margin from mortgage banking was 123 basis points for the quarter ended June 30, 2019, a decrease of six basis points from 129 basis points in the same quarter last year, and 56 basis points lower than the 179 basis points in the third quarter of fiscal 2019 (sequential quarter). The gain on sale of loans includes unfavorable/favorable fair-value adjustments on loans held for sale and derivative financial instruments (commitments to extend credit, commitments to sell loans, commitments to sell mortgage-backed securities, and option contracts) that amounted to a net loss of $951,000 in the fourth quarter of fiscal 2019, compared to a net gain of $85,000 in the same period last year and a net loss of $778,000 in the third quarter of fiscal 2019 (sequential quarter).

In the fourth quarter of fiscal 2019, $13.7 million of loans were originated for sale, compared to $241.6 million for the same period last year and $110.7 million during the third quarter of fiscal 2019 (sequential quarter). The loan origination volume decreased from the previous year as a result of market conditions and the scaling back of the saleable single-family mortgage loan originations. Total loans sold during the quarter ended June 30, 2019 were $43.0 million, compared to $233.9 million sold during the same quarter last year and $136.7 million sold during the third quarter of fiscal 2019 (sequential quarter). Total loan originations (including loans originated and purchased for investment and loans originated for sale) were $64.9 million in the fourth quarter of fiscal 2019, a decrease from $312.4 million in the same quarter of fiscal 2018, and lower than the $154.7 million in the third quarter of fiscal 2019 (sequential quarter).

Non-interest expenses decreased $2.16 million, or 18 percent, to $9.66 million in the fourth quarter of fiscal 2019 from $11.82 million in the same quarter last year. The decrease was primarily due to a $2.72 million decrease in salaries and employee benefits expense, partly offset by a $744,000 increase in equipment expenses. The decrease in salaries and employee benefits expense was primarily attributable to the staff reductions in mortgage banking operations and lower variable compensation expenses resulting from a lower volume of loans originated for sale. On a sequential quarter basis, non-interest expenses decreased $3.34 million or 26 percent from $13.00 million, primarily as a result of a $3.90 million decrease in salaries and employee benefits expense (attributable primarily to the staff reductions in mortgage banking operations and lower variable compensation expenses resulting from lower loans originated for sale).

Consistent with the Company’s announcement on February 4, 2019 that it was in the best interests of the Company to scale back the saleable single-family mortgage loan originations and improve on its efforts to increase the volume of portfolio single-family mortgage loan originations, the Company recognized non-recurring costs of $2.80 million ($1.20 million in the June 2019 quarter and $1.60 million in the March 2019 quarter), which is comprised of $1.70 million in salaries and employee benefits expenses (attributable to severance and other personnel expenses), $337,000 in premises and occupancy expenses (attributable to accelerated lease expenses and accelerated depreciation of furniture and fixtures), and $758,000 in equipment expenses (attributable to termination, charge-off, or modification of data processing and other contractual arrangements). Additionally, in fiscal 2020, the Company will incur approximately $147,000 in salaries and employee benefits expense (approximately $12,000 per month) as a result of retention bonuses paid to certain key staff critical to growing portfolio single-family loan originations. The $2.9 million of non-recurring costs ($2.8 million recognized in fiscal 2019 and approximately $147,000 to be recognized in fiscal 2020) is lower than the initial range reported which was estimated at $3.6 million to $4.0 million. The Company does not anticipate any additional non-recurring costs.

The Company’s efficiency ratio in the fourth quarter of fiscal 2019 was 90 percent, an increase from 85 percent in the same quarter last year but an improvement from 103 percent in the third quarter of fiscal 2019 (sequential quarter).

The Company’s provision for income tax was $266,000 for the fourth quarter of fiscal 2019, down 69 percent from $870,000 in the same quarter last year, which includes the application of the lower statutory income tax rate of 29.56% in fiscal 2019 versus a blended statutory income tax rate of 35.86% in fiscal 2018. The Company believes that the tax provision recorded in the fourth quarter of fiscal 2019 reflects its current federal and state income tax obligations.

The Company repurchased 28,251 shares of its common stock during the quarter ended June 30, 2019 at an average cost of $20.06 per share. As of June 30, 2019, a total of 51,999 shares of the April 2018 stock repurchase plan have been purchased at an average cost of $19.74 per share, leaving 321,001 shares available for future purchases.

The Bank currently operates 13 retail/business banking offices in Riverside County and San Bernardino County (Inland Empire).

Safe-Harbor Statement

This press release contains statements that the Company believes are “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These statements relate to the Company’s financial condition, liquidity, results of operations, plans, objectives, future performance or business. You should not place undue reliance on these statements, as they are subject to risks and uncertainties. When considering these forward-looking statements, you should keep in mind these risks and uncertainties, as well as any cautionary statements the Company may make. Moreover, you should treat these statements as speaking only as of the date they are made and based only on information then actually known to the Company. There are a number of important factors that could cause future results to differ materially from historical performance and these forward-looking statements. Factors which could cause actual results to differ materially from the results anticipated or implied by our forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to increased competitive pressures; changes in the interest rate environment; secondary market conditions for loans and our ability to originate for sale and sell loans in the secondary market; changes in general economic conditions and conditions within the securities markets; legislative and regulatory changes; and other factors described in the Company’s latest Annual Report on Form 10-K and Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q and other filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission (“SEC”) - which are available on our website at www.myprovident.com and on the SEC’s website at www.sec.gov. We do not undertake and specifically disclaim any obligation to revise any forward-looking statements to reflect the occurrence of anticipated or unanticipated events or circumstances after the date of such statements whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise. These risks could cause our actual results for fiscal 2020 and beyond to differ materially from those expressed in any forward-looking statements by, or on behalf of us and could negatively affect our operating and stock price performance.

PROVIDENT FINANCIAL HOLDINGS, INC.

Condensed Consolidated Statements of Financial Condition

(Unaudited –In Thousands, Except Share Information)

June 30, March 31, December 31,

September 30,

June 30, 2019 2019 2018

2018 2018 Assets Cash and cash equivalents …………………. $ 70,632 $ 61,458 $ 67,359 $ 78,928 $ 43,301 Investment securities – held to maturity, at cost ………………………………………. 94,090 102,510 84,990 79,611 87,813 Investment securities - available for sale, at fair value ………………………………… 5,969 6,294 6,563 7,033 7,496 Loans held for investment, net of allowance for loan losses of $7,076; $7,080; $7,061; $7,155 and $7,385 respectively; includes $5,094; $5,239; $4,995; $4,945 and $5,234 at fair value, respectively ………………… 879,925 883,554 875,413 877,091 902,685 Loans held for sale, at fair value …………… - 30,500 57,562 78,794 96,298 Accrued interest receivable ………………… 3,424 3,386 3,156 3,350 3,212 Real estate owned, net ……………………… - - - 524 906 FHLB – San Francisco stock ………………. 8,199 8,199 8,199 8,199 8,199 Premises and equipment, net ………………. 8,226 8,395 8,601 8,779 8,696 Prepaid expenses and other assets …………. 14,385 15,099 15,327 15,171 16,943 Total assets ……………………………… $ 1,084,850 $ 1,119,395 $ 1,127,170 $ 1,157,480 $ 1,175,549 Liabilities and Stockholders’ Equity Liabilities: Non interest-bearing deposits ……………… $ 90,184 $ 90,875 $ 78,866 $ 87,250 $ 86,174 Interest-bearing deposits …………………… 751,087 786,009 794,018 814,862 821,424 Total deposits 841,271 876,884 872,884 902,112 907,598 Borrowings ………………………………… 101,107 101,121 111,135 111,149 126,163 Accounts payable, accrued interest and other liabilities…………………………………... 21,831 20,181 20,474 22,539 21,331 Total liabilities…………………………… 964,209 998,186 1,004,493 1,035,800 1,055,092 Stockholders’ equity: Preferred stock, $.01 par value (2,000,000 shares authorized; none issued and outstanding) ……………………………….. - - - - - Common stock, $.01 par value (40,000,000 shares authorized; 18,081,365; 18,064,365; 18,053,115; 18,048,115 and 18,033,115 shares issued, respectively; 7,486,106; 7,497,357; 7,506,855; 7,500,860 and 7,421,426 shares outstanding, respectively) 181 181 181 181 181 Additional paid-in capital ………………….. 94,351 96,114 95,913 95,795 94,957 Retained earnings ………………………….. 190,839 191,103 192,306 191,399 190,616 Treasury stock at cost (10,559,259; 10,567,008; 10,546,260; 10,547,255 and 10,611,689 shares, respectively) …………. (164,891 ) (166,352 ) (165,892 ) (165,884 ) (165,507 ) Accumulated other comprehensive income, net of tax ………………………………….. 161 163 169 189 210 Total stockholders’ equity ………………. 120,641 121,209 122,677 121,680 120,457 Total liabilities and stockholders’ equity … $ 1,084,850 $ 1,119,395 $ 1,127,170 $ 1,157,480 $ 1,175,549





PROVIDENT FINANCIAL HOLDINGS, INC.

Condensed Consolidated Statements of Operations

(Unaudited - In Thousands, Except Earnings Per Share) Quarter Ended

June 30, Fiscal Year Ended

June 30, 2019 2018 2019 2018 Interest income: Loans receivable, net …………………………… $ 9,576 $ 10,191 $ 40,092 $ 40,016 Investment securities …………………………… 661 386 2,042 1,344 FHLB – San Francisco stock ……………..……. 142 140 707 568 Interest-earning deposits ……………………….. 426 193 1,537 784 Total interest income …………………………… 10,805 10,910 44,378 42,712 Interest expense: Checking and money market deposits ………… 101 96 428 407 Savings deposits ……………………………...... 135 150 572 595 Time deposits ………………………………….. 530 616 2,381 2,493 Borrowings …………………………………….. 669 741 2,827 2,917 Total interest expense ………………………….. 1,435 1,603 6,208 6,412 Net interest income ………………………………… 9,370 9,307 38,170 36,300 Recovery from the allowance for loan losses ……... (25 ) (189 ) (475 ) (536 ) Net interest income, after recovery from the allowance for loan losses ………………………… 9,395 9,496 38,645 36,836 Non-interest income: Loan servicing and other fees…………………… 188 402 1,051 1,575 Gain on sale of loans, net……………………….. 21 3,041 7,135 15,802 Deposit account fees …………………………… 443 496 1,928 2,119 Loss on sale and operations of real estate owed acquired in the settlement of loans ………….. - (5 ) (4 ) (86 ) Card and processing fees ………………………. 405 415 1,568 1,541 Other……………………………………………. 258 243 833 944 Total non-interest income………………………. 1,315 4,592 12,511 21,895 Non-interest expense: Salaries and employee benefits…………………. 5,396 8,111 30,149 34,821 Premises and occupancy………………………... 1,133 1,305 5,038 5,134 Equipment………………………………………. 1,141 397 2,474 1,576 Professional expenses…………………………... 493 471 1,864 1,912 Sales and marketing expenses………………….. 312 322 980 1,039 Deposit insurance premiums and regulatory assessments …………………………………… 129 158 590 749 Other……………………………………………. 1,053 1,054 4,141 7,973 Total non-interest expense……………………… 9,657 11,818 45,236 53,204 Income before taxes ……………………………….. 1,053 2,270 5,920 5,527 Provision for income taxes ………………………… 266 870 1,503 3,396 Net income ……………………………………... $ 787 $ 1,400 $ 4,417 $ 2,131 Basic earnings per share …………………………. $ 0.10 $ 0.19 $ 0.59 $ 0.28 Diluted earnings per share ………………………. $ 0.10 $ 0.18 $ 0.58 $ 0.28 Cash dividends per share ………………………… $ 0.14 $ 0.14 $ 0.56 $ 0.56





PROVIDENT FINANCIAL HOLDINGS, INC.

Condensed Consolidated Statements of Operations – Sequential Quarters

(Unaudited – In Thousands, Except Share Information) Quarter Ended June 30, March 31, December 31, September 30, June 30, 2019 2019 2018 2018 2018 Interest income: Loans receivable, net …………………………. $ 9,576 $ 10,011 $ 10,331 $ 10,174 $ 10,191 Investment securities …………………………. 661 592 444 345 386 FHLB – San Francisco stock …………………. 142 144 278 143 140 Interest-earning deposits ……………………… 426 386 387 338 193 Total interest income ……………………… 10,805 11,133 11,440 11,000 10,910 Interest expense: Checking and money market deposits ………... 101 102 117 108 96 Savings deposits ………………………………. 135 139 147 151 150 Time deposits …………………………………. 530 600 630 621 616 Borrowings ……………………………………. 669 680 715 763 741 Total interest expense ……………………… 1,435 1,521 1,609 1,643 1,603 Net interest income ……………………………….. 9,370 9,612 9,831 9,357 9,307 Provision (recovery) for loan losses ……………… (25 ) 4 (217 ) (237 ) (189 ) Net interest income, after provision (recovery) for loan losses ………………………………………. 9,395 9,608 10,048 9,594 9,496 Non-interest income: Loan servicing and other fees …………………. 188 262 277 324 402 Gain on sale of loans, net ……………………... 21 1,719 2,263 3,132 3,041 Deposit account fees …………………………… 443 471 509 505 496 Gain (loss) on sale and operations of real estate owned acquired in the settlement of loans, net - 2 (7 ) 1 (5 ) Card and processing fees ………………………. 405 373 392 398 415 Other …………………………………………… 258 225 161 189 243 Total non-interest income ………………….. 1,315 3,052 3,595 4,549 4,592 Non-interest expense: Salaries and employee benefits ……………….. 5,396 9,292 7,211 8,250 8,111 Premises and occupancy ……………………… 1,133 1,286 1,274 1,345 1,305 Equipment ……………………………………... 1,141 417 495 421 397 Professional expenses …………………………. 493 513 411 447 471 Sales and marketing expenses ………………… 312 246 253 169 322 Deposit insurance premiums and regulatory assessments ………………………………….. 129 124 172 165 158 Other …………………………………………… 1,053 1,122 1,059 907 1,054 Total non-interest expense …………………. 9,657 13,000 10,875 11,704 11,818 Income (loss) before taxes ………………………… 1,053 (340 ) 2,768 2,439 2,270 Provision (benefit) for income taxes ……………… 266 (189 ) 810 616 870 Net income (loss) ………………………………… $ 787 $ (151 ) $ 1,958 $ 1,823 $ 1,400 Basic earnings (loss) per share …………………. $ 0.10 $ (0.02 ) $ 0.26 $ 0.25 $ 0.19 Diluted earnings (loss) per share ……………….. $ 0.10 $ (0.02 ) $ 0.26 $ 0.24 $ 0.18 Cash dividends per share ……………………….. $ 0.14 $ 0.14 $ 0.14 $ 0.14 $ 0.14





PROVIDENT FINANCIAL HOLDINGS, INC.

Financial Highlights

(Unaudited - Dollars in Thousands, Except Share Information)

Quarter Ended

June 30, Fiscal Year Ended

June 30, 2019 2018 2019 2018 SELECTED FINANCIAL RATIOS: Return on average assets ……………………… 0.29 % 0.48 % 0.39 % 0.18 % Return on average stockholders’ equity ……… 2.60 % 4.65 % 3.63 % 1.73 % Stockholders’ equity to total assets …………… 11.12 % 10.25 % 11.12 % 10.25 % Net interest spread …………………………….. 3.46 % 3.21 % 3.40 % 3.13 % Net interest margin ……………………………. 3.52 % 3.28 % 3.47 % 3.19 % Efficiency ratio ………………………………… 90.38 % 85.03 % 89.26 % 91.42 % Average interest-earning assets to average interest-bearing liabilities …………………… 111.45 % 110.53 % 111.14 % 110.66 % SELECTED FINANCIAL DATA: Basic earnings per share ………………………. $ 0.10 $ 0.19 $ 0.59 $ 0.28 Diluted earnings per share …………………….. $ 0.10 $ 0.18 $ 0.58 $ 0.28 Book value per share …………………………... $ 16.12 $ 16.23 $ 16.12 $ 16.23 Shares used for basic EPS computation ………. 7,496,457 7,448,037 7,484,925 7,542,071 Shares used for diluted EPS computation …….. 7,626,661 7,594,698 7,596,268 7,700,371 Total shares issued and outstanding …………… 7,486,106 7,421,426 7,486,106 7,421,426 LOANS ORIGINATED FOR SALE: Retail originations …………………………….. $ 9,593 $ 152,600 $ 296,992 $ 679,504 Wholesale originations ……………………….. 4,057 89,047 170,102 506,492 Total loans originated for sale ……………… $ 13,650 $ 241,647 $ 467,094 $ 1,185,996 LOANS SOLD: Servicing released …………………………….. $ 40,956 $ 228,903 $ 551,754 $ 1,174,618 Servicing retained …………………………….. 2,003 4,992 7,196 27,566 Total loans sold ……………………………... $ 42,959 $ 233,895 $ 558,950 $ 1,202,184





PROVIDENT FINANCIAL HOLDINGS, INC.

Financial Highlights

(Unaudited - Dollars in Thousands, Except Share Information )﻿

Quarter Quarter Quarter Quarter Quarter Ended Ended Ended Ended Ended 06/30/19 03/31/19 12/31/18 09/30/18 06/30/2018 SELECTED FINANCIAL RATIOS: Return (loss) on average assets ………………... 0.29% (0.05)% 0.69% 0.63% 0.48% Return (loss) on average stockholders’ equity … 2.60% (0.49)% 6.42% 6.03% 4.65% Stockholders’ equity to total assets ……………. 11.12% 10.83% 10.88% 10.51% 10.25% Net interest spread ……………………………… 3.46% 3.46% 3.48% 3.24% 3.21% Net interest margin …………………………….. 3.52% 3.53% 3.54% 3.30% 3.28% Efficiency ratio ……………………………….... 90.38% 102.65% 81.00% 84.17% 85.03% Average interest-earning assets to average interest-bearing liabilities ……………………… 111.45% 111.28% 110.98% 110.86% 110.53% SELECTED FINANCIAL DATA: Basic earnings (loss) per share ………………… $0.10 $ (0.02 ) $0.26 $0.25 $0.19 Diluted earnings (loss) per share ……………… $0.10 $ (0.02 ) $0.26 $0.24 $0.18 Book value per share …………………………… $16.12 $16.17 $16.34 $16.22 $16.23 Average shares used for basic EPS ……………. 7,496,457 7,506,770 7,506,106 7,430,967 7,448,037 Average shares used for diluted EPS ………….. 7,626,661 7,506,770 7,601,759 7,557,068 7,594,698 Total shares issued and outstanding …………… 7,486,106 7,497,357 7,506,855 7,500,860 7,421,426 LOANS ORIGINATED FOR SALE: Retail originations ……………………………… $9,593 $72,353 $87,913 $127,133 $152,600 Wholesale originations ………………………… 4,057 38,353 58,504 69,188 89,047 Total loans originated for sale ………………. $13,650 $110,706 $146,417 $196,321 $241,647 LOANS SOLD: Servicing released ……………………………… $40,956 $134,264 $165,484 $211,050 $228,903 Servicing retained ……………………………… 2,003 2,409 2,026 758 4,992 Total loans sold ……………………………… $42,959 $136,673 $167,510 $211,808 $233,895 As of As of As of As of As of 6/30/2019 3/31/2019 12/31/18

9/30/2018 6/30/2018 ASSET QUALITY RATIOS AND DELINQUENT LOANS: Recourse reserve for loans sold ………………... $250 $250 $250 $250 $283 Allowance for loan losses ……………………… $7,076 $7,080 $7,061 $7,155 $7,385 Non-performing loans to loans held for investment, net ………………………………... 0.71% 0.69% 0.69% 0.78% 0.67% Non-performing assets to total assets ………….. 0.57% 0.55% 0.54% 0.64% 0.59% Allowance for loan losses to gross loans held for investment ………………………………… 0.80% 0.79% 0.80% 0.81% 0.81% Net loan charge-offs (recoveries) to average loans receivable (annualized) …………………. (0.01)% (0.01)% (0.05)% - % (0.02)% Non-performing loans ………………………….. $6,218 $6,115 $6,062 $6,862 $6,057 Loans 30 to 89 days delinquent ………………… $665 $699 $2 $ - $805





PROVIDENT FINANCIAL HOLDINGS, INC. Financial Highlights (Unaudited - Dollars in Thousands) Quarter Quarter Quarter Quarter Quarter Ended Ended Ended Ended Ended 6/30/19 3/31/19 12/31/18 9/30/18 6/30/18 Recourse provision (recovery) for loans sold …. $ - $ - $ - $ (33 ) $ - Provision (recovery) for loan losses …………... $ (25 ) $ 4 $ (217 ) $ (237 ) $ (189 ) Net loan charge-offs (recoveries) ……………… $ (21 ) $ (15 ) $ (123 ) $ (7 ) $ (43 ) As of As of As of As of As of 06/30/19 03/31/19 12/31/18 09/30/18 06/30/18 REGULATORY CAPITAL RATIOS (BANK): Tier 1 leverage ratio ………………………….. 10.50% 10.17% 9.96% 9.59% 9.96% Common equity tier 1 capital ratio…………… 18.00% 17.24% 17.17% 16.62% 16.81% Tier 1 risk-based capital ratio ………………… 18.00% 17.24% 17.17% 16.62% 16.81% Total risk-based capital ratio …………………. 19.13% 18.34% 18.26% 17.71% 17.90%





As of June 30, 2019 2018 Balance Rate(1) Balance Rate(1) INVESTMENT SECURITIES: Held to maturity: Certificates of deposit ………………………………….. $ 800 2.63 % $ 600 1.91 % U.S. SBA securities ……………………………………. 2,896 2.85 2,986 2.11 U.S. government sponsored enterprise MBS ………….. 90,394 2.84 84,227 2.17 Total investment securities held to maturity………… $ 94,090 2.84 % $ 87,813 2.17 % Available for sale (at fair value): U.S. government agency MBS …………………………. $ 3,613 3.86 % $ 4,384 2.95 % U.S. government sponsored enterprise MBS …………... 2,087 4.75 2,762 3.78 Private issue collateralized mortgage obligations ……… 269 4.66 350 3.97 Total investment securities available for sale ………... $ 5,969 4.21 % $ 7,496 3.30 % Total investment securities …………………………… $ 100,059 2.92 % $ 95,309 2.26 % (1) The interest rate described in the rate column is the weighted-average interest rate or yield of all instruments, which are included in the balance of the respective line item.





PROVIDENT FINANCIAL HOLDINGS, INC.

Financial Highlights

(Unaudited - Dollars in Thousands)

As of June 30, 2019 2018 Balance Rate(1) Balance Rate(1) LOANS HELD FOR INVESTMENT: Held to maturity: Single-family (1 to 4 units)…………………………… $ 324,952 4.50 % $ 314,808 4.34 % Multi-family (5 or more units)…………………….….. 439,041 4.52 476,008 4.20 Commercial real estate …………………………….… 111,928 4.92 109,726 4.71 Construction ………………………………………….. 4,638 7.34 3,174 6.65 Other …………………………………………………. 167 6.50 167 6.50 Commercial business ………………………………… 478 6.72 500 6.17 Consumer ………………………………………….…. 134 15.50 109 14.71 Total loans held for investment ……………………. 881,338 4.58 % 904,492 4.33 % Advance payments of escrows ………………………. 53 18 Deferred loan costs, net ……………………………… 5,610 5,560 Allowance for loan losses …………………………… (7,076 ) (7,385 ) Total loans held for investment, net ………………. $ 879,925 $ 902,685 Purchased loans serviced by others included above … $ 33,934 3.78 % $ 20,477 3.32 % (1) The interest rate described in the rate column is the weighted-average interest rate or yield of all instruments, which are included in the balance of the respective line item.





As of June 30, 2019

2018 Balance Rate(1)

Balance Rate(1) DEPOSITS: Checking accounts – non interest-bearing ………… $ 90,184 - % $ 86,174 - % Checking accounts – interest-bearing ……………... 257,909 0.12 259,372 0.11 Savings accounts …………………………………... 264,387 0.20 289,791 0.21 Money market accounts …………………………… 35,646 0.28 34,633 0.29 Time deposits ……………………………………… 193,145 1.12 237,628 1.05 Total deposits …………………………………… $ 841,271 0.37 % $ 907,598 0.39 % BORROWINGS: Overnight …………………………………………. $ - - % $ 15,000 2.08 % Three months or less ……………………………… - - - - Over three to six months …………………………. - - - - Over six months to one year ……………………… - - 10,000 1.53 Over one year to two years ……………………….. 20,000 3.85 - - Over two years to three years …………………….. 21,107 2.06 20,000 3.85 Over three years to four years ……………………. 10,000 2.25 21,163 2.07 Over four years to five years …………………….. 30,000 2.25 10,000 2.25 Over five years …………………………………… 20,000 2.70 50,000 2.43 Total borrowings ……………………………….. $ 101,107 2.62 % $ 126,163 2.47 % (1) The interest rate described in the rate column is the weighted-average interest rate or cost of all instruments, which are included in the balance of the respective line item.





PROVIDENT FINANCIAL HOLDINGS, INC.

Financial Highlights

(Unaudited - Dollars in Thousands)

Quarter Ended Quarter Ended

June 30, 2019 June 30, 2018

Balance Rate(1) Balance Rate(1) SELECTED AVERAGE BALANCE SHEETS: Loans receivable, net (2) ……………………… $ 879,835 4.35% $ 986,403 4.13% Investment securities ………………………… 105,024 2.52% 99,779 1.55% FHLB – San Francisco stock ………………… 8,199 6.93% 8,180 6.85% Interest-earning deposits …………………….. 71,768 2.35% 41,488 1.84% Total interest-earning assets …………………. $ 1,064,826 4.06% $ 1,135,850 3.84% Total assets …………………………………... $ 1,095,818 $ 1,168,205 Deposits ………………………………………. $ 854,359 0.36% $ 909,961 0.38% Borrowings …………………………………… 101,112 2.65% 117,651 2.53% Total interest-bearing liabilities ……………… $ 955,471 0.60% $ 1,027,612 0.63% Total stockholders’ equity ……………………. $ 121,129 $ 120,545 (1) The interest rate described in the rate column is the weighted-average interest rate or yield/cost of all instruments, which are included in the balance of the respective line item. (2) Includes loans held for investment and loans held for sale at fair value, net of the allowance for loan losses.





Fiscal Year Ended Fiscal Year Ended June 30, 2019 June 30, 2018 Balance Rate(1) Balance Rate(1) SELECTED AVERAGE BALANCE SHEETS: Loans receivable, net (2) ……………………… $ 926,003 4.33% $ 986,815 4.06% Investment securities ………………………… 97,870 2.09% 90,719 1.48% FHLB – San Francisco stock ………………… 8,199 8.62% 8,126 6.99% Interest-earning deposits …………………….. 67,816 2.24% 53,438 1.45% Total interest-earning assets …………………. $ 1,099,888 4.03% $ 1,139,098 3.75% Total assets …………………………………... $ 1,130,666 $ 1,172,003 Deposits ………………………………………. $ 880,118 0.38% $ 915,344 0.38% Borrowings …………………………………… 109,558 2.58% 113,984 2.56% Total interest-bearing liabilities ……………… $ 989,676 0.63% $ 1,029,328 0.62% Total stockholders’ equity ……………………. $ 121,702 $ 123,283 (1) The interest rate described in the rate column is the weighted-average interest rate or yield/cost of all instruments, which are included in the balance of the respective line item. (2) Includes loans held for investment and loans held for sale at fair value, net of the allowance for loan losses.





PROVIDENT FINANCIAL HOLDINGS, INC.

Asset Quality (1)

(Unaudited – Dollars in Thousands)

As of As of As of As of As of 06/30/19 03/31/19 12/31/18 09/30/18 06/30/18 Loans on non-accrual status (excluding restructured loans): Mortgage loans: Single-family ……………………… $ 3,315 $ 2,657 $ 2,572 $ 2,773 $ 2,665 Construction ………………………. 971 745 745 745 - Total ……………………………….. 4,286 3,402 3,317 3,518 2,665 Accruing loans past due 90 days or more: - - - - - Total ……………………………… - - - - - Restructured loans on non-accrual status: Mortgage loans: Single-family ……………………… 1,891 2,669 2,698 3,280 3,328 Commercial business loans …………. 41 44 47 64 64 Total ………………………………. 1,932 2,713 2,745 3,344 3,392 Total non-performing loans …… 6,218 6,115 6,062 6,862 6,057 Real estate owned, net …………………. - - - 524 906 Total non-performing assets …………… $ 6,218 $ 6,115 $ 6,062 $ 7,386 $ 6,963 (1) The non-performing loans balances are net of individually evaluated or collectively evaluated allowances, specifically attached to the individual loans and include fair value credit adjustments.



