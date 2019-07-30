Real Time Location Systems (RTLS) Market 2019 Company Profiles, Size, Share and Market Intelligence Forecast To 2024

Real Time Location Systems (RTLS) Market, Size, Share, Market Intelligence, Company Profiles And Trends Forecast To 2024

Real Time Location Systems (RTLS) Industry

Description

This report includes a detailed study of the market. It is the result of a comprehensive research carried out keeping in mind the different parameters and trends dominating the global Real Time Location Systems (RTLS) market. Both primary and secondary research has been carried out to arrive at the desired outcome. The primary research included feedback, opinion, and suggestion provided by the people and organization residing in the key markets as identified the industry experts. The data acquired from the primary research have been studied and converted into useful information.

This information backed by inputs gathered from secondary research sources form the base of the report. Data has been collected keeping in view the projected forecast period 2019-2025. The report includes an estimated worth of the entire industry and the CAGR at which the industry is likely to grow. The report has been divided under heads like market segmentation, regional analysis, and key players. These heads offer the readers and businesses the opportunity to locate the exact information they are looking for.

Key Players

A glimpse of the competition prevailing in the global Real Time Location Systems (RTLS) market can be arrived at through the report. This part of the study has used SWOT analysis tools to narrow down the strengths, weaknesses, opportunities, and threats of each market player.

Key Companies

Stanley Healthcare

Ekahau

Zebra Technologies

CenTrak

IBM

Intelleflex

Awarepoint Corporation

Versus Technology

TeleTracking

Ubisense Group

Savi Technology

Identec Solutions

AiRISTA

Sonitor Technologies

Elpas

Axcess International

Essensium

GE Healthcare

TimeDomain

BeSpoon

Intelligent Insites

Mojix

PINC Solutions

Plus Location Systems

Radianse

RF Technologies

ThingMagic

Locaris

SCHMIDT

KINGDOES

Key Product Type

RFID

Wi-Fi

Ultrasound

Infrared

ZigBee

Ultra-Wide Band (UWB)

Others (GPS, Bluetooth & Combined)

Market by Application

Healthcare

Transportation and Logistics

Industrial Manufacturing

Process Industries

Government and Defense

Retail

Education

Others

Regional Description

Region is a crucial part of any study. The regional presence of the Real Time Location Systems (RTLS) market has been thoroughly studied in the research report. To present a detailed picture about the market, the report has segmented the market as per the Europe, Middle East & Africa, Latin America, North America, Asia Pacific, and the Rest of the World. The prevailing trends in each of the region provides precise information about the market of that region and expected challenges can be gauged in the process.

Research Methodology

For primary research, a sample of 100 people from each regional market have been asked to fill up the questionnaire. The questionnaire has been prepared according to the Likert scale. Later, the questionnaire has been analyzed and evaluated using a Pareto chart. For secondary research, several online repositories have been used.

