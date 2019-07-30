Real Time Location Systems (RTLS) Market 2019 Company Profiles, Size, Share and Market Intelligence Forecast To 2024
Real Time Location Systems (RTLS) Market, Size, Share, Market Intelligence, Company Profiles And Trends Forecast To 2024
PUNE, MAHARASHTRA, INDIA, July 30, 2019 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Real Time Location Systems (RTLS) Industry
Description
This report includes a detailed study of the market. It is the result of a comprehensive research carried out keeping in mind the different parameters and trends dominating the global Real Time Location Systems (RTLS) market. Both primary and secondary research has been carried out to arrive at the desired outcome. The primary research included feedback, opinion, and suggestion provided by the people and organization residing in the key markets as identified the industry experts. The data acquired from the primary research have been studied and converted into useful information.
This information backed by inputs gathered from secondary research sources form the base of the report. Data has been collected keeping in view the projected forecast period 2019-2025. The report includes an estimated worth of the entire industry and the CAGR at which the industry is likely to grow. The report has been divided under heads like market segmentation, regional analysis, and key players. These heads offer the readers and businesses the opportunity to locate the exact information they are looking for.
Key Players
A glimpse of the competition prevailing in the global Real Time Location Systems (RTLS) market can be arrived at through the report. This part of the study has used SWOT analysis tools to narrow down the strengths, weaknesses, opportunities, and threats of each market player.
Key Companies
Stanley Healthcare
Ekahau
Zebra Technologies
CenTrak
IBM
Intelleflex
Awarepoint Corporation
Versus Technology
TeleTracking
Ubisense Group
Savi Technology
Identec Solutions
AiRISTA
Sonitor Technologies
Elpas
Axcess International
Essensium
GE Healthcare
TimeDomain
BeSpoon
Intelligent Insites
Mojix
PINC Solutions
Plus Location Systems
Radianse
RF Technologies
ThingMagic
Locaris
SCHMIDT
KINGDOES
Key Product Type
RFID
Wi-Fi
Ultrasound
Infrared
ZigBee
Ultra-Wide Band (UWB)
Others (GPS, Bluetooth & Combined)
Market by Application
Healthcare
Transportation and Logistics
Industrial Manufacturing
Process Industries
Government and Defense
Retail
Education
Others
Regional Description
Region is a crucial part of any study. The regional presence of the Real Time Location Systems (RTLS) market has been thoroughly studied in the research report. To present a detailed picture about the market, the report has segmented the market as per the Europe, Middle East & Africa, Latin America, North America, Asia Pacific, and the Rest of the World. The prevailing trends in each of the region provides precise information about the market of that region and expected challenges can be gauged in the process.
Research Methodology
For primary research, a sample of 100 people from each regional market have been asked to fill up the questionnaire. The questionnaire has been prepared according to the Likert scale. Later, the questionnaire has been analyzed and evaluated using a Pareto chart. For secondary research, several online repositories have been used.
