North America Tourism Market Research Report, 2019 Featuring American Airlines, Delta, Southwest Airlines, Air Canada, Airbnb, Westjet, Marriott, and Hilton

/EIN News/ -- Dublin, July 30, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Tourism Destination Market Insights: North America - Analysis of Source Markets, Infrastructure and Attractions, and Risks and Opportunities" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



This insight report includes an analysis of source markets, infrastructure and attractions, and assesses the risks and opportunities for North America as a destination market.



Highlights

The USA is the most developed destination within North America receiving 18.5 million Mexicans and 22.9 million Canadians in 2018.

Over half of all trips taken by Americans (55%) and Mexicans (51%), and almost half by Canadians (48%), are typically taken for visiting friends and family according to the author's consumer survey Q4 (2018). Mexican travelers rely mostly on recommendations from friends and family (57%).

Each destination within North America holds a different stage of tourism development affecting the risk scores associated. Within the US the most critical risk zone looks at the political environment scoring 26.4 although there are rising tensions with Trump's administration.

Reasons to Buy

Obtain a clear and detailed insight into new developments in popular, well-established and upcoming tourist destinations.

Use data and analysis to explore future trends related to international arrivals, airlines, niche tourism, and hotel developments.

Gain a strong understanding of the opportunities in the market, as well as the risks, to support better business decisions.

Key Topics Covered



Snapshot Key Trends New Developments New Projects New International Flights Types of Tourism Backpacking Travel Gastronomy Tourism Eco-tourism Destination Focus USA: The Tourism Industry Canada: The Tourism Industry Mexico: The Tourism Industry Regional Risk & SWOT Analysis Regional Risk SWOT Analysis Strengths Weaknesses Opportunities Threats Appendix

Companies Mentioned



American Airlines

Delta

Southwest Airlines

Air Canada

Airbnb

Westjet

Marriott

Hilton

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/59ldvv

Research and Markets also offers Custom Research services providing focused, comprehensive and tailored research.

CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900 Related Topics: Travel and Tourism



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.