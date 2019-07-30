Industrial Gases Market 2019 Global Trends, Share, Growth, Analysis, Opportunities and Forecast To 2026

PUNE, MAHARASHTRA, INDIA, July 30, 2019 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Summary:

Introduction

Global Industrial Gases Market

Our recently published a report on the global Industrial Gases Market for which an extensive study has been conducted. The potential of the market and the predictive figures have been revealed in the report that would work for the duration period of 2019 to 2025. The prospect of the market, as revealed, in the report, has been founded upon data and figures provided by analysts for a comprehensive overall understanding of the market. Several factors have been included to gauge the market properly, they include various projections, historic details, demographic changes, market dynamics, and others. The study also included various strategic moves taken by top-notch market players that could impact the global market. At the same time, several pointers have been used to understand the direction the market is about to take to rise on a profitable note. This method reveals more about the internal dynamics at play, which improves the assessment of the market.

The Global Industrial Gases market report profiles the following companies- Air Liquide, Air Products & Chemicals, The Linde Group, Praxair, The BOC Group, BASF, Messer Group, Tai-yo Nippon Sanso and Matheson Tri-Gas, Inc. Air Liquide, Air Products & Chemicals, and Linde Group hold the majority of the market share of the Industrial Gases. Air Liquide operates in 80 countries and had a net revenue of about $23 billion in 2017. There is a proposed merger of equals between The Linde Group and Praxair which has already been approved by The European Commission (EU). This mer-ger would change the dynamics of the Industrial Gas industry.

Key market segments covered

By Gas-Type

• Oxygen

• Nitrogen

• Helium

• Hydrogen

• Carbon Dioxide

• Acetylene

• Argon

• Others

By End-User Industry

• Chemicals & Refining

• Automotive & Aerospace

• Manufacturing

• Metals

• Energy

• Food & Beverages

• Health & Medicine

• Electronics

• Others

By Region

• Asia Pacific

• Europe

• North America

• South America

• Rest of the World

The report segments the market by geography as North America, South America, Europe, Asia-Pacific and rest of the world. North America contributes significantly to the Industrial Gas Market. It is because of the rapid rise in the automotive and construction sector in the U.S. which is propelling the demand for Industrial Gases. Also, the consumption of industrial gases is increasing in refineries as there is a high demand for cleaner-burning fuels in U.S. which is driving the demand for Hydrogen in the U.S. APAC is predicted to be the fastest growing region during the forecast period owing to the demand of industrial gases in manufacturing, chemicals, healthcare and food sector in this region because of rapid urbanization and fast-growing population. Moreover, governments in countries like China, India, and Indonesia are taking various initiatives to develop alterna-tive energy sources. This is fuelling the growth of gasification plants which uses a substantial amount of Industrial Gases.

Segment Analysis

The Global Industrial Gases Market report segments the market by gas type and by end-user industry. Gas type the market includes Oxygen, Nitrogen, Helium, Hydrogen, Carbon Diox-ide, Acetylene, Argon, and Others. Nitrogen is the largest segment in this category. Nitrogen is a critical cryogenic agent in cooling, chilling and food freezing. Because of its extremely cold temperatures, immersion freezing in liquid nitrogen is the fastest freezing method known for producing Individually Quick Frozen (IQF) foods. Nitrogen also plays a crucial role in reducing spoilage, discoloration and off–flavors, giving strength to retail packaging.

As the demand for frozen food products is increasing in the U.S., it will increase the demand for industrial gases especially Nitrogen, which has significant applications in frozen foods. Further, the market can be classified by End-user Industry. End-User Industries for Industrial gases are Chemicals & Refining, Manufacturing, Metals, Energy, Automotive, Food & Bev-erages, Health & Medicine, Electronics, and Others. By end user industry, manufacturing is the largest global segment of the industrial gas market mainly due to manufacturing de-mand for industrial gases such as nitrogen and hydrogen. For instance, in the automotive industry, nitrogen in combination with other welding gases is used to weld auto parts, frames, mufflers, and other components. Nitrogen is also used in high Reynolds-number wind tunnels, heat treating furnaces, and autoclaves, and to help create strong and light-weight materials. Hydrogen is used in the manufacture of heat treating furnaces and parts.

The demand for fresh food products is rising globally. Consumers are becoming more health-conscious and preferring safe and fresh food with fewer additives, which is increas-ing the demand for industrial gases that can be used in place of the chemical ingredients. Therefore, the food and beverage industry is buying large quantities of food-grade industrial gas which are used to chill, freeze and package the various food products. Thus, because of the growth in Food & beverage industry, the market for the industrial gases is expanding.

The increasing demand for high-grade industrial gases in Healthcare is also a significant driver for the market. In addition to oxygen, which is used in medical facilities to aid in the treatment of hypoxemia and hypoxia, carbon dioxide is used for insufflation and is often combined with oxygen or air as a respiratory stimulant to promote deep breathing. Nitrous oxide, nitric oxide, and other industrial gases like hydrogen, helium, and xenon are also be-ing prepared for clinical use in pharmaceutical products. Thus, the wide applications of In-dustrial gases in healthcare sector is boosting the market for Industrial Gases

Major Key Points of Global Industrial Gases Market

• Global Industrial Gases Market – Methodology and Scope

• Global Industrial Gases Market – Trends

• Global Industrial Gases Market – Industry Analysis

• Global Industrial Gases Market – By Gas Type

• Global Industrial Gases Market – By End-Use Industry

• Global Industrial Gases Market



