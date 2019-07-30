Real Estate Software Global Market Status, By Players, Types, Applications And Forecast To 2024

Real Estate Software Market, Size, Share, Market Intelligence, Company Profiles And Trends Forecast To 2024

PUNE, MAHARASHTRA, INDIA, July 30, 2019 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Real Estate Software Industry

Description

This report includes a detailed study of the market. It is the result of a comprehensive research carried out keeping in mind the different parameters and trends dominating the global Real Estate Software market. Both primary and secondary research has been carried out to arrive at the desired outcome. The primary research included feedback, opinion, and suggestion provided by the people and organization residing in the key markets as identified the industry experts.

The data acquired from the primary research have been studied and converted into useful information. This information backed by inputs gathered from secondary research sources form the base of the report. Data has been collected keeping in view the projected forecast period 2019-2025. The report includes an estimated worth of the entire industry and the CAGR at which the industry is likely to grow. The report has been divided under heads like market segmentation, regional analysis, and key players. These heads offer the readers and businesses the opportunity to locate the exact information they are looking for.

Key Players

A glimpse of the competition prevailing in the global Real Estate Software market can be arrived at through the report. This part of the study has used SWOT analysis tools to narrow down the strengths, weaknesses, opportunities, and threats of each market player.

Key Companies

Accruent

Argus Financial Software

MRI Software

RealPage

Yardi Systems

AMSI Property Management

CoStar

Propertybase

IBM Tririga

Oracle Corp

SAP

IFCA

Mingyuanyun

Kingdee

Yonyou Software

Climbsoft

WxSoft Zhuhai

Key Product Type

ERP

RSM

PMS

CRM

Others

Market by Application

Small Enterprise

Medium Enterprise

Large Enterprise

Regional Description

Region is a crucial part of any study. The regional presence of the Real Estate Software market has been thoroughly studied in the research report. To present a detailed picture about the market, the report has segmented the market as per the Europe, Middle East & Africa, Latin America, North America, Asia Pacific, and the Rest of the World. The prevailing trends in each of the region provides precise information about the market of that region and expected challenges can be gauged in the process.

Research Methodology

For primary research, a sample of 100 people from each regional market have been asked to fill up the questionnaire. The questionnaire has been prepared according to the Likert scale. Later, the questionnaire has been analyzed and evaluated using a Pareto chart. For secondary research, several online repositories have been used.

Table of Content

1 Industrial Chain Overview

2 Global Production & Consumption by Geography

3 Major Manufacturers Introduction

3.1 Manufacturers Overview

3.2 Manufacturers List

3.2.1 Accruent Overview

3.2.2 Argus Financial Software Overview

3.2.3 MRI Software Overview

3.2.4 RealPage Overview

3.2.5 Yardi Systems Overview

3.2.6 AMSI Property Management Overview

3.2.7 CoStar Overview

3.2.8 Propertybase Overview

3.2.9 IBM Tririga Overview

3.2.10 Oracle Corp Overview

3.2.11 SAP Overview

3.2.12 IFCA Overview

3.2.13 Mingyuanyun Overview

3.2.14 Kingdee Overview

3.2.15 Yonyou Software Overview

3.2.16 Climbsoft Overview

3.2.17 WxSoft Zhuhai Overview



4 Market Competition Pattern

6 End-Use Segment

7 Market Forecast & Trend

8 Price & Channel

9 Market Drivers & Investment Environment

10 Research Conclusion

Continued...

