South Africa's Clothing Market, 2019 - Analysis on Trade Call Investments Apparel, Kingsgate Clothing, Allwear Clothing, Edcon, The Foschini Group, Mr. Price, and Woolworths
This report on the clothing industry includes manufacturers and retailers, with comprehensive information on the size and state of the industry and the factors that influence it, government initiatives and intervention, a performance review of the major players and information on corporate actions and leadership changes.
The report features profiles of 93 companies in the sector including manufacturers such as Trade Call Investments Apparel and Kingsgate Clothing, school uniform manufacturer Allwear Clothing, and retailers such as Edcon, The Foschini Group, Mr. Price and Woolworths.
The Clothing Industry
South Africa's formerly flourishing clothing manufacturing industry has been decimated by international competition since 1994. Although significant progress has been made in enhancing the competitiveness of the multi-billion rand industry, the sector continues to shed jobs. With discretionary income shrinking, clothing retail sales are under growing pressure. There are an estimated 800 clothing manufacturers operating in South Africa that generated revenue of R19bn in 2018, while retail sales of clothing, footwear and textiles totalled more than R175bn.
Buying Local
The drive to support Made in South Africa labels is steadily gaining ground. Wearing locally-made clothing at the state of the nation address, President Cyril Ramaphosa said that government, in partnership with business and labour, would be developing master plans for industries with high growth potential, including the clothing and textile sector, which has contracted significantly over the past two decades, shedding more than 200,000 jobs. Stakeholders say that the failure of many retailers to support local sourcing has resulted in factory closures and job losses. They continue to lobby for increased local procurement which allows retailers to respond to market trends more swiftly and lessens exposure to exchange rate fluctuations.
Industry Decline
The local clothing industry has been decimated by an influx of low-cost Asian products and negatively affected by the proliferation of mid- and high-end international fashion brands. Apparel manufacturers recorded an annual production decline of 4.9% in 2018.
Key Topics Covered
1. INTRODUCTION
2. DESCRIPTION OF THE INDUSTRY
2.1. Industry Value Chain
2.2. Geographic Position
3. SIZE OF THE INDUSTRY
4. STATE OF THE INDUSTRY
4.1. Local
4.1.1. Corporate Actions
4.1.2. Regulations
4.1.3. Enterprise Development and Social Economic Development
4.2. Continental
4.3. International
5. INFLUENCING FACTORS
5.1. Economic Environment
5.2. Government Interventions
5.3. The Quick Response Supply Chain Model
5.4. Supply Chain Capacity & Capability Constraints
5.5. Sourcing
5.6. Business Models
5.7. Labour
5.8. Seasonality
5.9. Technology, Research & Development (R&D) and Innovation
5.10. Sustainability & Environmental Concerns
6. COMPETITION
6.1. Barriers to Entry
7. SWOT ANALYSIS
8. OUTLOOK
9. INDUSTRY ASSOCIATIONS
10. REFERENCES
10.1. Publications
10.2. Websites
COMPANY PROFILES
- A J Charnaud And Company (Pty) Ltd
- Africa Bespoke Apparel (Pty) Ltd
- Africor Holdings (Pty) Ltd
- Al's Clothing Cc
- Allwear (Pty) Ltd
- Ast Safetywear Cc
- Avi Ltd
- Blue Falcon 188 Trading (Pty) Ltd
- Bmt Streetfever (Pty) Ltd
- Cape Union Mart International (Pty) Ltd
- Catheryne Gayela Fashions (Pty) Ltd
- Celrose (Pty) Ltd
- City Express Stores (Pty) Ltd
- Colbar Clothing (Pty) Ltd
- Davinscot Tongaat (Pty) Ltd
- Duchess Uniforms (Pty) Ltd
- Durban Overall (Pty) Ltd
- E'tem Fashions Cc
- Edcon Ltd
- Fashion United Sa (Pty) Ltd
- Foschini Retail Group (Pty) Ltd
- Frame Leisure Trading (Pty) Ltd
- Franz Falke Textiles (Pty) Ltd
- Fredock Trading Cc
- Gauteng Uniform Supplies (Pty) Ltd
- Gelvenor Consolidated Fabrics (Pty) Ltd
- Gem Schoolwear (Pty) Ltd
- Gina Of Charles Street (Pty) Ltd
- Grand Uniforms Cc
- Gsm Trading (South Africa) Pty Ltd
- Hanes South Africa (Pty) Ltd
- Hashtag Works Group (Pty) Ltd
- Hi-Tec Sports Distributors (Pty) Ltd
- Holdsport (Pty) Ltd
- House Of Busby (Pty) Ltd (The)
- House Of Monatic (Pty) Ltd
- Htc Stores (Pty) Ltd
- Imagemakers (Pty) Ltd
- Jacques Hau (Pty) Ltd
- Jade E-Services South Africa (Pty) Ltd
- Jadine House Cc
- Jo Borkett Fashions (Pty) Ltd
- Jonsson Workwear (Pty) Ltd
- Judy's Pride Fashions (Pty) Ltd
- Junit Manufacturing (Pty) Ltd
- K-Way Manufacturers (Pty) Ltd
- Karma Clothing (Pty) Ltd
- Kingsgate Clothing (Pty) Ltd
- Kitsch Kool Properties Cc
- L A Group (Pty) Ltd
- Lancashire Manufacturing Company (Pty) Ltd
- Levi Strauss South Africa (Pty) Ltd
- Mary's Fashions (Pty) Ltd
- Massmart Holdings Ltd
- Mccullagh And Bothwell (Hyde Park) (Pty) Ltd
- Mccullagh And Bothwell (Pty) Ltd
- Mciver Apparel (Pty) Ltd
- Model Extension (Pty) Ltd
- MoreGolf (Pty) Ltd
- Mr. Price Group Ltd
- Ms. Anverali
- Ninian And Lester (Pty) Ltd
- Pals Clothing (Pty) Ltd
- Pepkor Holdings Ltd
- Pick N Pay Retailers (Pty) Ltd
- Pretty Girl Fashion Group (Sa) Cc
- Prikell Clothing Cc
- Prima Interactive (Pty) Ltd
- Qualification Schoolwear (Pty) Ltd
- Queenspark (Pty) Ltd
- Rage Distribution (Pty) Ltd
- Retailability (Pty) Ltd
- Seamless Technologies (Pty) Ltd
- Select M Stores (Pty) Ltd
- Shoprite Holdings Ltd
- Shugaz Fashion And Textile (Pty) Ltd
- Simply Work Wear Cc
- Sirdicks Cc
- Sparks And Ellis (Pty) Ltd
- Suzi Products (Pty) Ltd
- Sweet-Orr And Lybro (Pty) Ltd
- Team Clothing And Gifts (Pty) Ltd
- Tiger Guardgear (Pty) Ltd
- Time Clothing (Pty) Ltd
- Trade Call Investments Apparel (Pty) Ltd
- Triton Clothing Manufacturers Cc
- Truval Manufacturers Cc
- Truworths Ltd
- Twin Clothing Manufacturers (Pty) Ltd
- Ubunye Uniforms (Pty) Ltd
- Umoja Embroidery (Pty) Ltd
- Wear South African (Pty) Ltd
- Woolworths (Pty) Ltd
