Global Active Pharmaceutical Ingredient/API Market is Expected to Reach USD 319.07 Billion by 2025 : Fior Markets

/EIN News/ -- New Jersey, NJ, July 30, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Fior Markets launched a study titled, "Global Active Pharmaceutical Ingredient/ API Market by Type (Innovative, Generic), Synthesis, Drug, Therapeutic Application, Manufacturer, Region, Global Industry Analysis, Market Size, Share, Growth, Trends, and Forecast 2018 to 2025". As per the report, the global active pharmaceutical ingredient/ API market is expected to grow reach USD 179.13 Billion in 2017 to USD 319.07 Billion by 2025 at a CAGR of 7.70% during the forecast period from 2018-2025. Increasing adoption of biological and biosimilars, rising prevalence of cancer and introduction of innovative drug manufacturing facilities are major factors propelling the growth of the market in the forecast period.

Market Outlook of the Active Pharmaceutical Ingredient/API

Active Pharmaceutical Ingredients are chemicals used in the manufacturing of pharmaceutical drugs. These are used in mitigation, treatment and prevention of diseases. All drugs are made up of two core components the API and the excipients. The API is the main ingredient of any drug. For instance, if you have a headache, acetaminophen is the active ingredient and liquid in the gel-capsule or the bulk of a pill is the excipient. API standardization is the most crucial part of drug development manufacturers are required to prove the potency of their products in real life patients, along with laboratory conditions to get approval from FDA.

Rising geriatric population in developing countries and increasing healthcare expenditure are expected to enhance the growth of the market in the forecast period. In addition, growing technological advancement and increasing adoption of biologicals and biosimilars is boosting the growth of the market. Patent expirations are responsible for loss for pharmaceutical companies, hence restricting the growth of the market. However, rising prevalence of chronic diseases such as cancer, neurological diseases, and cardiovascular diseases are favouring the growth of the market.

Type Segment Analysis of the Active Pharmaceutical Ingredient/API Market

Innovative Active Pharmaceutical Ingredients

Generic Active Pharmaceutical Ingredients

Innovative API is dominating and held the largest market share of 58.07% in 2017. High prescription rate, and extensive use of innovative APIs in drug development initiatives are favouring the growth of the segment.

Synthesis Segment Analysis of the Active Pharmaceutical Ingredient/API Market

Synthetic Active Pharmaceutical Ingredients Innovative Synthetic APIs Generic Synthetic APIs

Biotech Active Pharmaceutical Ingredients Monoclonal Antibodies Hormones & Growth Factors Cytokines Fusion Proteins Recombinant Vaccines Therapeutic Enzymes Blood Factors

Biotech Active Pharmaceutical Ingredients By Expression System Mammalian Expression Systems Microbial Expression Systems Yeast Expression Systems Insect Expression Systems Other Expression Systems



Biotech active pharmaceutical ingredients segment held the largest market share and was valued around USD 112.77 billion in 2017. High demand for protein-based therapeutics and increasing focus of manufacturers toward biological drugs are driving the segment.

Type of Drug Segment Analysis of the Active Pharmaceutical Ingredient/API Market

Prescription Drugs

Over-The-Counter Drugs

Generic Prescription Drugs

Therapeutic - Anti-infective Drugs

Metabolic Disorders Drugs

Cardiovascular Drugs

Respiratory Diseases Drugs

The prescription drugs is anticipated to grow with the highest CAGR of 8.41% over the forecast period owing to increasing prevalence of target diseases and augmented focus of visionary companies on the development of specialty drugs and decreasing cost of healthcare services.

Therapeutic Application Segment Analysis of the Active Pharmaceutical Ingredient/API Market

Communicable Diseases

Oncology

Pain Management

Cardiovascular Diseases

Diabetes

Respiratory Diseases

Other Therapeutic Applications

The cardiovascular diseases segment held the largest market share of around 36.17% in 2017. The growth can be attributed to increasing prevalence rate and high amount of product availability.

Manufacturer Segment Analysis of the Active Pharmaceutical Ingredient/API Market

In house API Manufacturing

API Contract Manufacturing

In house API manufacturing is expected to grow at the CAGR of 9.71% in the forecast period. Most big pharmaceutical companies have their own API manufacturing facilities and integrated pharmaceutical supply chain.

Region Segment Analysis of the Active Pharmaceutical Ingredient/API Market

North America (U.S. , Canada, Mexico)

Europe (Germany, France, U.K., Italy, Spain, Rest of the Europe)

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan India, Rest of APAC)

South America (Brazil and Rest of South America)

Middle East and Africa (UAE, South Africa, Rest of MEA)

North America region captured the largest share of global active pharmaceutical ingredient/ API market and was valued around USD 109.19 billion in 2017 whereas Asia pacific is expected to be fastest growing in the forecast period. North America region is expected to dominate the market due to presence of most of pharmaceutical companies and rising favourable government initiatives for usage of generic drugs and technological advancements in the field of drug manufacturing. Asia pacific is expected to register the highest growth in the forecast period. Availability of affordable labour is the major reason industries are setting up the API manufacturing plants in the developing countries such as China and India.

Competitive landscape and key vendors



Major players operating in the market are Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd., Pfizer, Inc., Sanofi, Bristol-Myers Squibb, Novartis AG, Boehringer Ingelheim, GlaxoSmithKline plc, Eli Lilly and Company, AbbVie Inc., Merck & Co., Inc., AstraZeneca plc, F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd Abbott Laboratories and others.

For instance, in January 2018, Sterling Pharma Solutions expanded its presence in the Asia region due to growing Japanese API market. The company aim to provide services such as fluorination, hazardous chemistry and continuous processing as well as increase and grow its emerging Pharma sector in Japan.

In February 2018, ACETO Corporation collaborated with Rising Pharmaceuticals and launched Atenolol tablets in range of 25mg, 50mg, and 100mg for hypertension.

For instance, in February 2018, Novo Nordisk invested around USD 65 million establish a plant in Clayton, North Carolina for building 2 billion worth API facility in the region. Novo focus on producing active pharmaceutical ingredients (API) for a range of Novo Nordisk's current and future GLP-1 and insulin medicines.

About the report:

The global active pharmaceutical ingredient/API market is analysed on the basis of value (USD Billion), volume (Kilotons), consumption (Kilotons), imports (Kilotons) and exports (Kilotons). All the segments have been analyzed on global, regional and country basis. The study includes the analysis of more than 30 countries for each segment. The report offers in-depth analysis of driving factors, opportunities, restraints, and challenges for gaining the key insight of the market. The study includes porter’s five forces model, attractiveness analysis, raw material analysis, supply, demand analysis, competitor position grid analysis, distribution and marketing channels analysis.

