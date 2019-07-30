CM&F Group Invests in ClarionDoor's Automated Quoting Capabilities to Better Serve Healthcare Professionals

The unique challenges of offering medical malpractice insurance demand more From automation.

/EIN News/ -- SANTA BARBARA, Calif., July 30, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Rising instances and costs driven by medical malpractice litigation since the 1980s has put a tremendous burden on healthcare professionals, patients, and insurance organizations alike. However, amidst the chaos of the medical malpractice crisis , managing general agents (MGAs) like CM&F Group (CM&F) have continued to find ways to stay competitive on price and provide quality products and excellent service to healthcare professionals.



In an industry where practitioners are increasingly leaning into self-employment and independent contractor status, CM&F is a trailblazer in offering digital insurance solutions for healthcare professionals. Always pressed for time, healthcare professionals can’t spend hours, days, or weeks purchasing coverage or waiting for a policy to take effect. CM&F understands the need for automation, innovation, and efficiency in the offering and servicing of medical malpractice insurance products and turned to ClarionDoor’s Digital Distribution Suite (CD Digital Distribution Suite) to help launch the program successfully.

“We have always believed the service we provide should never be compromised by technology, but that technology provides the tools to provide quality products and exceptional service,” said Cal Sullivan, president at CM&F . “By digitizing our products, we are able to provide healthcare professionals an easier, more efficient way of purchasing the coverage they need. ClarionDoor’s high level of stability, transparency, and technology expertise are helping enable us to achieve our goals in a market with extremely tight margins.”

CD Digital Distribution Suite provides cutting-edge rate/quote/bind, issuance, and forms management functionality, and helps insurance company clients rapidly improve speed to market, enhance the user and customer experience, and optimize new and existing distribution channels. With a deeper bench of data experts, implementation times that easily beat industry norms, guaranteed uptimes, and real-time scalability, ClarionDoor is a strong partner for P&C insurers needing immediate improvements in critical processes.

“CM&F is a great example of why we built the CD Digital Distribution Suite,” said Michael DeGusta, CEO at ClarionDoor . “Our vision was to provide a digital solution for rate, quote, and issuance that enabled insurers to automate their point-of-sale and distribute products efficiently. We are proud to see CM&F continue their success by transitioning products to our digital platform.”

For more information on CD Digital Distribution Suite, and CM&F’s medical malpractice program launch, please contact Spiro Skias, Director of Product Marketing for ClarionDoor , at 814-853-7045 or spiro.skias@clariondoor.com , or visit the company website at www.clariondoor.com .

About CM&F Group

CM&F Group was founded in 1919 and have remained privately owned for almost 100 years. We’ve specialized in Professional Liability for Healthcare Professionals and Groups for over 50 years and continue to provide innovative products to that rapidly changing market. We believe in investing in technology without sacrificing service. However, like so many companies these days, we don’t think technology solves everything. That is why we have a fully staffed call center as well as options for chat and email support. For more information, please visit the company’s website at www.cmfgroup.com .

About ClarionDoor

ClarionDoor is the leading provider of cloud-based distribution solutions for insurance, delivering enterprise-grade rating, quoting, and policy issuance for all lines and geographies. Built on standards-based web services and best-in-class user interfaces, ClarionDoor’s proven software-as-a-service products have delivered millions of accurate real-time quotes for dozens for insurance organizations.

