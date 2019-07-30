Cerebral Oximetry Monitoring Market To Represent 7.1% CAGR By 2024 | Key Players, Future Insights and Global Industry Trend Analysis By Market Research Future

Cerebral Oximetry Monitoring Market Research Report Insights and Industry Analysis By Age (Adult, Pediatrics), Monitoring Type (Cardiac surgery, Cardiac surgery) Application (Cardiac surgery, Vascular Surgery), End User (Hospitals, Clinics) and Region, Competitive Market Size, Share, Trends, and Forecast 2019 -2024

/EIN News/ -- Pune, India, July 30, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Global Cerebral Oximetry Monitoring Market projected to grow at a CAGR of 7.1% over the forecast period predicts Market Research Future (MRFR). The cerebral oximetry monitoring market accounted for the market value of USD 130 million in 2018. There has been increasing advancement in the field of monitoring devices. Cerebral oximetry can be utilized for most of the application that pulse oximetry is being used. Cerebral oximetry is a simple, non-invasive monitoring procedure used in a variety of different clinical applications such as cardiac and vascular surgeries; the technology is evolving and expected to be applicable beyond cardiac surgery.

When compared to the measurement of systemic arterial oxygen saturation by pulse oximetry, cerebral oximetry takes advantage of the fact that the hemoglobin absorption spectrum changes with the degree of oxygenation. Currently, the global market is dominated by numerous prominent players. The key players in the market are engaged in the development of cerebral oximetry monitoring device in various other applications.

For instance, in April 2019, Masimo one of the leaders in the field of cerebral oximetry monitoring, announced a finding of a study conducted in Austin Hospital in Melbourne that resulted in O3, a Masimo cerebral oximetry monitoring which uses near-infrared spectroscopy (NIRS) to screen cerebral oxygenation in a condition where peripheral pulse oximetry alone may not be fully indicative of the oxygen in the brain. Furthermore, various ongoing studies may result in the development of cerebral oximetry monitoring products in various other applications. The success of these ongoing studies and increasing applications cerebral oximetry monitoring may further enhance the growth of this market.

Key Players

Some of the prominent players in the global cerebral oximetry monitoring market are Medtronic, Philips Healthcare, Masimo, GE Healthcare, Edwards Lifesciences, Mindray Medical, Natus Medical, Honeywell Life Sciences, Welch Allyn, Omron Healthcare, and Boston Scientific.

Segmentation Analysis

The global cerebral Cerebral Oximetry Monitoring Market has been segmented into age, application and end user.

Based on age, market segmented into adults and pediatrics. The adults segment is expected to account for the largest share segment of the market in 2017 due to the increasing number of cardiac in the adults.

Based on Application, the market is segmented into cardiac surgery (Coronary artery bypass surgery, Deep hypothermic circulatory arrest), vascular surgery (carotid endarterectomy, carotid endarterectomy hyperperfusion syndrome) and pediatrics.

Based on end user, the market is segmented into hospitals, clinics, ambulatory surgical centers, and others.

Regional Analysis:

The global oximetry monitoring market by region has been segmented, into the Americas, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and the Middle East & Africa. The Americas is segmented into two major regions, i.e., North America and South America. The North American region is likely to hold the major share in the global cerebral oximetry monitoring market owing to the presence of well-established players and increasing technological advancements.

Europe is anticipated to hold the second largest position in the global market. The market growth in this region is attributed to the increasing government programs for the safety of newborn in countries such as the Germany, France and UK.

The European cerebral oximetry monitoring market segmented into Western Europe and Eastern Europe. Western Europe has further been classified as France, Italy, Spain, Germany the UK and the rest of Western Europe.

Additionally, the Asia-Pacific region is anticipated to be the fastest growing region due to the increasing adoption of these products provide a favorable scenario for market growth.

