Insect Pest Control Market Size to Reach USD 17,900.8 Million at a CAGR of 5.19% by 2023 | Agriculture-Based Countries to Make Highest Demand for Insect Pest Control Industry

The Global Insect Pest Control Market could expect to touch the valuation of USD 17,900.8 million by 2023, says Market Research Future (MRFR). The market could achieve a CAGR of 5.19% during the forecast period (2018-2023).

Significant Players:

Significant Players in the Worldwide Inspect Pest Control Market are Sumitomo Chemical Co., Ltd. (Japan), Bayer AG (Germany), PelGar International Limited (U.K.), Curtis Gilmour (U.S.), ADAMA Agricultural Solutions Ltd. (Israel), Ecolab (U.S.), China National Agrochemical Co., Ltd. (China), Syngenta (Switzerland), FMC Corporation (U.S.), Rollins, Inc. (U.S.), SenesTech, Inc. (U.S.), Rentokill Initial plc (U.K.), BASF SE (Germany), to name a few.

Latest News

January 2019

Control Solutions Inc. (US) had acquired Bondie Products Inc. (US). The acquisition will aid CSI expand its portfolio of pest control products as well as its customer base in the market.

Market Boosters and Top Barriers:

Inspect Pest Control is generally used to kill or prevent attacks of pests like insects, bed bugs and rodents. In addition to damaging the crops, these pests also leave a negative impact on human life through several diseases. A variety of professional pest control treatments for controlling or destroying the pest population includes biological, mechanical and chemical. Inspection is the foremost process undertaken while conducting any type of pest control service.

The market for Insect Pest Control gets a significant boost from the increasing demand in agriculture-based countries like India, France, Brazil, Australia, China, Mexico, Russia, among others. In addition to that, the constantly changing climate across the globe leads to an upsurge in demand for pest control products as well as services. The sole reason behind this is the increasing temperature which is ideal for the pest population, leading to its expansion.

The downside could be the high toxic levels in insect pesticides that can be harmful to humans, which slows down the market growth rate. Nevertheless, the rollout of strict policies that ensure the safety of workers in food safety and food processing organizations could have a strong impact on the future growth of the market.

Market Segmentation:

The Worldwide Insect Pest Control Market has been segmented with respect to Control Method, Insect Type and Application.

Depending on the Control Method, the market has been broken down into chemical, physical, and biological.

Insect Type-Wise, the market is considered for ants, flies, termites, mosquitoes, cockroaches, bedbugs, and others.

Main Applications within the Insect Pest Control Market are residential, commercial, livestock farms, and industrial. Rising pace of urbanization along with the expanding middle-class population fuel the demand for Inspect Pest Control in residential applications.

Regional Aspect:

The Insect Pest Control Market is regionally split into Europe, Asia Pacific (APAC), Latin America, North America, and Middle East & Africa (MEA).

In 2018, North America accounted for the biggest share of the worldwide market. Expanding food and hospitality industries are touted to be a critical factor in stimulating market growth. The region comprises nearly 20,000 pest control companies with close to six technicians working in each company. The increasing strength of the housing market coupled with the high economy has led to massive investments in commercial and residential properties. These factors are deemed to have a significant effect on the regional market.

Expanding at the fastest rate in the Global Insect Pest Control Market, Asia Pacific benefits from the presence of quickly developing countries like India and China. These countries are known for having sizeable cultivable land for growing crops. China is considered to be one of the top markets for Insect Pest Control based on the country’s rapid urbanization as well as technological advancement within the agriculture sector. These factors have resulted in higher standards of living, which leads to an elevated demand for pest control products and services in the region.

Europe Market for Insect Pest Control is dashing toward significant expansion during the given timeframe. The high market growth is in response to mounting consumer awareness about health and other hygiene issues and the changes in weather patterns. The general increase in intolerance for pests also boost the market growth in the region.

In Latin America, increasing awareness within the food industry with regard to pest attacks is the reason behind collaborations between food industries and pest control service providers. This factor will help the regional market scale higher in the coming years. Middle East and Africa is projected to have a moderate growth within the worldwide market owing to the rising population of pests and subsequently increasing need to bring down the said population count.

