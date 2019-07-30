Probiotics in Animal Feed Market to Reach US$ 6.24 Bn by 2026; Rising Emphasis on Animal Health Welfare to Fuel Demand, says Fortune Business Insights

Key companies covered in the Probiotics in Animal Feed Market Research report include Chr. Hansen A/S, Danisco A/S, Koninklijke DSM N.V., Lallemand Inc., Calpis Co, Provita Eurotech Ltd, Orffa International Holding B.V., BIOMIN Holding GmbH, Novus International Inc., and Evonik Industries. among others,

/EIN News/ -- Pune, July 30, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global Probiotics in Animal Feed Market is likely to benefit from the increasing awareness regarding animal health welfare. According to a report published by Fortune Business Insights, titled “ Probiotics in Animal Feed Market : Global Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast, 2019-2026,” the market was valued at US$ 3.56 Bn in 2018. Fortune Business Insights has predicted that the market will reach US$ 6.24 Bn by 2026, thereby exhibiting a CAGR of 7.30%.

The benefits of probiotics in animal nutrition has created a high demand for these products across the world. The growing emphasis on animal health and welfare and increasing trend of commercial livestock farming has led to availability of new products in the market place. The growing focus on research and development in probiotics to substitute antibiotic growth promoter feed additives has led to increasing popularity of probiotics in animal feed. The use of probiotics in poultry farming and breeding is expected to enhance the productivity and performance of feed products. The report states that rising uptake of probiotics over various domains will aid the growth of the global Probiotics in Animal Feed Market in the forthcoming years.



Browse Complete Report Details with Table of Content and Figures:

https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/industry-reports/probiotics-in-animal-feed-market-101018





Increasing Applications in Poultry Farming to Enable Growth

The rising uptake of probiotics in poultry farming has resulted primarily from the increasing demand for the enhanced nutritional health of inbred animals. Rising adoption of a healthy lifestyle has created the demand for clean-label meat and other poultry products. Fortune Business Insights has predicted that probiotics will find increasing applications in poultry farming in the coming years. In 2019, Biomin launched the Poultrystar Hatchery Geldrop aimed at nutritional enrichment of day old chicks. The water solubility of the product helped overcome the food delivery barrier and this property added to the demand for this product across the world. Fortune Business Insights tracks product launches, similar to Biomin’s latest Geldrop and gauges the impact of such products on the global market.

‘Moderately Consolidated’ Market – Strong Prominence of Key Global Giants

The global Probiotics in Animal Feed Market is consolidated in nature, as few companies account for a large market share. High-cost factor associated with R&D for development of probiotic strains for commercial use limits the entry of market players in the industry. In recent years, existing companies have been putting in more efforts in research and development of existing products, and in doing so they aim to strengthen their market presence. Among the several strategies adopted by leading companies, Fortune Business Insights has identified one key strategy that has made a positive impact on the global market. In order to further strengthen the consolidation of industry, companies are looking to shift their focus on emerging markets and to gain a competitive edge over their regional and private-label counterparts. The report focuses on company activities and business strategies similar to the aforementioned factors and gauges their impact on the global market.



Sample PDF https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/enquiry/request-sample-pdf/probiotics-in-animal-feed-market-101018





Fortune Business Insights has profiled some of the leading companies in the market that have made a significant impact on the global market. The report provides an elaborative analysis of the market dynamics and competitive landscape. Various key insights provided in the report are the overview of related markets, recent industry developments such as mergers & acquisitions, the regulatory scenario in key countries, and key industry trends.

Key companies covered in the report

Hansen A/S

Danisco A/S

Koninklijke DSM N.V.

Lallemand Inc.

Calpis Co

Provita Eurotech Ltd

Orffa International Holding B.V.

BIOMIN Holding GmbH

Novus International Inc.

Evonik Industries



Speak to Analyst https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/enquiry/speak-to-analyst/probiotics-in-animal-feed-market-101018





Table of Content:

Market Dynamics Market Drivers Market Restraints Market Opportunities





Key Insights Overview of the Parent/Related Markets Recent Industry Developments - Policies, Partnerships, New Product Launches, and Mergers & Acquisitions Probiotics Consumption and Buying Behaviour Analysis





Global Probiotics in Animal Feed Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast, 2015-2026 Key Findings / Summary Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast – By Microbial Genus Lactobacillus Bifidobacterium Yeast and Other Microbes



Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast – By Application Ruminant Poultry Swine Aquaculture Others



Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast – By Geography North America Europe Asia Pacific South America Middle East & Africa



Competitive Analysis

Strategic Recommendations



Request for Customization: https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/enquiry/customization/probiotics-in-animal-feed-market-101018





Browse Related Reports:

Probiotics Market Size, Share and Global Trend by Microbial Genus (Lactobacillus, Bifiodobacterium, Yeast), Application (Functional Food and Beverage, Dietary Supplement Animal Feed), Distribution Channel (Supermarkets/Hypermarkets, Pharmacies/Health Stores, Convenience Stores, Online Retail) and Geography Forecast till 2025





Size, Share and Global Trend by Microbial Genus (Lactobacillus, Bifiodobacterium, Yeast), Application (Functional Food and Beverage, Dietary Supplement Animal Feed), Distribution Channel (Supermarkets/Hypermarkets, Pharmacies/Health Stores, Convenience Stores, Online Retail) and Geography Forecast till 2025 Savory Ingredients Market Size, Share and Global Trend by Source (Natural, Synthetic), Product (Yeast Extracts, Monosodium Glutamate, Protein, Nucleotides), Application (Food, Animal Feed) & Geography Forecast till 2026

Plant-Based Protein Supplements Market Size, Share and Global Trend by Product Type (Soy Protein, Pea Protein, Wheat Protein), Distribution Channel (Mass Merchandisers, Pharmacies/Drugstores, Specialty Stores, Online Retail), and Geography Forecast till 2025

Sorbitol Market Size, Share and Global Trend By Type (Liquid/ Syrupy and Powder/ Crystal), Application (Food & Beverages, Personal Care & Cosmetics, Pharmaceuticals, and Others), and Geography Forecast till 2026



About us:

Fortune Business Insights offers expert corporate analysis and accurate data, helping organizations of all sizes make timely decisions. We tailor innovative solutions for our clients, assisting them address challenges distinct to their businesses. Our goal is to empower our clients with holistic market intelligence, giving a granular overview of the market they are operating in.

Our reports contain a unique mix of tangible insights and qualitative analysis to help companies achieve sustainable growth. Our team of experienced analysts and consultants use industry-leading research tools and techniques to compile comprehensive market studies, interspersed with relevant data.

At Fortune Business Insights we aim at highlighting the most lucrative growth opportunities for our clients. We therefore offer recommendations, making it easier for them to navigate through technological and market-related changes. Our consulting services are designed to help organizations identify hidden opportunities and understand prevailing competitive challenges.



Contact us:

Fortune Business Insights Pvt. Ltd.

308, Supreme Headquarters,

Survey No. 36, Baner,

Pune-Bangalore Highway,

Pune - 411045, Maharashtra, India.

US :+1-424-253-0390

UK :+44-2071-939123

APAC :+91-744-740-1245

Email: sales@fortunebusinessinsights.com

Website: https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com



Attachment

Probiotics in Animal Feed Market Size, Share and Global Trends Probiotics in Animal Feed Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast, 2015-2026



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.