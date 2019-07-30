Issued by Wise Guy Consultants Pvt. Ltd.

Marine AIS Monitoring Solution Market Market Thriving Worldwide 2019-2025 with top players Cookin Pellets ,Bbqr,Traeger

New statistical report “Marine AIS Monitoring Solution Market ” added by wiseguyreports to its extensive database.

PUNE , MAHARASHTRA , INDIA , July 30, 2019 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Automatic identification system (AIS) is a short-range autonomous, automated tracking system that monitors and exchanges the information regarding the marine and coastal traffic. Additionally, it uses GPS that provides real-time information such as position, course, identity, speed and related information to marine RADAR, which avoids collision of the ships.

In 2018, the global Marine AIS Monitoring Solution market size was xy million US$ and it is expected to reach xy million US$ by the end of 2025, with a CAGR of xy% during 2019-2025.
The basic information of the report starts from the overview of industry overview, which includes a market profile. The market profile is all about the manufacturing technology and applications that describe the growth of the Marine AIS Monitoring Solution market. The market is segmented in this information into various segments, which depict the maximum market share during the forecast period by 2025.

Request Free Sample Report at: https://www.wiseguyreports.com/sample-request/4283438-global-marine-ais-monitoring-solution-market-size-status-and-forecast-2019-2025

Top Key Players

Atlantic Marine Electronics
Caterpillar Inc.
Exact Earth
Honeywell
McMurdo Group
Oceaneering International
Teledyne Brown Engineering

Global Marine AIS Monitoring Solution Market Segmentation

Market segment by Type
Onshore Based
Vessel Based

Market segment by Application
Fleet Leasing & Fleet Management
Logistics Companies
Others

Market segment by Regions
North America
Europe
China
Japan
Southeast Asia
India
Central & South America

Table of Contents
1. Report Overview
2. Global Growth Trends
3. Market Share by Key Players
4. Breakdown Data by Type and Application
5. North America
6. Europe
7. China
8. Japan
9. Southeast Asia
10. India
11. Central & South America
12. International Players Profiles

View Detailed research report @ https://www.wiseguyreports.com/reports/4283438-global-marine-ais-monitoring-solution-market-size-status-and-forecast-2019-2025

ABOUT US:
Wise Guy Reports is part of the Wise Guy Consultants Pvt. Ltd. and offers premium progressive statistical surveying, market research reports, analysis & forecast data for industries and governments around the globe. Wise Guy Reports features an exhaustive list of market research reports from hundreds of publishers worldwide. We boast a database spanning virtually every market category and an even more comprehensive collection of market research reports under these categories and sub-categories.

NORAH TRENT
Wise Guy Reports
841-198-5042
email us here
["facebook", "twitter", "linkedin"]
{"facebook"=>"", "twitter"=>"", "linkedin"=>""}

Distribution channels: Business & Economy, Military Industry


EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.

Press Contact
NORAH TRENT
Wise Guy Reports
841-198-5042
Share This Story
Company Details
Wise Guy Consultants Pvt. Ltd.
Office No. 528, Amanora Chambers,
Pune
411028
India
+1 646 845-9349/ +44-208-133-9346/ +1 339 368 6938
Visit Newsroom
About

Wise Guy Reports is part of the Wise Guy Research Consultants Pvt. Ltd. and offers premium progressive statistical surveying, market research reports, analysis & forecast data for industries and governments around the globe.

wiseguyreports

More From This Author
Digital Scent Technology‎ Market 2019 Global Key Players, Size, Applications & Growth Opportunities - Analysis to 2024
Fashion Retailing Market 2019 Global Share,Trend,Segmentation and Forecast to 2023
Alcoholic Beverage Flavoring System Market Size, Trend, Segmentation, Growth And Opportunities Forecast To 2024
View All Stories From This Author