Oncology Biomarker Market Status, Competition Landscape,Application, Share, Growth rate,Revenue and Top Key Players

PUNE , MAHARASHTRA , INDIA , July 30, 2019 /EINPresswire.com/ -- A biomarker is referred to as a traceable biomolecule, whose presence found in body fluids such as blood, serum, urine, and tumor fluid that indicates disease or an underlying condition such as cancer.

In 2018, the global Oncology Biomarker market size was xx million US$ and it is expected to reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, with a CAGR of xx% during 2019-2025.

The drivers that has significant impact on the global Oncology Biomarker market have been identified in this report. In broader terms, the drivers have been categorized under economic, political, geographical, social, cultural, and technological factors affecting the Oncology Biomarker market growth. The drivers can be independent or interconnected. Additionally, the drivers can vary over time.

The key players covered in this study

Abbott Laboratories

Bristol-Myers Squibb

Eli Lilly and Company

F.Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd.

Genomic Health

GlaxoSmithKline plc

Novartis AG

Merck & Co.

Pfizer

Qiagen N.V.

Oncology Biomarker Market Segmentation

Market segment by Type, the product can be split into

Lung Cancer

Breast Cancer

Colorectal Cancer

Prostate Cancer

Stomach Cancer

Others

Market segment by Application, split into

Diagnostics

Drug Discovery And Development

Prognostics

Risk Assessment

Others

Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers

North America

Europe

China

Japan

Southeast Asia

India

Central & South America

