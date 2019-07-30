Global Service Desk Software Market Report 2019-2025 by Technology, Future Trends, Opportunities, Top Key Players & more
Service desk software facilitates the delivery of customer support at various levels of an organization through multiple channels. Levels may start from the front desk for simple customer queries and could go up to supervisory or managerial levels for bigger problems.
This report focuses on the global Service Desk Software status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players. The study objectives are to present the Service Desk Software development in United States, Europe and China.
The key players covered in this study
Samanage
Freshservice
ManageEngine ServiceDesk
JIRA Service Desk
Zendesk
Track-It!
BMC Remedy 9
Cherwell IT Service Management
Agiloft
Re:Desk
ServiceNow
GoToAssist
Spiceworks
EasyVista
Wolken
Market segment by Type, the product can be split into
Cloud based
On Premise
Market segment by Application, split into
Healthcare
IT support
Education
Others
Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers
United States
Europe
China
Japan
Southeast Asia
India
Central & South America
The study objectives of this report are:
To analyze global Service Desk Software status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players.
To present the Service Desk Software development in United States, Europe and China.
To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their development plan and strategies.
To define, describe and forecast the market by product type, market and key regions.
For the data information by region, company, type and application, 2018 is considered as the base year. Whenever data information was unavailable for the base year, the prior year has been considered.
