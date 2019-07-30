Hyperconverged Infrastructure Market: Global Industry Analysis and Opportunity Assessment, 2019 – 2025

New Study On “Global Hyperconverged Infrastructure Market Share, Supply, Analysis and Forecast to 2025” Added to Wise Guy Reports Database

PUNE , MAHARASHTRA, INDIA, July 30, 2019 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Global Hyperconverged Infrastructure Industry

This report includes a detailed study of the market. It is the result of a comprehensive research carried out keeping in mind the different parameters and trends dominating the Global Hyperconverged Infrastructure Market. Both primary and secondary research has been carried out to arrive at the desired outcome. The primary research included feedback, opinion, and suggestion provided by the people and organization residing in the key markets as identified the industry experts. The data acquired from the primary research have been studied and converted into useful information.

This information backed by inputs gathered from secondary research sources form the base of the report. Data has been collected keeping in view the projected forecast period 2019-2025. The report includes an estimated worth of the entire industry and the CAGR at which the industry is likely to grow. The report has been divided under heads like market segmentation, regional analysis, and key players. These heads offer the readers and businesses the opportunity to locate the exact information they are looking for.

The key players covered in this study

Nutanix

Hewlett Packard

Microsoft

VMware

Pivot3

StarWind

Dell EMC

Scale Computing

Cisco

DataCore Software

Huawei

Sangfor

StorMagic

HTBase

Maxta

ZeroStack

Stratoscale

Robin Systems

Research Methodology

Application of a robust research methodology has allowed a conducive analysis of the market. Both secondary and primary research material are used for gathering impactful data. The analysis marks all the important parameter. This ensures delivery of highly accurate market information. Additionally, top-down and bottom-up approaches are utilized for reaching concrete market conclusions. A multi-layered verification process ensures high credibility.

Segmental Analysis

The market forecast also includes a segmental perspective where the key market segments are analyzed. It includes a growth forecast and historic valuation of market segments. The market and sub-markets are also evaluated on regional level across Latin America, North America, Asia Pacific, Europe, Africa and the Middle East. The market has been studies extensively in each region for identifying the latest trends, threats and opportunities.

The information & communications technology (ICT) industry has a vital role to play in the information age era. ICT is a wide subject area where concepts are evolving almost every day. ICT is the economic development pillar to gain a national competitive advantage. The industry is enhancing the quality of human life as it can be used as mass communication media, education, and learning media, and also promote problems related to social and health. With the emergence of ICT, personal lives, jobs, and economies are becoming more automated, connected, and digital.

The ICT industry is further supported by the advancements made in AI, especially in big data, machine learning, and knowledge management. Developments made in connectivity and cloud technologies are further enabling the sharing and distribution of machine intelligence at a low cost. Qualcomm, Apple, and Huawei are among the companies to have launched eSIM into the market, which has further made smart devices more independent. eSIM has been embedded into smartwatches, which stays connected to the PCs, thus allowing internet connectivity to allow functions like streaming music, sending messages, making calls, and virtual assistant.

