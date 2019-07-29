HAMMOND MANUFACTURING COMPANY LIMITED announces declaration of dividend payment

/EIN News/ -- GUELPH, Ontario, July 29, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Hammond Manufacturing Company Limited (HMCL) today announced that HMCL’s Board of Directors has declared a dividend of $0.02 per Class A Subordinate Voting Share and $0.02 per Class B Common share (not listed on the TSX) payable September 6, 2019, to shareholders of record at the close of business on August 27, 2019.



The board has not adopted a formal dividend policy, and no decision has been made with respect to the declaration of any future dividend.

Important Income Tax Information for Canadian Resident Shareholders

HMCL designates the entire amount of this dividend to be an “eligible dividend”, as defined in subsection 89(1) of the Income Tax Act (Canada), as amended from time to time. This notice meets the requirement of the Income Tax Act (Canada). Please contact your tax advisor if you have any questions with regard to the designation of the eligible dividend.

About Hammond Manufacturing Company Limited

Hammond Manufacturing Company Limited manufactures a broad range of products for the electronic and electrical products industry, including metallic and non-metallic enclosures, racks, small cases, outlet strips, surge suppressors and electronic transformers.

For information, contact:

Hammond Manufacturing Company Limited

Robert F. Hammond, Chairman and CEO

Tel. (519) 822-2960

Fax. (519) 822-7289

Email: ir@hammfg.com



