Clairvest Extends Its Gaming Track Record With a Growth Equity Majority Investment in FSB Technology

/EIN News/ -- TORONTO, July 29, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Clairvest Group Inc. (TSX: CVG) (“Clairvest”) today announced that it, together with Clairvest Equity Partners V (“CEP V”), made a growth equity majority investment of £23 million in FSB Technology (UK) Ltd. (“FSB” or the “Company”). Subject to certain conditions, the investment may be increased by up to £4 million.

Founded in 2007, FSB is a leading Business to Business sports and internet gaming technology supplier based in London, United Kingdom. Using a Software as a Service business model the company offers full end-to-end sports betting and internet gaming solutions, which includes data and pricing feeds, a proprietary sports betting software platform, fully-managed trading services and more. The opportunity to invest in FSB extends Clairvest’s 19-year track record in the gaming industry to the online gaming supplier market with a focus on sports betting.

“We are impressed with FSB’s leadership, technology platform and tremendous growth track record to date. Having spent over two years evaluating the sports betting space, we view FSB as a strong leader with a promising opportunity to expand into new regulated sports betting markets. We are excited to back the Company’s co-founders and partner with proven and strongly aligned gaming entrepreneurs,” said Michael Wagman, President of Clairvest.

“Clairvest’s growth capital investment in FSB is an important milestone for our company. Beyond capital, Clairvest’s deep industry knowledge in the gaming space will be instrumental in supporting our team as we embark on an aggressive growth plan in our existing markets as well as new geographies,” said David McDowell, Co-founder and CEO of FSB.

FSB is Clairvest’s 54th platform investment, 13th investment in the gaming space and the tenth investment by CEP V. The Clairvest / CEP V co-investment pool is capitalized at C$600 million and focuses on equity investments in growth companies.

About Clairvest

Clairvest Group Inc. is a private equity management firm that invests its own capital, and that of third parties through the Clairvest Equity Partners limited partnerships, in businesses that have the potential to generate superior returns. In addition to providing financing, Clairvest contributes strategic expertise and execution ability to support the growth and development of its investee partners. Clairvest realizes value through investment returns and the eventual disposition of its investments.

About FSB

London-based FSB (www.fsbtech.com) has created the industry’s most scalable, flexible, and efficient sports betting and gaming platform. Utilised by operators on four continents, the modern technology is designed for the demands of live betting and a fragmented global regulatory landscape, providing light physical deployments worldwide backed by centralised control systems. Available as a fully-managed service or an enterprise solution, the system allows partners to use FSB’s software platform to run their own business the way they want. The award-winning platform is integrated with the industry’s best casino games suppliers and provides brand owners with everything needed to run a responsible sports betting and gaming business, complete with UX design, infrastructure management, social responsibility tools, player segmentation and CRM tools, payment processing and data analytics.

Clairvest Contact Information

Maria Shkolnik

Director, Investor Relations and Marketing

Clairvest Group Inc.

Tel: (416) 925-9270 | Fax: (416) 925-5753

marias@clairvest.com



