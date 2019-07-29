The Chainsmokers, Brad Paisley, Incubus, Weezer & Steve Miller Among 400 Artists Performing at Musikfest Aug. 2-11

/EIN News/ -- Bethlehem, PA, July 29, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --

The Chainsmokers, Brad Paisley, Incubus, Weezer, Godsmack, Brandon “Taz” Niederauer, Guster, David Wilcox, !!! and Choir, Choir, Choir are among the nearly 400 performers taking the stage as part of the 36th edition of Musikfest, the nation’s largest free-admission music festival. The event, set for Aug. 2-11 in Bethlehem, will feature music at 16 of its 18 total venues, with more than 500 free music and art performances during its 10-day run. This year, artists are coming from 27 states, as well as Canada, China, Ireland and Nigeria, to perform at the festival.

Artists performing at the Wind Creek Steel Stage main stage include:

Aug. 1: Earth, Wind & Fire (Special Preview Night)

Aug. 2: The Chainsmokers

Aug. 3: Steve Miller Band with Marty Stuart and His Fabulous Superlatives

Aug. 4: Lady Antebellum

Aug. 5: Weezer

Aug. 6: Train & Goo Goo Dolls

Aug. 7: Incubus (followed by After-party in Musikfest Café with DJ Kilmore)

Aug. 8: The Revivalists

Aug. 9: Godsmack

Aug. 10: Phillip Phillips

Aug. 11: Brad Paisley

Named the “Best Music Festival in North America by USA Today’s 10best.com, Musikfest was founded by the nonprofit ArtsQuest in 1984 and today offers more than 500 free music and art performances at 18 venues, making it one of the largest music festivals in the nation. The festival, which features free music on 16 stages, is made possible thanks in part to the support of 1,600 volunteers, 3,300 supporting ArtsQuest Members and more than 175 corporate partners.

Musikfest takes place throughout Bethlehem’s Historic District, as well as the SteelStacks arts and cultural campus located on the site of the city’s former Bethlehem Steel plant. In addition to hundreds of free concerts, the event presents 40-plus food vendors, 45 artisans, engaging street performers and unique art attractions from around the globe.

Musikfest hours are Aug. 2, 5-11 p.m., and Aug. 3-11, noon-11 p.m. To see the complete list of performers, visit www.musikfest.org. Stay on top of all the latest festival news and announcements by following Musikfest at facebook.com/Musikfest and twitter.com/Musikfest.

