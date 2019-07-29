SHAREHOLDER ALERT: WeissLaw LLP Reminds ACIA, OMN, NRE, and HPJ Shareholders About Its Ongoing Investigations

/EIN News/ -- NEW YORK, July 29, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --

If you own shares in any of the companies listed above and

would like to discuss our investigations or have any questions concerning

this notice or your rights or interests, please contact:

Joshua Rubin, Esq.

WeissLaw LLP

1500 Broadway, 16th Floor

New York, NY 10036

(212) 682-3025

(888) 593-4771

stockinfo@weisslawllp.com

Acacia Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ: ACIA)

WeissLaw LLP is investigating possible breaches of fiduciary duty and other violations of law by the Board of Directors of Acacia Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ: ACIA) in relation to the proposed acquisition of the Company by Cisco Systems, Inc. ACIA shareholders will receive $70.00 in cash for each ACIA share they own. If you own ACIA shares and wish to discuss this investigation or your rights, please call us at one of the numbers listed above or visit our website: https://weisslawllp.com/acacia-communcations-inc/

OMNOVA Solutions Inc. (NYSE: OMN)

WeissLaw LLP is investigating possible breaches of fiduciary duty and other violations of law by the Board of Directors of OMNOVA Solutions Inc. (NYSE: OMN) in connection with the proposed acquisition of the Company by Synthomer Plc. OMN shareholders will receive $10.15 for each OMN share they own. If you own OMN shares and wish to discuss this investigation or your rights, please call us at one of the numbers listed above or visit our website: https://weisslawllp.com/omnova-solutions-inc/

Northstar Realty Europe Corp. (NYSE: NRE)

WeissLaw LLP is investigating possible breaches of fiduciary duty and other violations of law by the Board of Directors of Northstar Realty Europe Corp. (NYSE: NRE) in relation to the proposed acquisition of the Company by AXA Investment Managers – Real Assets. NRE shareholders will receive $17.03 in cash for each share they own. If you own NRE shares and wish to discuss this investigation or your rights, please call us at one of the numbers listed above or visit our website: https://weisslawllp.com/northstar-realty-europe-corp/

Highpower International, Inc. (NASDAQ: HPJ)

WeissLaw LLP is investigating possible breaches of fiduciary duty and other violations of law by the Board of Directors of Highpower International, Inc. (NASDAQ: HPJ) in connection with the proposed acquisition of the Company by HPJ Parent Limited. HPJ shareholders will receive $4.80 in cash for each share they own. If you own HPJ shares and wish to discuss this investigation or your rights, please call us at one of the numbers listed above or visit our website: https://weisslawllp.com/highpower-international-inc/



