Phibro Animal Health Corporation Declares Quarterly Dividend

/EIN News/ -- TEANECK, N.J., July 29, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Board of Directors of Phibro Animal Health Corporation (Nasdaq:PAHC) today declared a quarterly cash dividend of $0.12 per share on its Class A common stock and Class B common stock, payable on September 25, 2019, to stockholders of record at the close of business on September 4, 2019.



About Phibro Animal Health Corporation

Phibro Animal Health Corporation is a diversified global developer, manufacturer and supplier of a broad range of animal health and mineral nutrition products for livestock, helping veterinarians and farmers produce healthy, affordable food while using fewer natural resources. For further information, please visit www.pahc.com.

Contact:

Richard Johnson

Chief Financial Officer, Phibro Animal Health Corporation

+1 201-329-7300

investor.relations@pahc.com



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.