Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs Sends Message to Ghana's Foreign Minister
HE Minister of Foreign Affairs and Regional Integration of the Republic of Ghana Shirley Ayorkor Botchwey has received a written message from HE Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdulrahman Al-Thani, pertaining to bilateral relations and ways of advancing them.
The message was handed over by HE Ambassador of the State of Qatar to Ghana Mohammed bin Ahmed Al Humaid, during a meeting with HE Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs for Political and Economic Affairs of the Republic of Ghana Charles Owiredu.Distributed by APO Group on behalf of Ministry of Foreign Affairs of The State of Qatar.
