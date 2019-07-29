Longo’s Brothers Fruit Market Announces Latest Store Opening at Yonge Sheppard Centre

/EIN News/ -- TORONTO, July 29, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Longo’s Brothers Fruit Market (“Longo’s”) proudly announced today that it will be opening its latest store location at Yonge Sheppard Centre on Wednesday, July 31st. The opening is part of an expansion plan and will mark Longo’s 34th location in Ontario.



Yonge Sheppard Centre is conveniently located at the intersection of Sheppard Avenue and Yonge Street and will boast more than 40,000 square feet.

“As we continue to grow, we remain more committed than ever to deliver an excellent retail experience with an abundance of fresh foods and unparalleled guest service,” said Anthony Longo, President and CEO of Longo’s. “We are also incredibly proud to announce that we will be creating 185 new jobs to the community, adding to the more than 6,500 team members in the GTHA at Longo’s.”

Convenience was a critical factor for Longo’s when selecting this location. The Yonge Sheppard Centre has direct transit accessibility, free parking with purchase and Grocery Gateway integration for its guests.

“This location was a natural choice for our next store as it has the ability to create incremental value to our guests due to its proximity to complementary businesses,” said John Visconti, Store Manager for Yonge and Sheppard. “As a mixed-use center, guests who visit Longo’s will also have convenient access to banking, fitness facilities, medical offices, laundry services and much more.”

Inside the store, guests will find new and unique integrations including a Living Well section dedicated to health-focused products and a Longo’s in-house Registered Dietitian, who will offer personal expert advice on living well to guests.

“Along with these new integrations, the store will also feature some guest favourites, including our Longo’s trademark Loft Cooking School and Corks Beer and Wine Bar, which is already enjoyed by guests at Maple Leaf Square and Leaside locations,” said Visconti. “As well, located conveniently in-store, guests will find a fresh Juice Bar and full-service Starbucks coffee shop.”

The notable trend in restaurant and bar integrations will continue to be seen with upcoming store openings for the brand.

Longo's has also confirmed that they will be announcing new store openings in Liberty Village and East Gwillimbury within the next six months. A further announcement is expected around its new concept, Pronto Eats, launching in The Hudson Bay Centre towards the end of the summer.

“It is truly an exciting time for Longo’s with this new location and future stores coming online this year. We invite you to join as we proudly open our doors this week and join the neighbourhood,” said Longo.

To celebrate the new opening, the first 500 guests on July 31st will receive a mystery gift card valued from $5.00 to $500.00 to be used in store. A contest prize valued at $1,000 will also be running throughout the week for new registrants to our Thank you Rewards Card . Longo’s will also be providing complimentary samples throughout the entire week.

About Longo’s

Longo’s is a family-owned Canadian organization that started in 1956 when three brothers, Tommy, Joe and Gus opened their first fruit market. It was a small 1,500 square foot store on Yonge Street (at Castlefield) in Toronto. The family maintained a commitment to providing guests with the best fresh food experience possible. All these years later, this philosophy remains the heart and soul of our company.

Today, Longo’s operates full-service grocery stores across the GTA as well as www.GroceryGateway.com, the leader in online sales of home-delivered groceries. Longo’s employs more than 6,500 team members and offers an environment where people have the opportunity to be the best that they can be.

