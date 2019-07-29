Harte Hanks To Announce Second Quarter 2019 Results and Host Investor Conference Call on August 8, 2019

/EIN News/ -- NEW YORK, July 29, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Harte Hanks (NYSE: HHS), a leading data-driven multi-channel marketing solutions firm, announced today that the company will release financial results for the second quarter ended June 30, 2019 on Thursday, August 8, 2019 after the close of the market.



Management will host a conference call and live webcast to discuss these results on the same day at 4:30 p.m. ET. To access the live call, please dial (888) 394-8218 (toll free) or (323) 701-0225 and reference conference ID 5687186. The conference call will also be webcasted live in the Investors Events section of the Harte Hanks website.

Following the conclusion of the live call, a telephonic replay will be available for 48 hours by dialing (844) 512-2921 or (412) 317-6671 and using the pin number 5687186. The replay will also be available for at least 90 days in the Investors Events section of the Harte Hanks website.

About Harte Hanks:

Harte Hanks is a global marketing services firm specializing in multi-channel marketing solutions that connect our clients with their customers in powerful ways. Experts in defining, executing and optimizing the customer journey, Harte Hanks offers end-to-end marketing services including consulting, strategic assessment, data, analytics, digital, social, mobile, print, direct mail and contact center. From visionary thinking to tactical execution, Harte Hanks delivers smarter customer interactions for some of the world's leading brands. Harte Hanks has approximately 3,200 employees located in North America, Asia-Pacific and Europe. For more information, visit Harte Hanks at www.hartehanks.com, call 800-456-9748, or email us at pr@hartehanks.com.

Investor Relations Contact:

Rob Fink

FNK IR

646-809-4048

rob@fnkir.com

Source: Harte Hanks, Inc.



